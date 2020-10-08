X

High school football schedule for Week 6

Houck had five touchdown passes - four to Jared Brown - in the victory.

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

High schools | 56 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Thursday

Tucker at Parkview

Meadowcreek at Norcross

Troup at Columbus

Apalachee at Eastside

Beach at Jenkins

McNair at KIPP

Treutlen at Telfair County

Lamar County at Washington County

Dodge County at Bleckley County

Wheeler County at Hawkinsville

Friday

Coffee at Camden County

Colquitt County at Northside-Warner Robins

Lowndes at Valdosta (ESPNU)

Tift County at Worth County

Collins Hill at East Coweta

McEachern at Milton

ML King at Newnan

North Atlanta at Pebblebrook

Alpharetta at Harrison

Hillgrove at Gainesville

Marietta at Brookwood

North Cobb at North Gwinnett

Walton at Roswell

Mill Creek at Grayson

Newton at Houston County

South Forsyth at Alcovy

Dunwoody at Archer

North Cobb at North Gwinnett

Warner Robins at Lee County

Richmond Hill at Bradwell Institute

Glynn Academy at Brunswick

South Effingham at Effingham County

Statesboro at Liberty County

South Forsyth at Alcovy

Monroe Area at Lakeside-Evans

Langston Hughes at Cambridge

Redan at Lakeside-DeKalb

Morrow at Campbell

Westlake at Shiloh

Douglas County at Alexander

Rome at Carrollton

Dalton at South Paulding

Allatoona at Osborne

Pope at South Cobb

Lassiter at Wheeler

Centennial at Chattahoochee

Johns Creek at Riverwood

Central Gwinnett at Buford

Dacula at Lanier

Habersham Central at Winder-Barrow

Oconee County at Veterans

Benedictine at Ware County

Appling County at Wayne County

Griffin at McIntosh

Harris County at Starr’s Mill

Creekside at Tri-Cities

Banneker at Woodward Academy

Union Grove at Dutchtown

Woodland-Stockbridge at Ola

Jones County at Stockbridge

Georgia Force at Chamblee

Flint River Academy at Cross Keys

Stone Mountain at Decatur

Northview at St. Pius X

Lithia Springs at New Manchester

Chapel Hill at North Springs

Grady at Villa Rica

Jackson County at Clarke Central

Johnson-Gainesville at Loganville

Greenbrier at Walnut Grove

Callaway at Thomas County Central

Spencer at Hardaway

Kendrick at Jordan

Johnson-Savannah at Islands

Groves at New Hampstead

Westside-Macon at Baldwin

Rutland at Perry

Spalding at West Laurens

McDonough at Luella

Stephenson at Arabia Mountain

Miller Grove at Druid Hills

Mays at Hapeville Charter

Central-Carroll at Heard County

Southeast Whitfield at Gordon Lee

Cedar Shoals at East Hall

Jefferson at Flowery Branch

North Oconee at Madison County

Cook at Brantley County

Frederica Academy at Long County

Fitzgerald at Pierce County

Berrien at Tattnall County

Pike County at Jackson

Central-Macon at Mary Persons

Americus-Sumter at Peach County

Crisp at Upson-Lee

Windsor Forest at Savannah

Washington-Wilkes at Southeast Bulloch

Cross Creek at Burke County

Richmond Academy at Harlem

Morgan County at Thomson

Cedar Grove at Carver-Atlanta

Sandy Creek at Douglass

Greater Atlanta Christian at Westminster

Adairsville at LaFayette

Ringgold at Murray County

North Murray at Sonoraville

Gilmer at Cherokee Bluff

White County at Dawson County

West Hall at North Hall

Rabun County at East Jackson

Franklin County at West-Oak (SC)

Tattnall County at Berrien

Brantley County at Cook

Georgia Military at East Laurens

Southwest-Macon at Monticello

Oglethorpe County at Butler

Jefferson County at Josey

Putnam County at Laney

Glenn Hills at Westside-Augusta

Callaway at Thomas County Central

HaralsoModeln at Banks County

B.E.S.T. Academy at Temple

South Atlanta at Pace Academy

Lakeview Academy at Coosa

Gordon Central at Fannin County

Dade County at Pepperell

Lincoln County at Elbert County

Savannah Christian at Mt. de Sales

Stratford at Savannah Country Day

Calvary Day at Strong Rock Christian

Tattnall Square at Aquinas

St. Anne Pacelli at Landmark Christian

Brookstone at Whitefield Academy

Heritage School at Mt. Zion-Carroll

Hebron Christian at Athens Academy

Holy Innocents' at Athens Christian

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian at George Walton

King’s Ridge at Darlington

Fellowship Christian at St. Francis

Commerce at Mt. Paran Christian

Seminole County at Baconton Charter

Miller County at Mitchell County

Rock Springs Christian at Pataula Charter

Randolph-Clay at Terrell County

Irwin County at Brooks County

Charlton County at Clinch County

Atkinson County at Turner County

Screven County at Bryan County

Claxton at McIntosh County Academy

Jenkins County at Metter

Emanuel County Institute at Portal

Dublin at Dooly County

Wilcox County at Montgomery County

Marion County at Chattahoochee County

Toombs County at Macon County

Taylor County at Manchester

Greenville at Schley County

King’s Academy at Armuchee

Trion at Bowdon

Warren County at Crawford County

Briarwood Academy at Glascock County

ACE Charter at Wilkinson County

Saturday

Southwest DeKalb at Lithonia

Towers at Columbia

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.