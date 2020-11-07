High school football scores from Friday

Alcovy 35, Lakeside-Evans 0
Allatoona 30, Kell 15
Apalachee 19, Walnut Grove 7
Archer 55, Discovery 0
Athens Academy 54, Athens Christian 20
Atkinson County 35, Lanier County 14
Baldwin 35, Spalding 0
Banneker 13, Tri-Cities 10
Blessed Trinity 50, Hiram 0
Bowdon 49, Mt. Zion, Carroll 21
Bremen 15, Temple 14
Brooks County 45, Clinch County 3
Burke County 62, Hephzibah 28
Butler 28, Josey 0
Cairo 25, Thomas County Central 13
Calhoun 44, Cass 14
Calvary Day 27, Savannah Country Day 21
Cambridge 24, Riverwood 13
Camden County 35, Tift County 14
Carrollton 35, East Paulding 7
Cartersville 47, Woodland-Cartersville 0
Carver-Atlanta 21, Sandy Creek 14
Carver-Columbus 47, Columbus 7
Central-Carroll 27, McDonough 0
Central-Macon 39, Pike County 0
Chamblee 21, Liberty County 0
Chapel Hill 45, Lithia Springs 27
Chattahoochee County 47, Schley County 7
Cherokee 28, Alpharetta 14
Cherokee Bluff 28, Dawson County 27
Clarke Central 35, Loganville 19
Coffee 45, Veterans 38 OT
Collins Hill 42, Mountain View 7
Colquitt County 40, Lowndes 10
Commerce 48, Social Circle 22
Coosa 24, Dade County 21
Creekside 56, Mundy’s Mill 7
Creekview 38, Chattahoochee 21
Crisp County 41, Americus-Sumter 14
Dacula 51, Shiloh 7
Decatur 52, Northview 12
Denmark 36, South Forsyth 22
Dodge County 35, Northeast 21
Douglas County 41, Dalton 6
Dublin 49, Johnson County 6
Dunwoody 24, Berkmar 15
Dutchtown 29, Woodland-Stockbridge 7
Early County 42, Cook 35
East Coweta 45, Campbell 14
Effingham County 14, Bradwell Institute 12
Evans 27, Southeast Bulloch 20
Fayette County 19, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6
Fellowship Christian 63, Mt. Pisgah Christian 10
First Presbyterian 48, Deerfield-Windsor 10
Fitzgerald 29, Thomasville 28
Flowery Branch 49, Madison County 7
Franklin County 27, East Jackson 12
George Walton Academy 34, Banks County 7
Glynn Academy 7, Richmond Hill 5
Grayson 58, Brookwood 17
Greenbrier 49, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Greenville 39, Central-Talbotton 14
Griffin 35, Northgate 6
Grovetown 34, Rockdale County 0
Hancock Central 58, Academy For Classical Education 14
Hardaway 53, Jordan 0
Harris County 41, Northside-Columbus 21
Harrison 51, Marietta 28
Irwin County 58, Charlton County 16
Islands 26, New Hampstead 14
Jackson-Atlanta 22, Grady 14
Jeff Davis 15, Swainsboro 7
Jefferson County 50, Putnam County 12
Jenkins County 25, Emanuel County Institute 8
Johns Creek 35, Centennial 10
Jones County 70, Eagle’s Landing 20
King’s Ridge 35, St. Francis 0
Lamar County 19, Monticello 6
Lambert 43, Forsyth Central 42
Lee County 20, Northside-Warner Robins 14
Lithonia 30, Stone Mountain 21
Lovett 35, Columbia 8
Macon County 42, Manchester 21
Marist 23, Stephenson 0
Mary Persons 22, Upson-Lee 17
McIntosh County Academy 47, Screven County 14
Metter 54, Bryan County 0
Mill Creek 31, Newton 0
Miller Grove 13, Mays 7
Montgomery County 47, Baconton Charter 8
Morgan County 52, Cross Creek 0
Mt. de Sales 44, Strong Rock Christian 41
Newnan 31, Pebblebrook 28
Norcross 56, Duluth 20
North Cobb 39, Hillgrove 14
North Cobb Christian 28, Darlington 10
North Gwinnett 27, Peachtree Ridge 0
North Murray 56, Murray County 8
North Oconee 31, Cedar Shoals 7
Northwest Whitfield 46, Southeast Whitfield 20
Oconee County 35, Monroe Area 16
Oglethorpe County 42, Glenn Hills 0
Ola 42, Stockbridge 6
Pace Academy 42, Towers 6
Pataula Charter 28, Glascock County 19
Parkview 28, South Gwinnett 21 OT
Peach County 44, Jackson 10
Pelham 50, Terrell County 22
Pepperell 14, Model 7
Pierce County 52, Long County 0
Rabun County 63, Elbert County 7
River Ridge 35, Sequoyah 9
Riverdale 38, Hampton 0
Rockmart 45, Adairsville 7
Rome 31, Alexander 14
Savannah Christian 49, Aquinas 20
Sonoraville 42, LaFayette 38
South Cobb 48, Osborne
South Paulding 38, Paulding County 0
St. Anne Pacelli 35, Heritage School-Newnan 14
St. Pius X 36, M. L. King 6
Starr’s Mill 42, Whitewater 0
Statesboro 41, South Effingham 7
Stratford Academy 36, Tattnall Square 28
Tattnall County 26, Brantley County 21
Thomson 34, Harlem 7
Towns County 20, Greene County 0
Trinity Christian 26, Brookstone 22
Trion 41, Armuchee 14
Tucker 42, Morrow 6
Union Grove 23, Locust Grove 13
Valdosta 31, Houston County 14
Vidalia 39, Toombs County 36 3OT
Walton 21, North Paulding 14
Warner Robins 40, Wayne County 6
Warren County 44, Georgia Military 0
Washington County 42, Bleckley County 20
Washington-Wilkes 14, Lincoln County 13
Wesleyan 49, Providence Christian 8
West Forsyth 14, Gainesville 7
West Hall 35, Gilmer 7
Westlake 56, North Atlanta 18
White County 49, Lumpkin County 13
Whitefield Academy 35, Landmark Christian 7
Wilcox County 55, Hawkinsville 6
Wilkinson County 35, Crawford County 14
Woodstock 24, Etowah 14
Worth County 42, Berrien 30
