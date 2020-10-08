High school football schedule for Week 6

Thursday
Tucker at Parkview
Meadowcreek at Norcross
Troup at Columbus
Apalachee at Eastside
Beach at Jenkins
McNair at KIPP
Treutlen at Telfair County
Lamar County at Washington County
Dodge County at Bleckley County
Wheeler County at Hawkinsville
Friday
Coffee at Camden County
Colquitt County at Northside-Warner Robins
Lowndes at Valdosta (ESPNU)
Tift County at Worth County
Collins Hill at East Coweta
McEachern at Milton
ML King at Newnan
North Atlanta at Pebblebrook
Alpharetta at Harrison
Hillgrove at Gainesville
Marietta at Brookwood
North Cobb at North Gwinnett
Walton at Roswell
Mill Creek at Grayson
Newton at Houston County
South Forsyth at Alcovy
Dunwoody at Archer
Warner Robins at Lee County
Richmond Hill at Bradwell Institute
Glynn Academy at Brunswick
South Effingham at Effingham County
Statesboro at Liberty County
Monroe Area at Lakeside-Evans
Langston Hughes at Cambridge
Redan at Lakeside-DeKalb
Morrow at Campbell
Westlake at Shiloh
Douglas County at Alexander
Rome at Carrollton
Dalton at South Paulding
Allatoona at Osborne
Pope at South Cobb
Lassiter at Wheeler
Centennial at Chattahoochee
Johns Creek at Riverwood
Central Gwinnett at Buford
Dacula at Lanier
Habersham Central at Winder-Barrow
Oconee County at Veterans
Benedictine at Ware County
Appling County at Wayne County
Griffin at McIntosh
Harris County at Starr’s Mill
Creekside at Tri-Cities
Banneker at Woodward Academy
Union Grove at Dutchtown
Woodland-Stockbridge at Ola
Jones County at Stockbridge
Georgia Force at Chamblee
Flint River Academy at Cross Keys
Stone Mountain at Decatur
Northview at St. Pius X
Lithia Springs at New Manchester
Chapel Hill at North Springs
Grady at Villa Rica
Jackson County at Clarke Central
Johnson-Gainesville at Loganville
Greenbrier at Walnut Grove
Callaway at Thomas County Central
Spencer at Hardaway
Kendrick at Jordan
Johnson-Savannah at Islands
Groves at New Hampstead
Westside-Macon at Baldwin
Rutland at Perry
Spalding at West Laurens
McDonough at Luella
Stephenson at Arabia Mountain
Miller Grove at Druid Hills
Mays at Hapeville Charter
Central-Carroll at Heard County
Southeast Whitfield at Gordon Lee
Cedar Shoals at East Hall
Jefferson at Flowery Branch
North Oconee at Madison County
Cook at Brantley County
Frederica Academy at Long County
Fitzgerald at Pierce County
Berrien at Tattnall County
Pike County at Jackson
Central-Macon at Mary Persons
Americus-Sumter at Peach County
Crisp at Upson-Lee
Windsor Forest at Savannah
Washington-Wilkes at Southeast Bulloch
Cross Creek at Burke County
Richmond Academy at Harlem
Morgan County at Thomson
Cedar Grove at Carver-Atlanta
Sandy Creek at Douglass
Greater Atlanta Christian at Westminster
Adairsville at LaFayette
Ringgold at Murray County
North Murray at Sonoraville
Gilmer at Cherokee Bluff
White County at Dawson County
West Hall at North Hall
Rabun County at East Jackson
Franklin County at West-Oak (SC)
Georgia Military at East Laurens
Southwest-Macon at Monticello
Oglethorpe County at Butler
Jefferson County at Josey
Putnam County at Laney
Glenn Hills at Westside-Augusta
HaralsoModeln at Banks County
B.E.S.T. Academy at Temple
South Atlanta at Pace Academy
Lakeview Academy at Coosa
Gordon Central at Fannin County
Dade County at Pepperell
Lincoln County at Elbert County
Savannah Christian at Mt. de Sales
Stratford at Savannah Country Day
Calvary Day at Strong Rock Christian
Tattnall Square at Aquinas
St. Anne Pacelli at Landmark Christian
Brookstone at Whitefield Academy
Heritage School at Mt. Zion-Carroll
Hebron Christian at Athens Academy
Holy Innocents' at Athens Christian
Mt. Vernon Presbyterian at George Walton
King’s Ridge at Darlington
Fellowship Christian at St. Francis
Commerce at Mt. Paran Christian
Seminole County at Baconton Charter
Miller County at Mitchell County
Rock Springs Christian at Pataula Charter
Randolph-Clay at Terrell County
Irwin County at Brooks County
Charlton County at Clinch County
Atkinson County at Turner County
Screven County at Bryan County
Claxton at McIntosh County Academy
Jenkins County at Metter
Emanuel County Institute at Portal
Dublin at Dooly County
Wilcox County at Montgomery County
Marion County at Chattahoochee County
Toombs County at Macon County
Taylor County at Manchester
Greenville at Schley County
King’s Academy at Armuchee
Trion at Bowdon
Warren County at Crawford County
Briarwood Academy at Glascock County
ACE Charter at Wilkinson County
Saturday
Southwest DeKalb at Lithonia
Towers at Columbia
