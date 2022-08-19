High school football scoreboard

Explore Top 10 games of Week 1

The AJC sports team is updating scores from the Georgia high school football games all season. Scores will be updated as the games are played. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted after the games are over.

The first full weekend of the high school football season will be capped off Saturday with the final four games of the four-day, 11-game Corky Kell Classic set for Mercedes-Benz Stadium.