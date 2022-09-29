ajc logo
High school football scores from Week 7

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
51 minutes ago

Wednesday

Berrien 42, Jeff Davis 24

Brantley County 30, Toombs County 15

Brunswick 56, Grovetown 39

Bryan County 28, Montgomery County 7

Cairo 34, Shaw 0

Colquitt County 30, Lincoln, FL 7

Cook 13, Sumter County 7

Effingham County 31, Glynn Academy 14

Lanier County 21, Pelham 14

Liberty County 34, Groves 0

McIntosh County Academy 20, Atkinson County 8

Mitchell County 26, Terrell County 22

Savannah Christian 54, Long County 20

Savannah Country Day 35, Beach 21

Seminole County at Baconton Charter, late

Southeast Bulloch 34, Islands 7

Tattnall County 35, Windsor Forest 0

Thomas County Central 48, Veterans 21

Thomasville 25, Monroe 14

