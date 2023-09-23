High school football scores from Week 6

Thursday

Arabia Mountain 41, Locust Grove 16

Brookwood 42, South Forsyth 35

Denmark 24, Dacula 17

Drew 34, Stone Mountain 0

Kendrick 12, Central-Macon 8

LaGrange 35, Whitewater 0

Northeast 48, Southwest 6

Northside-Columbus 34, Westover 20

Friday

Adairsville 28, Ringgold 26

Alpharetta 34, Pope 23

Aquinas 20, Greenbrier 12

Armuchee 28, Coosa 0

Athens Academy 49, Mt. Vernon 16

B.E.S.T. Academy 12, KIPP Atlanta Charter 6

Bainbridge 35, Ware County 21

Beach 23, Groves 12

Bethlehem Christian 38, King’s Ridge 6

Bleckley County 43, Pelham 21

Blessed Trinity 31, Sprayberry 3

Bowdon 42, Temple 20

Bradley Central, T.N. 35, Heritage-Catoosa 16

Bradwell Institute 35, McIntosh County Academy 14

Bremen 21, Ridgeland 14

Buford 30, Marietta 3

Bulloch Academy 1, Savannah 0

Burke County 34, Statesboro 0

Cairo 55, Salem 0

Callaway 38, Redan 6

Calvary Day 42, Savannah Christian 21

Cambridge 27, Chattahoochee 26

Camden County 47, Atlantic Coast, FL. 7

Carrollton 49, Hillgrove 0

Cass 40, M. L. King 0

Cedar Shoals 10, East Hall 7

Cedartown 35, Dalton 27

Clinch County 45, Frederica Ac. (GISA) 7

Coahulla Creek 28, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7

Coffee 21, Richmond Hill 0

Colquitt County 50, Cedar Grove 42

Commerce 38, Banks County 21

Cook 21, Jeff Davis 6

Crawford County 27, Twiggs County 14

Creekside 49, Chapel Hill 14

Crisp County 20, Northside-Warner Robins 16

Darlington 28, Dade County 22

Dawson County 32, West Hall 14

Dooly County 41, Turner County 14

Douglas County 30, Hughes 27

Druid Hills 21, Southeast Whitfield 20

Duluth 63, Discovery 7

Dunwoody 16, Lakeside-DeKalb 15

Eagle’s Landing Christian 47, Landmark Christian 7

Early County 34, Mitchell County 8

East Forsyth 21, Walnut Grove 0

East Jackson 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Eastside 39, Flowery Branch 32

Effingham County 42, South Effingham 7

Elbert County 39, Jefferson County 14

Emanuel County Institute 15, Johnson County 7

Evans 27, Grovetown 6

Fannin County 42, Gordon Central 0

Fayette County 25, Riverdale 12

Fellowship Christian 30, Lovett 24

First Presbyterian 42, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0

Fitzgerald 56, Dodge County 32

Forsyth Central 28, Seckinger 12

Glascock County 40, Augusta Prep Day 13

Glynn Academy 22, Brunswick 15

Gordon Lee 21, LaFayette 20

Grayson 40, Lowndes 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 57, Northview 14

Greenville 24, Marion County 21

Griffin 44, West Laurens 27

Harrison 42, Pebblebrook 17

Hart County 1, Cross Creek 0

Hart County 34, Bulloch Academy 9

Heard County 37, Clarkston 6

Hephzibah 26, Southeast Bulloch 21

Houston County 41, Warner Robins 7

Jackson County 35, Apalachee 17

Jasper County 42, Mt. Zion, Carroll 7

Jefferson 22, Clarke Central 14

Jenkins County 50, Claxton 14

Jonesboro 44, Rockdale County 0

Kell 62, Centennial 10

Kennesaw Mountain 36, South Cobb 15

Lake Oconee Academy 46, Loganville Christian 38

Lamar County 19, Social Circle 7

Lambert 23, East Coweta 22

Laney 47, Butler 16

Lanier 35, Habersham Central 14

Liberty County 42, Johnson-Savannah 14

Lincoln County 38, Richmond Academy 6

Lithia Springs 28, Jackson-Atlanta 18

Loganville 48, Heritage-Conyers 40

Lumpkin County 49, Pickens 14

Manchester 46, Chattahoochee County 0

Mary Persons 55, Columbus 0

McEachern 28, Valdosta 7

McNair 31, Columbia 6

Metter 20, Irwin County 14

Mill Creek 30, Parkview 20

Miller County 14, Sneads High School, FL 13

Model 49, Murray County 7

Mundy’s Mill 43, Forest Park 0

New Manchester 35, Alexander 0

Newnan 21, South Paulding 15

Norcross 27, South Gwinnett 20

North Cobb 42, Milton 27

North Cobb Christian 28, Washington 0

North Forsyth 41, Shiloh 7

North Gwinnett 48, Berkmar 7

North Hall 27, Cherokee Bluff 17

North Murray 28, Haralson County 16

North Oconee 56, Chestatee 0

Northgate 35, Veterans 14

Oglethorpe County 57, Riverside Military 0

Osborne 14, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Peach County 47, Hardaway 6

Peachtree Ridge 34, Meadowcreek 12

Pepperell 45, Chattooga 17

Perry 41, Howard 0

Pierce County 56, Brantley County 6

Portal 31, Wilkinson County 8

Prince Avenue 56, Pensacola Christian, F.L. 20

Putnam County 42, Josey 0

Rabun County 38, Whitefield Academy 7

Randolph-Clay 42, Baconton Charter 6

Rome 62, Allatoona 0

Roswell 56, Johns Creek 0

Sandy Creek 46, Jackson 14

Savannah Country Day 17, Long County 14

Schley County 34, Macon County 7

Screven County 28, Warren County 0

Seminole County 19, Atkinson County 7

Shaw 42, Jordan 6

Skipstone Academy 41, Walker 28

Spalding 34, Baldwin 0

Spencer 26, Rutland 7

Starr’s Mill 20, Troup County 18

Stephenson 48, Tucker 42

Taylor County 56, Central-Talbotton 6

Telfair County 16, Bryan County 7

Therrell 35, South Atlanta 8

Thomas County Central 55, Godby, FL 19

Thomson 57, Washington County 29

Tift County 17, Gadsden Co., FL 0

Toombs County 35, Tattnall County 0

Treutlen 38, Montgomery County 7

Trinity Christian 52, North Clayton 8

Upson-Lee 56, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Vidalia 29, Windsor Forest 6

Villa Rica 13, Banneker 10

Washington-Wilkes 45, Hancock Central 0

Wayne County 9, Jenkins 0

Wesleyan 50, Gilmer 28

Westlake 42, Collins Hill 7

Westminster 36, Riverwood 6

Westside-Augusta 41, Glenn Hills 0

Wheeler 45, Campbell 0

Wilcox County 44, Terrell County 6

Woodward Academy 42, Alcovy 6

Worth County 62, Berrien 34

