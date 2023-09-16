High school football scores from Week 5

Thursday
Dougherty 31, Terrell County 0
Jones County 54, Locust Grove 12
Kendrick 57, Spencer 7
North Springs 17, Midtown 0
Pace Academy 37, Woodland-Stockbridge 0
River Ridge 51, Woodstock 7
Riverwood 35, Chamblee 13
Rutland 41, Central-Macon 20
Washington 10, B.E.S.T. Academy 6
Friday
Adairsville 49, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13
Appling County 40, Moore Haven, FL. 6
Archer 47, Shiloh 0
Armuchee 53, Southeast Whitfield 10
Banks County 19, George Walton Academy 7
Benedictine 35, Hebron Christian 10
Berrien 42, Atkinson County 22
Bowdon 49, Dade County 15
Bremen 31, Gordon Lee 3
Brookstone 38, Mt. Zion, Carroll 14
Brookwood 23, Carver-Columbus 22
Brunswick 63, Islands 0
Bryan County 22, Portal 14
Buford 31, Carver-Atlanta 0
Burke County 49, Oconee County 17
Cairo 43, Pelham 27
Calhoun 52, Sonoraville 16
Calhoun County 34, Baker County 16
Calvary Day 57, Liberty County 7
Camden County 51, Somerset Academy, FL. 7
Carrollton 47, Jenkins 14
Cartersville 45, Heritage-Conyers 0
Cedar Shoals 14, Walnut Grove 6
Central Gwinnett 9, Miller Grove 0
Central-Carroll 21, Northgate 17
Chattahoochee 34, Johns Creek 0
Cherokee Bluff 48, Chestatee 0
Christian Heritage 29, Pickens 24
Clarke Central 21, South Forsyth 20
Clinch County 28, Bacon County 26
Coahulla Creek 28, Ridgeland 0
Coffee 58, Salem 0
Commerce 17, Lincoln County 10
Coosa 42, Towns County 28
Creekside 49, Lithia Springs 6
Creekview 38, Allatoona 14
Cross Creek 28, Savannah 0
Dalton 56, Lassiter 20
Denmark 15, Pebblebrook 8
Douglas County 50, Alexander 8
Dublin 28, Metter 0
Dunwoody 33, Northview 0
Eagle’s Landing 35, Union Grove 21
Early County 45, Baconton Charter 0
East Coweta 42, Lowndes 30
East Forsyth 49, Johnson-Gainesville 7
East Jackson 53, Franklin County 10
East Paulding 21, South Paulding 6
Elbert County 36, Washington-Wilkes 27
Flint River Academy, GA 17, McNair 6
Gainesville 70, Apalachee 6
Georgia Military 46, Riverside Military 12
Glascock County 41, Thomas Jefferson 6
Greene County 14, Oglethorpe County 7
Grovetown 63, Jefferson County 43
Habersham Central 28, Forsyth Central 10
Hancock Central 18, Warren County 14
Harlem 47, Aquinas 42
Harris County 40, Hardaway 13
Harrison 31, Kennesaw Mountain 7
Hawkinsville 48, Twiggs County 0
Heritage School-Newnan 41, Cross Keys 6
Hillgrove 21, Campbell 10
Hiram 43, Drew 6
Holy Innocents’ 38, Douglass 14
Howard 49, Pike County 0
Hughes 47, New Manchester 0
Jasper County 12, Lake Oconee Academy 3
Jenkins County 39, Screven County 0
Johnson County 34, East Laurens 20
Johnson-Savannah 25, Beach 9
Jonesboro 53, Forest Park 0
Lamar County 31, Jackson 0
Lambert 49, Flowery Branch 33
Lanier 28, Mountain View 24
Lanier County 10, McIntosh County Academy 0
Lee County 45, Lake Gibson, FL. 14
Long County 76, Groves 26
Lovejoy 54, Rockdale County 13
Lovett 38, McDonough 20
Luella 38, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 3
Lumpkin County 30, Hart County 10
Macon County 41, Greenville 6
Manchester 35, Marion County 3
Marist 31, Blessed Trinity 14
Mays 40, Chapel Hill 0
McEachern 49, Tucker 7
McIntosh 67, Landmark Christian 0
Mill Creek 56, Cedar Grove 35
Milton 37, Alpharetta 12
Morgan County 35, Monroe Area 17
Mount Vernon, GA 34, Tattnall Square 20
Mundy’s Mill 21, Alcovy 6
Murphy, NC 21, Fannin County 14
Murray County 28, Chattooga 21
Newton 27, Westlake 12
Norcross 49, Discovery 0
North Clayton 36, Fayette County 17
North Cobb 35, Northside-Warner Robins 17
North Cobb Christian 21, Therrell 14
North Forsyth 42, Jackson County 35
North Gwinnett 39, Duluth 10
North Hall 49, East Hall 14
North Oconee 38, Madison County 8
North Paulding 56, Pope 21
Northeast 52, ACE Charter 26
Northwest Whitfield 21, Darlington 17
Ola 42, Eastside 14
Osborne 37, Clarkston 6
Parkview 48, St. Pius X 0
Paulding County 27, Newnan 20
Peachtree Ridge 39, Berkmar 7
Pepperell 19, Temple 14
Perry 42, Peach County 21
Pierce County 49, Charlton County 6
Prince Avenue 58, Eagle’s Landing Christian 18
Providence Christian 71, Athens Christian 0
Putnam County 35, Butler 12
Rabun County 45, Heard County 13
Richmond Hill 28, New Hampstead 26
Ringgold 13, LaFayette 3
Rockmart 28, Irwin County 16
Sandy Creek 27, Collins Hill 21 OT
Savannah Christian 35, Savannah Country Day 0
Schley County 42, Central-Talbotton 14
Sequoyah 21, Etowah 12
Shaw 28, Columbus 15
South Gwinnett 40, Decatur 0
Southeast Bulloch 17, Tattnall County 0
Southwest 40, Jordan 0
Southwest DeKalb 22, Redan 18
Starr’s Mill 21, LaGrange 7
Stephens County 56, White County 26
Stockbridge 41, Hampton 20
Storm Thurmond, SC 33, Evans 7
Sumter County 23, Northside-Columbus 7
Swainsboro 27, Emanuel County Institute 12
Taylor County 34, Chattahoochee County 14
Telfair County 45, Montgomery County 7
Thomas County Central 44, Brooks County 7
Thomasville 42, Tift County 23
Thomson 28, Laney 14
Toombs County 37, Treutlen 0
Trinity Christian 56, Riverdale 18
Trion 31, Model 12
Troup County 56, Whitewater 7
Union County 42, West Hall 7
Upson-Lee 21, Haralson County 3
Valdosta 54, Deerfield Beach, FL 0
Veterans 38, Lakeside-Evans 15
Villa Rica 30, Tri-Cities 12
Wakulla, FL 52, Seminole County 7
Walton 52, Marietta 8
Warner Robins 29, Dutchtown 22
Washington County 50, Glenn Hills 0
Wayne County 31, Statesboro 13
West Forsyth 28, Cherokee 19
West Laurens 33, Bleckley County 27
Westminster 32, Centennial 21
Westover 40, Turner County 27
Westside-Augusta 49, Josey 6
Wheeler County 46, Claxton 7
Wilcox County 44, Tift Area Academy, GA. 12
Winder-Barrow 19, Loganville 15
Woodward Academy 56, Morrow 0
