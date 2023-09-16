High school football scores from Week 5

Thursday

Dougherty 31, Terrell County 0

Jones County 54, Locust Grove 12

Kendrick 57, Spencer 7

North Springs 17, Midtown 0

Pace Academy 37, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

River Ridge 51, Woodstock 7

Riverwood 35, Chamblee 13

Rutland 41, Central-Macon 20

Washington 10, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Friday

Adairsville 49, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13

Appling County 40, Moore Haven, FL. 6

Archer 47, Shiloh 0

Armuchee 53, Southeast Whitfield 10

Banks County 19, George Walton Academy 7

Benedictine 35, Hebron Christian 10

Berrien 42, Atkinson County 22

Bowdon 49, Dade County 15

Bremen 31, Gordon Lee 3

Brookstone 38, Mt. Zion, Carroll 14

Brookwood 23, Carver-Columbus 22

Brunswick 63, Islands 0

Bryan County 22, Portal 14

Buford 31, Carver-Atlanta 0

Burke County 49, Oconee County 17

Cairo 43, Pelham 27

Calhoun 52, Sonoraville 16

Calhoun County 34, Baker County 16

Calvary Day 57, Liberty County 7

Camden County 51, Somerset Academy, FL. 7

Carrollton 47, Jenkins 14

Cartersville 45, Heritage-Conyers 0

Cedar Shoals 14, Walnut Grove 6

Central Gwinnett 9, Miller Grove 0

Central-Carroll 21, Northgate 17

Chattahoochee 34, Johns Creek 0

Cherokee Bluff 48, Chestatee 0

Christian Heritage 29, Pickens 24

Clarke Central 21, South Forsyth 20

Clinch County 28, Bacon County 26

Coahulla Creek 28, Ridgeland 0

Coffee 58, Salem 0

Commerce 17, Lincoln County 10

Coosa 42, Towns County 28

Creekside 49, Lithia Springs 6

Creekview 38, Allatoona 14

Cross Creek 28, Savannah 0

Dalton 56, Lassiter 20

Denmark 15, Pebblebrook 8

Douglas County 50, Alexander 8

Dublin 28, Metter 0

Dunwoody 33, Northview 0

Eagle’s Landing 35, Union Grove 21

Early County 45, Baconton Charter 0

East Coweta 42, Lowndes 30

East Forsyth 49, Johnson-Gainesville 7

East Jackson 53, Franklin County 10

East Paulding 21, South Paulding 6

Elbert County 36, Washington-Wilkes 27

Flint River Academy, GA 17, McNair 6

Gainesville 70, Apalachee 6

Georgia Military 46, Riverside Military 12

Glascock County 41, Thomas Jefferson 6

Greene County 14, Oglethorpe County 7

Grovetown 63, Jefferson County 43

Habersham Central 28, Forsyth Central 10

Hancock Central 18, Warren County 14

Harlem 47, Aquinas 42

Harris County 40, Hardaway 13

Harrison 31, Kennesaw Mountain 7

Hawkinsville 48, Twiggs County 0

Heritage School-Newnan 41, Cross Keys 6

Hillgrove 21, Campbell 10

Hiram 43, Drew 6

Holy Innocents’ 38, Douglass 14

Howard 49, Pike County 0

Hughes 47, New Manchester 0

Jasper County 12, Lake Oconee Academy 3

Jenkins County 39, Screven County 0

Johnson County 34, East Laurens 20

Johnson-Savannah 25, Beach 9

Jonesboro 53, Forest Park 0

Lamar County 31, Jackson 0

Lambert 49, Flowery Branch 33

Lanier 28, Mountain View 24

Lanier County 10, McIntosh County Academy 0

Lee County 45, Lake Gibson, FL. 14

Long County 76, Groves 26

Lovejoy 54, Rockdale County 13

Lovett 38, McDonough 20

Luella 38, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 3

Lumpkin County 30, Hart County 10

Macon County 41, Greenville 6

Manchester 35, Marion County 3

Marist 31, Blessed Trinity 14

Mays 40, Chapel Hill 0

McEachern 49, Tucker 7

McIntosh 67, Landmark Christian 0

Mill Creek 56, Cedar Grove 35

Milton 37, Alpharetta 12

Morgan County 35, Monroe Area 17

Mount Vernon, GA 34, Tattnall Square 20

Mundy’s Mill 21, Alcovy 6

Murphy, NC 21, Fannin County 14

Murray County 28, Chattooga 21

Newton 27, Westlake 12

Norcross 49, Discovery 0

North Clayton 36, Fayette County 17

North Cobb 35, Northside-Warner Robins 17

North Cobb Christian 21, Therrell 14

North Forsyth 42, Jackson County 35

North Gwinnett 39, Duluth 10

North Hall 49, East Hall 14

North Oconee 38, Madison County 8

North Paulding 56, Pope 21

Northeast 52, ACE Charter 26

Northwest Whitfield 21, Darlington 17

Ola 42, Eastside 14

Osborne 37, Clarkston 6

Parkview 48, St. Pius X 0

Paulding County 27, Newnan 20

Peachtree Ridge 39, Berkmar 7

Pepperell 19, Temple 14

Perry 42, Peach County 21

Pierce County 49, Charlton County 6

Prince Avenue 58, Eagle’s Landing Christian 18

Providence Christian 71, Athens Christian 0

Putnam County 35, Butler 12

Rabun County 45, Heard County 13

Richmond Hill 28, New Hampstead 26

Ringgold 13, LaFayette 3

Rockmart 28, Irwin County 16

Sandy Creek 27, Collins Hill 21 OT

Savannah Christian 35, Savannah Country Day 0

Schley County 42, Central-Talbotton 14

Sequoyah 21, Etowah 12

Shaw 28, Columbus 15

South Gwinnett 40, Decatur 0

Southeast Bulloch 17, Tattnall County 0

Southwest 40, Jordan 0

Southwest DeKalb 22, Redan 18

Starr’s Mill 21, LaGrange 7

Stephens County 56, White County 26

Stockbridge 41, Hampton 20

Storm Thurmond, SC 33, Evans 7

Sumter County 23, Northside-Columbus 7

Swainsboro 27, Emanuel County Institute 12

Taylor County 34, Chattahoochee County 14

Telfair County 45, Montgomery County 7

Thomas County Central 44, Brooks County 7

Thomasville 42, Tift County 23

Thomson 28, Laney 14

Toombs County 37, Treutlen 0

Trinity Christian 56, Riverdale 18

Trion 31, Model 12

Troup County 56, Whitewater 7

Union County 42, West Hall 7

Upson-Lee 21, Haralson County 3

Valdosta 54, Deerfield Beach, FL 0

Veterans 38, Lakeside-Evans 15

Villa Rica 30, Tri-Cities 12

Wakulla, FL 52, Seminole County 7

Walton 52, Marietta 8

Warner Robins 29, Dutchtown 22

Washington County 50, Glenn Hills 0

Wayne County 31, Statesboro 13

West Forsyth 28, Cherokee 19

West Laurens 33, Bleckley County 27

Westminster 32, Centennial 21

Westover 40, Turner County 27

Westside-Augusta 49, Josey 6

Wheeler County 46, Claxton 7

Wilcox County 44, Tift Area Academy, GA. 12

Winder-Barrow 19, Loganville 15

Woodward Academy 56, Morrow 0

