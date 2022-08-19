ajc logo
High school football scoreboard

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
Updated 12 minutes ago

Welcome to the first full Friday of high school football for the 2022 season.

The AJC sports team is updating scores from the Georgia high school football games all season. Scores will be updated as the games are played. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted after the games are over.

The first full weekend of the high school football season will be capped off Saturday with the final four games of the four-day, 11-game Corky Kell Classic set for Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

McEachern will face North Gwinnett at 10 a.m. followed by Brookwood vs. Norcross (1 p.m.), Walton vs. Mill Creek (4 p.m.) and Marietta vs. Grayson (7 p.m.)

The AJC's complete coverage of high school sports

