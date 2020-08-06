High school golf: Cowart wins National High School Invitational

Cowart had rounds of 70-74-72 to finish at even-par 216 and earn a two-shot victory over Katie Stinchcomb from Arizona and Kirstin Angosta from Nevada. Cowart birdied the final two holes to nail down the win..

“It was so awesome to win,” Cowart said. “This experience at Pinehurst was tremendous and I am so thankful to have won this event and bring the title back to Georgia.”