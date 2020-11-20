X

High school football schedule for Week 12

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

Thursday

Arabia Mountain 40, Rockdale County 26

Banneker 35, Forest Park 14

Brookstone 35, Heritage-Newnan 26

Flowery Branch 55, East Hall 14

Greater Atlanta Christian 42, Redan 8

LaGrange 20, Hardaway 19

Lovejoy 39, North Atlanta 10

Mt. de Sales 24, Tattnall Square 21

New Hampstead 48, Johnson-Savannah 7

Riverdale 34, Luella 0

Southeast Bulloch 34, Lakeside-Evans 16

Union County 7, Gilmer 0

ML King vs. Lithonia (canceled)

Washington 45, Towers 0

Friday

Salem at Tift (canceled)

Newnan at East Coweta

Hillgrove at Harrison

Walton at Marietta

North Paulding at North Cobb

Parkview at Brookwood

South Gwinnett at Newton

MIlton at Cherokee

Alpharetta at Etowah

Woodstock at Roswell

North Forsyth at Gainesville

Forsyth Central at South Forsyth (canceled)

Denmark at West Forsyth

Chamblee at Berkmar (canceled)

Meadowcreek at Discovery

Dunwoody at Duluth

Archer at Norcross

Peachtree Ridge at Mill Creek

North Gwinnett at Mountain View

South Effingham at Bradwell Institute

Effingham County at Brunswick

Glynn Academy at Statesboro

Alcovy at Evans

Grovetown at Heritage-Conyers

Morrow at Langston Hughes

Stone Mountain at Lakeside-DeKalb

Westlake at Tucker

South Paulding at Alexander (canceled)

Douglas County at Carrollton

Dalton at East Paulding

Paulding County at Rome

Lassiter at Kell

Osborne at Kennesaw Mountain

Allatoona at Pope

Sprayberry at South Cobb

Johns Creek at Creekview

Chattahoochee at Riverwood

Dacula at Buford

Lanier at Winder-Barrow

Warner Robins at Veterans

Ware County at Wayne County

Whitewater at Harris County

McIntosh at Northgate

Starr’s Mill at Northside-Columbus

Woodward Academy at Creekside

Tri-Cities at Drew

Mundy’s Mill at Jonesboro

Jones County at Dutchtown

Stockbridge at Eagle’s Landing

Ola at Locust Grove

Woodland-Stockbridge at Union Grove

Southwest DeKalb at Northview

Decatur at St. Pius X

New Manchester at Chapel Hill

North Springs at Lithia Springs

Villa Rica at Jackson-Atlanta

Woodland-Cartersville at Blessed Trinity

Johnson-Gainesville at Clarke Central

Eastside at Greenbrier

Apalachee at Jackson County

Walnut Grove at Loganville

Monroe at Bainbridge

Westover at Cairo

Dougherty at Thomas County Central

Shaw at Columbus

Windsor Forest at Islands

Savannah at Jenkins

Spalding at Howard

Baldwin at Perry

West Laurens at Westside-Macon

North Clayton at Hampton

Riverdale at Luella

Mount Zion-Jonesboro at McDonough

Stephenson at Druid Hills

Miller Grove at Hapeville Charter

Mays at Marist

Ridgeland at Central-Carroll (canceled)

Cedartown at Heritage-Catoosa (canceled)

Northwest Whitfield at Pickens

Cedar Shoals at Chestatee

Jefferson at Madison County

Pierce County at Appling County

Tattnall County at Long County

Pike County at Crisp County (canceled)

Americus-Sumter at Mary Persons

Central-Macon at Peach County (canceled)

Jackson at Upson-Lee

Groves at Beach

Thomson at Hephzibah

Harlem at Morgan County

Burke County at Richmond Academy

Sandy Creek at Cedar Grove (canceled)

Adairsville at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (canceled)

LaFayette at North Murray

Rockmart at Ringgold

Coahulla Creek at Sonoraville

White County at Cherokee Bluff

West Hall at Lumpkin County

Dawson County at North Hall

Oconee County at Franklin County (canceled)

Monroe Area at Hart County

East Jackson at Stephens County

Toombs County at East Laurens

Swainsboro at Vidalia

Southwest at Dodge County (canceled)

Northeast at Lamar County

Washington County at Monticello

Putnam County at Butler

Josey at Glenn Hills

Jefferson County at Laney

Oglethorpe County at Westside-Augusta

Haralson County at Bremen

Heard County at Callaway

South Atlanta at Columbia

KIPP at Pace Academy

Pepperell at Coosa (canceled)

Fannin County at Dade County

Banks County at Elbert County

Randolph-Clay at Miller County

Baconton Charter at Pataula Charter

Terrell County at Seminole County

Clinch County at Lanier County

Irwin County at Turner County

Screven County at Claxton

Metter at Emanuel County Institute

Jenkins County at McIntosh County Academy

Bryan County at Portal

Telfair County at Dooly County

Johnson County at Hawkinsville

Dublin at Montgomery County

Treutlen at Wilcox County

Marion County at Greenville

Chattahoochee County at Macon County

Central-Talbotton at Schley County

Bowdon at Armuchee

Mount Zion-Carroll at BEST Academy

Gordon Lee at Trion

ACE Charter at Georgia Military

Crawford County at Hancock Central

Warren County at Wilkinson County

Lincoln County at Commerce

Greene County at Social Circle

Towns County at Washington-Wilkes

Tattnall Square at Mount de Sales

Deerfield-Windsor at Stratford Academy

First Presbyterian at Strong Rock Christian

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Landmark Christian

Aquinas at Calvary Day

Savannah Country Day at Savannah Christian

Trinity Christian at St. Anne Pacelli

Holy Innocents’ at Hebron Christian

Providence Christian at Lakeview Academy

Mount Vernon Presbyterian at Wesleyan

Mount Pisgah Christian at St. Francis

North Cobb Christian at Christian Heritage

Walker at Mount Paran Christian

George Walton Academy at Loganville Christian

Athens Christian at Prince Avenue Christian

Saturday

Cambridge at River Ridge

Centennial at Sequoyah

Pebblebrook at McEachern

Habersham Central at Shiloh

Troup vs. Carver-Columbus

Model at Gordon Central

Charlton County at Atkinson County

