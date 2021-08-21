ajc logo
High school football scores from Friday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
51 minutes ago

Wednesday

Cherokee 52, Mays 6

West Forsyth 38, Carver-Atlanta 8

Thursday

Augusta Christian 28, Johnson-Savannah 21

Chamblee 59, North Springs 21

Dacula 32, Tucker 7

Howard 16, Central-Macon 7

LaGrange 24, Upson-Lee 6

Westlake 29, Archer 14

Friday

Adairsville 35, Chattooga 14

Alexander 45, Chapel Hill 2

Alpharetta 35, Chattahoochee 0

Appling County 42, Monroe 6

Arabia Mountain 21, Rockdale County 6

Athens Christian 35, Walker 18

Atkinson County 34, Bacon County 13

Baldwin 42, Liberty County 6

Banneker 56, KIPP Atlanta Charter 12

Beaufort, S.C. 28, Richmond Hill 8

Berrien 34, Long County 6

Bethlehem Christian 38, Strong Rock Christian 21

Bleckley County 21, West Laurens 14

Blessed Trinity 34, Woodland-Stockbridge 6

Bowdon 34, Temple 14

Bremen 14, Landmark Christian 12

Brookstone 70, Calvary Christian 24

Brunswick 20, Pierce County 13

Bryan County 38, Butler 12

Buford 35, North Cobb 27

Calhoun 42, Dalton 35

Callaway 30, Opelika, AL 21

Calvary Day 21, Prince Avenue 13

Camden County 31, Columbia 0

Carrollton 49, New Manchester 13

Cartersville 55, Morrow 0

Cass 27, Dawson County 19

Cedartown 7, Denmark 3

Central Gwinnett 20, Discovery 0

Central-Phenix City A.L. 42, Peach County 23

Cherokee Bluff 57, Johnson-Gainesville 7

Coahulla Creek 31, Northwest Whitfield 25

Colquitt County 28, Marietta 25

Commerce 10, Banks County 0

Creekside 19, Grayson 14

Creekview 42, Etowah 7

Dade County 21, Gordon Lee 12

Decatur 48, Dunwoody 7

Dodge County 39, Toombs County 0

Dooly County 13, Marion County 0

Dutchtown 28, Lanier 10

Early County 40, Seminole County 0

Emanuel County Institute 28, Savannah Christian 21

Evans 14, Cross Creek 6

Fannin County 34, Union County 7

Fayette County 67, Midtown 0

Fellowship Christian 31, Christian Heritage 21

Florida State 35, Thomas County Central 15

Flowery Branch 21, St. Pius X 14

Forsyth Central 62, Northview 0

Franklin County 20, Lumpkin County 6

Georgia Military 46, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 0

Glynn Academy 14, McIntosh County Academy 14

Greenville 23, Heritage-Newnan 10

Griffin 32, Spalding 14

Haralson County 42, Pepperell 24

Hart County 54, Elbert County 21

Heard County 16, South Atlanta 12

Jeff Davis 41, Rutland 0

Jefferson 22, Rabun County 13

Jenkins 56, Groves 0

Johns Creek 26, Gainesville 10

Kennesaw Mountain 28, East Paulding 12

Lakeside-DeKalb 21, Berkmar 12

Lamar County 28, Pike County 7

Lambert 28, Centennial 3

Laney 26, Washington-Wilkes 20

Lanier County 39, Treutlen 13

Lipscomb, TN 76, Greater Atlanta Christian 7

Lithia Springs 55, Douglas County 27

Lovejoy 41, Mundy’s Mill 0

Luella 26, McIntosh 20

Madison County 28, Habersham Central 25

Mary Persons 42, Towers 0

Metter 31, Swainsboro 20

Miller Grove 24, Walnut Grove 7

Milton 45, Hapeville Charter 0

Monroe Area 28, Loganville 7

Mountain View 14, Shiloh 13

Mt. de Sales 17, Jasper County/Monticello 7

Mt. Paran Christian 48, Lakeview Academy 13

Mt. Zion, Carroll 48, Central-Talbotton 14

Murray County 35, Southeast Whitfield 34

New Hampstead 41, Windsor Forest 12

Newton 7, Langston Hughes 6

Norcross 42, Hillgrove 30

North Atlanta 10, Wheeler 7

North Cobb Christian 24, St. Francis 14

North Forsyth 37, Alcovy 7

North Hall 23, Paulding County 14

North Paulding 35, South Gwinnett 14

Northeast 33, Jones County 28

Northside-Columbus 55, Columbus 21

Northside-Warner Robins 48, Veterans 7

Oconee County 35, North Oconee 28

Ola 27, Jackson 26

Pebblebrook 39, Peachtree Ridge 3

Pelham 26, Mitchell County 12

Perry 36, Houston County 13

Pope 24, Villa Rica 14

Providence Christian 40, Loganville Christian 10

Ridgeland 19, East Forsyth 0

River Ridge 35, Lassiter 16

Rock Springs Christ. 46, Cross Keys 6

Rome 23, Rockmart 7

Roswell 45, South Forsyth 26

Salem 20, Heritage-Conyers 10

Savannah Country Day 34, Bulloch Academy 14

Schley County 35, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Sequoyah 28, Woodstock 0

Social Circle 40, George Walton Academy 6

Sonoraville 21, Model 0

South Cobb 21, Locust Grove 14

South Paulding 43, Hiram 42

Spencer 41, B.E.S.T. Academy 8

St. Anne Pacelli 44, Jordan 6

Stephens County 34, White County 20

Stephenson 17, Lithonia 6

Stone Mountain 49, Druid Hills 0

Tattnall County 27, Claxton 6

Taylor County 34, Crawford County 21

Terrell County 32, Kendrick 0

Thomasville 35, Brooks County 21

Thomson 35, Jefferson County 6

Tift County 41, Westover 0

Towns County 29, King’s Academy, GA 6

Trinity Christian 59, Athens Academy 7

Troup County 28, Harris County 21

Union Grove 27, Hampton 16

Ware County 52, Cook 7

Warren County 22, Jenkins County 16

Washington 41, Douglass 13

Wesleyan 31, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0

West Hall 14, East Jackson 7

Westminster 17, Lovett 7

Westside-Macon 33, Bradwell Institute 10

Whitefield Academy 13, Mt. Vernon 0

Winder-Barrow 19, Apalachee 3

Woodland-Cartersville 43, Gordon Central 9

Woodward Academy 17, Eagle’s Landing Christian 14

Worth County 35, Turner County 28

