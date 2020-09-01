High school football schedule

Wednesday
Mays at West Forsyth (Corky Kell Classic)
Carver-Atlanta at Cherokee (Corky Kell Classic)
Thursday
Sandy Creek at Northgate
McEachern at North Gwinnett (Corky Kell Classic)
Starr’s Mill at East Coweta
Brookwood at Dacula (Corky Kell Classic)
Friday
Flint River Academy at Pataula Charter
GSIC at Glascock County
Calvary Christian at Brookstone
Worth County at Turner County
Woodstock at Sequoyah
Woodland-Cartersville at Gordon Central
Winder-Barrow at Apalachee
Whitefield Academy at Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Wheeler County at Telfair County
Westside-Augusta at Greene County
West Laurens at Bleckley County
Wesleyan at Mount Pisgah Christian
Wayne County at Statesboro
Washington at South Cobb
Warner Robins at Valdosta
Walker at Athens Christian
Veterans at Northside-Warner Robins
Troup at Harris County
Treutlen at Lanier County
Tift County at Crisp County
Thomasville at Brooks County
Temple at Bowdon
Taylor County at Crawford
Tattnall County at Claxton
Strong Rock Christian at Bethlehem Christian
Stephens County at White County
St. Pius X at Flowery Branch
St. Francis at North Cobb Christian
Spalding at Griffin
Southeast Whitfield at Murray County
South Paulding at Hiram
South Atlanta at Heard County
Social Circle at George Walton Academy
Screven at Southeast Bulloch
Schley at Deerfield-Windsor
Savannah Country Day at Bulloch Academy
Rockmart at Rome
Riverdale vs. North Clayton, Southern Crescent Stadium (Riverdale)
River Ridge at Lassiter
Rabun County at Ridgeland
Providence Christian at Loganville Christian
Pike County at Lamar County
Perry at Houston County
Pepperell at Haralson County
Pebblebrook at Peachtree Ridge
Peach County at Central-Phenix City (AL)
Parkview at Mill Creek (Corky Kell Classic)
Northwest Whitfield at Coahulla Creek
North Paulding at South Gwinnett
North Oconee at Oconee County
North Atlanta at Wheeler
Norcross at Hillgrove
Mundy’s Mill vs. Lovejoy, Twelve Oaks Stadium (Hampton)
Mountain View at Shiloh
Mt. Zion-Carroll at Central-Talbotton
Mount Paran Christian at Lakeview Academy
Morrow at Cartersville
Monticello at Mt. de Sales
Model at Sonoraville
Mitchell County at Pelham
Metter at Swainsboro
Madison County at Habersham Central
Luella at McIntosh
Loganville at Monroe Area
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Heritage-Ringgold
Lakeside-Evans at Richmond Academy
LaGrange at Upson-Lee
Kell at Walton (Corky Kell Classic)
Jordan at Pacelli
Jonesboro vs. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro, Tara Stadium (Jonesboro)
Johnson-Gainesville at Cherokee Bluff
Jenkins County at Warren County
Jefferson County at Thomson
Jackson at Ola
Holy Innocents’ at Pace Academy
Heritage School at Greenville
Hart County at Elbert County
Hampton at Union Grove
McIntosh County Academy at Glynn Academy
Glenn Hills vs. Therrell, Lakewood Stadium (Atlanta)
Gilmer at Pickens
Georgia Military College at Creekside Christian
Franklin County at Lumpkin County
Fitzgerald at Cairo
Fayette County vs. Grady, Grady Stadium (Atlanta)
Fannin County at Union County
Cross Creek at Evans
Savannah Christian vs. Emanuel County Institute, Pooler Stadium (Pooler)
East Paulding at Kennesaw Mountain
Early County at Seminole County
Eagle’s Landing at Meadowcreek
Dutchtown at Lanier
Drew at Coffee
Douglas County at Lithia Springs
Discovery at Central Gwinnett
Dawson County at Cass
Dade County at Gordon Lee
Creekview at Etowah
Cook at Ware County
Commerce at Banks County
Columbus vs. Northside-Columbus, Kinnett Stadium (Columbus)
Christian Heritage at Fellowship Christian
Chattooga at Adairsville
Chattahoochee County at Miller Grove
Clarke Central at Cedar Shoals
Campbell at Lambert
Calvary Day at Prince Avenue Christian
Calhoun at Dalton
Burke County vs. Benedictine, Memorial Stadium (Savannah)
Brantley County at Charlton County
Berrien at Long County
B.E.S.T. Academy at Berkmar
Atkinson County at Bacon County
Athens Academy at Trinity Christian
Armuchee at Towns County
Aquinas at Harlem
Allatoona at Harrison
Butler at Bryan County
Blessed Trinity at Forsyth Central
Jeff Davis at Lincoln County
Bremen at Landmark Christian
Richmond Hill at Camden County
North Cobb at Sprayberry
Grayson at Jones County
Gainesville at Stockbridge
Walnut Grove at New Manchester
Clinch County at Macon County
Brunswick at Pierce County
Grovetown at Effingham County
Locust Grove at McDonough
Washington-Wilkes at Marion County
Alcovy at North Forsyth
Forest Park at Woodland-Stockbridge
Woodward Academy at Eagle’s Landing Christian
Spencer at Villa Rica
Saturday
Whitewater at Newnan
Paulding County at North Hall
Dodge County at Toombs County
Denmark at Greater Atlanta Christian (Corky Kell Classic)
Lowndes at Archer (Corky Kell Classic)
ACE Charter vs. First Presbyterian Day, Five Star Stadium (Macon)
Carrollton at Collins Hill (Corky Kell Classic)
NOTE: Schedules listed are subject to change because of COVID-19 situations.
