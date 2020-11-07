X

High school football scores from Friday

By Score Atlanta

Alcovy 35, Lakeside-Evans 0

Allatoona 30, Kell 15

Apalachee 19, Walnut Grove 7

Archer 55, Discovery 0

Athens Academy 54, Athens Christian 20

Atkinson County 35, Lanier County 14

Baldwin 35, Spalding 0

Banneker 13, Tri-Cities 10

Blessed Trinity 50, Hiram 0

Bowdon 49, Mt. Zion, Carroll 21

Bremen 15, Temple 14

Brooks County 45, Clinch County 3

Burke County 62, Hephzibah 28

Butler 28, Josey 0

Cairo 25, Thomas County Central 13

Calhoun 44, Cass 14

Calvary Day 27, Savannah Country Day 21

Cambridge 24, Riverwood 13

Camden County 35, Tift County 14

Carrollton 35, East Paulding 7

Cartersville 47, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Carver-Atlanta 21, Sandy Creek 14

Carver-Columbus 47, Columbus 7

Central-Carroll 27, McDonough 0

Central-Macon 39, Pike County 0

Chamblee 21, Liberty County 0

Chapel Hill 45, Lithia Springs 27

Chattahoochee County 47, Schley County 7

Cherokee 28, Alpharetta 14

Cherokee Bluff 28, Dawson County 27

Clarke Central 35, Loganville 19

Coffee 45, Veterans 38 OT

Collins Hill 42, Mountain View 7

Colquitt County 40, Lowndes 10

Commerce 48, Social Circle 22

Coosa 24, Dade County 21

Creekside 56, Mundy’s Mill 7

Creekview 38, Chattahoochee 21

Crisp County 41, Americus-Sumter 14

Dacula 51, Shiloh 7

Decatur 52, Northview 12

Denmark 36, South Forsyth 22

Dodge County 35, Northeast 21

Douglas County 41, Dalton 6

Dublin 49, Johnson County 6

Dunwoody 24, Berkmar 15

Dutchtown 29, Woodland-Stockbridge 7

Early County 42, Cook 35

East Coweta 45, Campbell 14

Effingham County 14, Bradwell Institute 12

Evans 27, Southeast Bulloch 20

Fayette County 19, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6

Fellowship Christian 63, Mt. Pisgah Christian 10

First Presbyterian 48, Deerfield-Windsor 10

Fitzgerald 29, Thomasville 28

Flowery Branch 49, Madison County 7

Franklin County 27, East Jackson 12

George Walton Academy 34, Banks County 7

Glynn Academy 7, Richmond Hill 5

Grayson 58, Brookwood 17

Greenbrier 49, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Greenville 39, Central-Talbotton 14

Griffin 35, Northgate 6

Grovetown 34, Rockdale County 0

Hancock Central 58, Academy For Classical Education 14

Hardaway 53, Jordan 0

Harris County 41, Northside-Columbus 21

Harrison 51, Marietta 28

Irwin County 58, Charlton County 16

Islands 26, New Hampstead 14

Jackson-Atlanta 22, Grady 14

Jeff Davis 15, Swainsboro 7

Jefferson County 50, Putnam County 12

Jenkins County 25, Emanuel County Institute 8

Johns Creek 35, Centennial 10

Jones County 70, Eagle’s Landing 20

King’s Ridge 35, St. Francis 0

Lamar County 19, Monticello 6

Lambert 43, Forsyth Central 42

Lee County 20, Northside-Warner Robins 14

Lithonia 30, Stone Mountain 21

Lovett 35, Columbia 8

Macon County 42, Manchester 21

Marist 23, Stephenson 0

Mary Persons 22, Upson-Lee 17

McIntosh County Academy 47, Screven County 14

Metter 54, Bryan County 0

Mill Creek 31, Newton 0

Miller Grove 13, Mays 7

Montgomery County 47, Baconton Charter 8

Morgan County 52, Cross Creek 0

Mt. de Sales 44, Strong Rock Christian 41

Newnan 31, Pebblebrook 28

Norcross 56, Duluth 20

North Cobb 39, Hillgrove 14

North Cobb Christian 28, Darlington 10

North Gwinnett 27, Peachtree Ridge 0

North Murray 56, Murray County 8

North Oconee 31, Cedar Shoals 7

Northwest Whitfield 46, Southeast Whitfield 20

Oconee County 35, Monroe Area 16

Oglethorpe County 42, Glenn Hills 0

Ola 42, Stockbridge 6

Pace Academy 42, Towers 6

Pataula Charter 28, Glascock County 19

Parkview 28, South Gwinnett 21 OT

Peach County 44, Jackson 10

Pelham 50, Terrell County 22

Pepperell 14, Model 7

Pierce County 52, Long County 0

Rabun County 63, Elbert County 7

River Ridge 35, Sequoyah 9

Riverdale 38, Hampton 0

Rockmart 45, Adairsville 7

Rome 31, Alexander 14

Savannah Christian 49, Aquinas 20

Sonoraville 42, LaFayette 38

South Cobb 48, Osborne

South Paulding 38, Paulding County 0

St. Anne Pacelli 35, Heritage School-Newnan 14

St. Pius X 36, M. L. King 6

Starr’s Mill 42, Whitewater 0

Statesboro 41, South Effingham 7

Stratford Academy 36, Tattnall Square 28

Tattnall County 26, Brantley County 21

Thomson 34, Harlem 7

Towns County 20, Greene County 0

Trinity Christian 26, Brookstone 22

Trion 41, Armuchee 14

Tucker 42, Morrow 6

Union Grove 23, Locust Grove 13

Valdosta 31, Houston County 14

Vidalia 39, Toombs County 36 3OT

Walton 21, North Paulding 14

Warner Robins 40, Wayne County 6

Warren County 44, Georgia Military 0

Washington County 42, Bleckley County 20

Washington-Wilkes 14, Lincoln County 13

Wesleyan 49, Providence Christian 8

West Forsyth 14, Gainesville 7

West Hall 35, Gilmer 7

Westlake 56, North Atlanta 18

White County 49, Lumpkin County 13

Whitefield Academy 35, Landmark Christian 7

Wilcox County 55, Hawkinsville 6

Wilkinson County 35, Crawford County 14

Woodstock 24, Etowah 14

Worth County 42, Berrien 30

