High school golf: Cowart wins National High School Invitational

Loralie Cowart, a senior at Carrollton High School, led wire-to-wire to win the National High School Golf Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort.
Cowart had rounds of 70-74-72 to finish at even-par 216 and earn a two-shot victory over Katie Stinchcomb from Arizona and Kirstin Angosta from Nevada. Cowart birdied the final two holes to nail down the win..
“It was so awesome to win,” Cowart said. “This experience at Pinehurst was tremendous and I am so thankful to have won this event and bring the title back to Georgia.”
Earlier this summer Cowart won the Georgia State Golf Association’s Girls’ Junior championship. She helped Central Carroll win its third straight area title and fourth straight region championship in 2019. She transferred to Carrollton in 2020.
The top Georgia finisher in the boys tournament was Wade Watson of Peachtree Corners, who tied for 48th.
The second annual championship featured 250 boys and 110 girls from 40 states for the three-round stroke-play event.
