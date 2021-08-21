High school football scores from Friday

Wednesday
Cherokee 52, Mays 6
West Forsyth 38, Carver-Atlanta 8
Thursday
Augusta Christian 28, Johnson-Savannah 21
Chamblee 59, North Springs 21
Dacula 32, Tucker 7
Howard 16, Central-Macon 7
LaGrange 24, Upson-Lee 6
Westlake 29, Archer 14
Friday
Adairsville 35, Chattooga 14
Alexander 45, Chapel Hill 2
Alpharetta 35, Chattahoochee 0
Appling County 42, Monroe 6
Arabia Mountain 21, Rockdale County 6
Athens Christian 35, Walker 18
Atkinson County 34, Bacon County 13
Baldwin 42, Liberty County 6
Banneker 56, KIPP Atlanta Charter 12
Beaufort, S.C. 28, Richmond Hill 8
Berrien 34, Long County 6
Bethlehem Christian 38, Strong Rock Christian 21
Bleckley County 21, West Laurens 14
Blessed Trinity 34, Woodland-Stockbridge 6
Bowdon 34, Temple 14
Bremen 14, Landmark Christian 12
Brookstone 70, Calvary Christian 24
Brunswick 20, Pierce County 13
Bryan County 38, Butler 12
Buford 35, North Cobb 27
Calhoun 42, Dalton 35
Callaway 30, Opelika, AL 21
Calvary Day 21, Prince Avenue 13
Camden County 31, Columbia 0
Carrollton 49, New Manchester 13
Cartersville 55, Morrow 0
Cass 27, Dawson County 19
Cedartown 7, Denmark 3
Central Gwinnett 20, Discovery 0
Central-Phenix City A.L. 42, Peach County 23
Cherokee Bluff 57, Johnson-Gainesville 7
Coahulla Creek 31, Northwest Whitfield 25
Colquitt County 28, Marietta 25
Commerce 10, Banks County 0
Creekside 19, Grayson 14
Creekview 42, Etowah 7
Dade County 21, Gordon Lee 12
Decatur 48, Dunwoody 7
Dodge County 39, Toombs County 0
Dooly County 13, Marion County 0
Dutchtown 28, Lanier 10
Early County 40, Seminole County 0
Emanuel County Institute 28, Savannah Christian 21
Evans 14, Cross Creek 6
Fannin County 34, Union County 7
Fayette County 67, Midtown 0
Fellowship Christian 31, Christian Heritage 21
Florida State 35, Thomas County Central 15
Flowery Branch 21, St. Pius X 14
Forsyth Central 62, Northview 0
Franklin County 20, Lumpkin County 6
Georgia Military 46, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 0
Glynn Academy 14, McIntosh County Academy 14
Greenville 23, Heritage-Newnan 10
Griffin 32, Spalding 14
Haralson County 42, Pepperell 24
Hart County 54, Elbert County 21
Heard County 16, South Atlanta 12
Jeff Davis 41, Rutland 0
Jefferson 22, Rabun County 13
Jenkins 56, Groves 0
Johns Creek 26, Gainesville 10
Kennesaw Mountain 28, East Paulding 12
Lakeside-DeKalb 21, Berkmar 12
Lamar County 28, Pike County 7
Lambert 28, Centennial 3
Laney 26, Washington-Wilkes 20
Lanier County 39, Treutlen 13
Lipscomb, TN 76, Greater Atlanta Christian 7
Lithia Springs 55, Douglas County 27
Lovejoy 41, Mundy’s Mill 0
Luella 26, McIntosh 20
Madison County 28, Habersham Central 25
Mary Persons 42, Towers 0
Metter 31, Swainsboro 20
Miller Grove 24, Walnut Grove 7
Milton 45, Hapeville Charter 0
Monroe Area 28, Loganville 7
Mountain View 14, Shiloh 13
Mt. de Sales 17, Jasper County/Monticello 7
Mt. Paran Christian 48, Lakeview Academy 13
Mt. Zion, Carroll 48, Central-Talbotton 14
Murray County 35, Southeast Whitfield 34
New Hampstead 41, Windsor Forest 12
Newton 7, Langston Hughes 6
Norcross 42, Hillgrove 30
North Atlanta 10, Wheeler 7
North Cobb Christian 24, St. Francis 14
North Forsyth 37, Alcovy 7
North Hall 23, Paulding County 14
North Paulding 35, South Gwinnett 14
Northeast 33, Jones County 28
Northside-Columbus 55, Columbus 21
Northside-Warner Robins 48, Veterans 7
Oconee County 35, North Oconee 28
Ola 27, Jackson 26
Pebblebrook 39, Peachtree Ridge 3
Pelham 26, Mitchell County 12
Perry 36, Houston County 13
Pope 24, Villa Rica 14
Providence Christian 40, Loganville Christian 10
Ridgeland 19, East Forsyth 0
River Ridge 35, Lassiter 16
Rock Springs Christ. 46, Cross Keys 6
Rome 23, Rockmart 7
Roswell 45, South Forsyth 26
Salem 20, Heritage-Conyers 10
Savannah Country Day 34, Bulloch Academy 14
Schley County 35, Deerfield-Windsor 0
Sequoyah 28, Woodstock 0
Social Circle 40, George Walton Academy 6
Sonoraville 21, Model 0
South Cobb 21, Locust Grove 14
South Paulding 43, Hiram 42
Spencer 41, B.E.S.T. Academy 8
St. Anne Pacelli 44, Jordan 6
Stephens County 34, White County 20
Stephenson 17, Lithonia 6
Stone Mountain 49, Druid Hills 0
Tattnall County 27, Claxton 6
Taylor County 34, Crawford County 21
Terrell County 32, Kendrick 0
Thomasville 35, Brooks County 21
Thomson 35, Jefferson County 6
Tift County 41, Westover 0
Towns County 29, King’s Academy, GA 6
Trinity Christian 59, Athens Academy 7
Troup County 28, Harris County 21
Union Grove 27, Hampton 16
Ware County 52, Cook 7
Warren County 22, Jenkins County 16
Washington 41, Douglass 13
Wesleyan 31, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0
West Hall 14, East Jackson 7
Westminster 17, Lovett 7
Westside-Macon 33, Bradwell Institute 10
Whitefield Academy 13, Mt. Vernon 0
Winder-Barrow 19, Apalachee 3
Woodland-Cartersville 43, Gordon Central 9
Woodward Academy 17, Eagle’s Landing Christian 14
Worth County 35, Turner County 28
About the Author