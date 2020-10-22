X

High school football schedule for Week 8

High School Sports Blog | 21 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Thursday

Drew at Mundy’s Mill

Forest Park at Jonesboro

St. Pius X at Lithonia

Bainbridge at Dougherty

Kendrick at Hardaway

Spalding at Rutland

Redan at Carver-Atlanta

Northeast at Southwest

South Atlanta at Towers

Calhoun County at Terrell County

Glenn Hills at Putnam County

Friday

Perry at Tift County

McEachern at Campbell

East Coweta at Pebblebrook

North Cobb at Harrison

North Paulding at Marietta

Hillgrove at Walton

Etowah at Milton

Cherokee at Roswell

Alpharetta at Woodstock

North Forsyth at Forsyth Central

Denmark at Lambert

South Forsyth at West Forsyth

Lakeside-DeKalb at Berkmar

North Clayton at Duluth

Fellowship Christian at Dunwoody

Mill Creek at Norcross

Luella at Northside-Warner Robins

Westside (FL) at Valdosta

Statesboro at Brunswick

Richmond Hill at Effingham County

Glynn Academy at South Effingham

Heritage-Conyers at Lakeside-Evans

Salem at Rockdale County

North Atlanta at Langston Hughes

Morrow at Westlake

Dalton at Alexander

Paulding County at Carrollton

South Paulding at Douglas County

East Paulding at Rome

South Cobb at Kennesaw Mountain

Kell at Osborne

Lassiter at Sprayberry

Pope at Wheeler

River Ridge at Creekview

Habersham Central at Dacula

Central Gwinnett at Lanier

Shiloh at Winder-Barrow

Wayne at Veterans

Coffee at Ware

Northgate at Harris County

Jonesboro at Forest Park

Dutchtown at Eagle’s Landing

Locust Grove at Jones County

Ola at Union Grove

Stockbridge at Woodland-Stockbridge

Mount Pisgah at Chamblee

Southwest DeKalb at ML King

Stone Mountain at Northview

Grady at Chapel Hill

Jackson-Atlanta at Lithia Springs

Villa Rica at North Springs

Blessed Trinity at Calhoun

Hiram at Cartersville

Cass at Woodland-Cartersville

Johnson-Gainesville at Jackson County

Eastside at Loganville

Clarke Central at Walnut Grove

Monroe at Cairo

Thomas County Central at Westover

Jordan at Carver-Columbus

Spencer at Columbus

Troup at Shaw

Beach at Islands

Groves at Jenkins

Savannah at New Hampstead

West Laurens at Baldwin

Westside-Macon at Howard

McDonough at Fayette County

Mount Zion Jonesboro at Hampton

Duluth at North Clayton

Mays at Arabia Mountain

Stephenson at Miller Grove

Central-Carroll at Heritage-Catoosa

Cedartown at Northwest Whitfield

Ridgeland at Pickens

Chestatee at East Hall

North Oconee at Flowery Branch

Cedar Shoals at Jefferson

Long County at Appling County

Pierce County at Brantley County

Tattnall County at Screven County

Jackson at Americus-Sumter

Upson-Lee at Central-Macon

Peach County at Crisp County

Pike County at Mary Persons

Windsor-Forest at Johnson-Gainesville

Bryan County at Southeast Bulloch

Burke at Harlem

Richmond Academy at Hephzibah

Cross Creek at Thomson

Cedar Grove at Greater Atlanta Christian

Douglass at Westminster

Ringgold at LaFayette

Sonoraville at Murray County

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Rockmart

Gilmer at Dawson County

Lumpkin County at North Hall

West Hall at White County

Monroe Area at East Jackson

Stephens County at Franklin County

Hart County at Oconee County

Berrien at Cook

Fitzgerald at Early County

Thomasville at Worth County

Baconton Charter at East Laurens

Bacon County at Toombs County

Jeff Davis at Vidalia

Lamar County at Bleckley County

Monticello at Dodge County

Josey at Laney

Jefferson County at Oglethorpe County

Butler at Westside-Augusta

Callaway at Haralson County

Temple at Heard County

KIPP at Lovett

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Pace Academy

Washington at Therrell

Coosa at Chattooga

Dade County at Model

Union County at Banks County

St. Anne Pacelli at Rabun County

Strong Rock Christian at Deerfield-Windsor

Tattnall Square at First Presbyterian

Mount de Sales at Stratford Academy

Trinity Christian at Whitefield Academy

Providence Christian at Holy Innocents'

Hebron Christian at Mount Vernon Presbyterian

King’s Ridge Christian at Lakeview Academy

Mount Paran Christian at Darlington

Bowdon at North Cobb Christian

Christian Heritage at Walker

George Walton at Athens Christian

Bethlehem Christian at Loganville Christian

Athens Academy at Prince Avenue Christian

Central Fellowship at Pataula Charter

Miller County at Pelham

Seminole County at Randolph-Clay

Lanier County at Brooks County

Turner County at Clinch County

Atkinson County at Irwin County

Dooly County at Hawkinsville

Johnson County at Montgomery County

Wheeler County at Treutlen County

Dublin at Wilcox County

Taylor County at Central-Talbotton

Schley County at Macon County

Greenville at Manchester

B.E.S.T. Academy at Armuchee

North Cobb Christian at Bowdon

Mount Zion-Carroll at Gordon Lee

Augusta Christian at Trion

Hancock Central at ACE Charter

Georgia Military at Crawford County

John Hancock Academy at Glascock County

Towns County at Commerce

Washington-Wilkes at Greene County

Social Circle at Lincoln County

Saturday

Northside-Columbus at Griffin

McIntosh at Whitewater

North Murray at Southeast Whitfield

Coahulla Creek at Adairsville

McNair at Columbia

