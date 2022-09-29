High school football scores from Week 7

Wednesday
Berrien 42, Jeff Davis 24
Brantley County 30, Toombs County 15
Brunswick 56, Grovetown 39
Bryan County 28, Montgomery County 7
Cairo 34, Shaw 0
Colquitt County 30, Lincoln, FL 7
Cook 13, Sumter County 7
Effingham County 31, Glynn Academy 14
Lanier County 21, Pelham 14
Liberty County 34, Groves 0
McIntosh County Academy 20, Atkinson County 8
Mitchell County 26, Terrell County 22
Savannah Christian 54, Long County 20
Savannah Country Day 35, Beach 21
Seminole County at Baconton Charter, late
Southeast Bulloch 34, Islands 7
Tattnall County 35, Windsor Forest 0
Thomas County Central 48, Veterans 21
Thomasville 25, Monroe 14
