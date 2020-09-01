High school football schedule

McEachern at North Gwinnett (Corky Kell Classic)

Starr’s Mill at East Coweta

Brookwood at Dacula (Corky Kell Classic)

Friday

Flint River Academy at Pataula Charter

GSIC at Glascock County

Calvary Christian at Brookstone

Worth County at Turner County

Woodstock at Sequoyah

Woodland-Cartersville at Gordon Central

Winder-Barrow at Apalachee

Whitefield Academy at Mount Vernon Presbyterian

Wheeler County at Telfair County

Westside-Augusta at Greene County

West Laurens at Bleckley County

Wesleyan at Mount Pisgah Christian

Wayne County at Statesboro

Washington at South Cobb

Warner Robins at Valdosta

Walker at Athens Christian

Veterans at Northside-Warner Robins

Troup at Harris County

Treutlen at Lanier County

Tift County at Crisp County

Thomasville at Brooks County

Temple at Bowdon

Taylor County at Crawford

Tattnall County at Claxton

Strong Rock Christian at Bethlehem Christian

Stephens County at White County

St. Pius X at Flowery Branch

St. Francis at North Cobb Christian

Spalding at Griffin

Southeast Whitfield at Murray County

South Paulding at Hiram

South Atlanta at Heard County

Social Circle at George Walton Academy

Screven at Southeast Bulloch

Schley at Deerfield-Windsor

Savannah Country Day at Bulloch Academy

Rockmart at Rome

Riverdale vs. North Clayton, Southern Crescent Stadium (Riverdale)

River Ridge at Lassiter

Rabun County at Ridgeland

Providence Christian at Loganville Christian

Pike County at Lamar County

Perry at Houston County

Pepperell at Haralson County

Pebblebrook at Peachtree Ridge

Peach County at Central-Phenix City (AL)

Parkview at Mill Creek (Corky Kell Classic)

Northwest Whitfield at Coahulla Creek

North Paulding at South Gwinnett

North Oconee at Oconee County

North Atlanta at Wheeler

Norcross at Hillgrove

Mundy’s Mill vs. Lovejoy, Twelve Oaks Stadium (Hampton)

Mountain View at Shiloh

Mt. Zion-Carroll at Central-Talbotton

Mount Paran Christian at Lakeview Academy

Morrow at Cartersville

Monticello at Mt. de Sales

Model at Sonoraville

Mitchell County at Pelham

Metter at Swainsboro

Madison County at Habersham Central

Luella at McIntosh

Loganville at Monroe Area

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Heritage-Ringgold

Lakeside-Evans at Richmond Academy

LaGrange at Upson-Lee

Kell at Walton (Corky Kell Classic)

Jordan at Pacelli

Jonesboro vs. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro, Tara Stadium (Jonesboro)

Johnson-Gainesville at Cherokee Bluff

Jenkins County at Warren County

Jefferson County at Thomson

Jackson at Ola

Holy Innocents’ at Pace Academy

Heritage School at Greenville

Hart County at Elbert County

Hampton at Union Grove

McIntosh County Academy at Glynn Academy

Glenn Hills vs. Therrell, Lakewood Stadium (Atlanta)

Gilmer at Pickens

Georgia Military College at Creekside Christian

Franklin County at Lumpkin County

Fitzgerald at Cairo

Fayette County vs. Grady, Grady Stadium (Atlanta)

Fannin County at Union County

Cross Creek at Evans

Savannah Christian vs. Emanuel County Institute, Pooler Stadium (Pooler)

East Paulding at Kennesaw Mountain

Early County at Seminole County

Eagle’s Landing at Meadowcreek

Dutchtown at Lanier

Drew at Coffee

Douglas County at Lithia Springs

Discovery at Central Gwinnett

Dawson County at Cass

Dade County at Gordon Lee

Creekview at Etowah

Cook at Ware County

Commerce at Banks County

Columbus vs. Northside-Columbus, Kinnett Stadium (Columbus)

Christian Heritage at Fellowship Christian

Chattooga at Adairsville

Chattahoochee County at Miller Grove

Clarke Central at Cedar Shoals

Campbell at Lambert

Calvary Day at Prince Avenue Christian

Calhoun at Dalton

Burke County vs. Benedictine, Memorial Stadium (Savannah)

Brantley County at Charlton County

Berrien at Long County

B.E.S.T. Academy at Berkmar

Atkinson County at Bacon County

Athens Academy at Trinity Christian

Armuchee at Towns County

Aquinas at Harlem

Allatoona at Harrison

Butler at Bryan County

Blessed Trinity at Forsyth Central

Jeff Davis at Lincoln County

Bremen at Landmark Christian

Richmond Hill at Camden County

North Cobb at Sprayberry

Grayson at Jones County

Gainesville at Stockbridge

Walnut Grove at New Manchester

Clinch County at Macon County

Brunswick at Pierce County

Grovetown at Effingham County

Locust Grove at McDonough

Washington-Wilkes at Marion County

Alcovy at North Forsyth

Forest Park at Woodland-Stockbridge

Woodward Academy at Eagle’s Landing Christian

Spencer at Villa Rica

Saturday

Whitewater at Newnan

Paulding County at North Hall

Dodge County at Toombs County

Denmark at Greater Atlanta Christian (Corky Kell Classic)

Lowndes at Archer (Corky Kell Classic)

ACE Charter vs. First Presbyterian Day, Five Star Stadium (Macon)

Carrollton at Collins Hill (Corky Kell Classic)

NOTE: Schedules listed are subject to change because of COVID-19 situations.