High school football schedule for Week 12

Thursday
Arabia Mountain 40, Rockdale County 26
Banneker 35, Forest Park 14
Brookstone 35, Heritage-Newnan 26
Flowery Branch 55, East Hall 14
Greater Atlanta Christian 42, Redan 8
LaGrange 20, Hardaway 19
Lovejoy 39, North Atlanta 10
Mt. de Sales 24, Tattnall Square 21
New Hampstead 48, Johnson-Savannah 7
Riverdale 34, Luella 0
Southeast Bulloch 34, Lakeside-Evans 16
Union County 7, Gilmer 0
ML King vs. Lithonia (canceled)
Washington 45, Towers 0
Friday
Salem at Tift (canceled)
Newnan at East Coweta
Hillgrove at Harrison
Walton at Marietta
North Paulding at North Cobb
Parkview at Brookwood
South Gwinnett at Newton
MIlton at Cherokee
Alpharetta at Etowah
Woodstock at Roswell
North Forsyth at Gainesville
Forsyth Central at South Forsyth (canceled)
Denmark at West Forsyth
Chamblee at Berkmar (canceled)
Meadowcreek at Discovery
Dunwoody at Duluth
Archer at Norcross
Peachtree Ridge at Mill Creek
North Gwinnett at Mountain View
South Effingham at Bradwell Institute
Effingham County at Brunswick
Glynn Academy at Statesboro
Alcovy at Evans
Grovetown at Heritage-Conyers
Morrow at Langston Hughes
Stone Mountain at Lakeside-DeKalb
Westlake at Tucker
South Paulding at Alexander (canceled)
Douglas County at Carrollton
Dalton at East Paulding
Paulding County at Rome
Lassiter at Kell
Osborne at Kennesaw Mountain
Allatoona at Pope
Sprayberry at South Cobb
Johns Creek at Creekview
Chattahoochee at Riverwood
Dacula at Buford
Lanier at Winder-Barrow
Warner Robins at Veterans
Ware County at Wayne County
Whitewater at Harris County
McIntosh at Northgate
Starr’s Mill at Northside-Columbus
Woodward Academy at Creekside
Tri-Cities at Drew
Mundy’s Mill at Jonesboro
Jones County at Dutchtown
Stockbridge at Eagle’s Landing
Ola at Locust Grove
Woodland-Stockbridge at Union Grove
Southwest DeKalb at Northview
Decatur at St. Pius X
New Manchester at Chapel Hill
North Springs at Lithia Springs
Villa Rica at Jackson-Atlanta
Woodland-Cartersville at Blessed Trinity
Johnson-Gainesville at Clarke Central
Eastside at Greenbrier
Apalachee at Jackson County
Walnut Grove at Loganville
Monroe at Bainbridge
Westover at Cairo
Dougherty at Thomas County Central
Shaw at Columbus
Windsor Forest at Islands
Savannah at Jenkins
Spalding at Howard
Baldwin at Perry
West Laurens at Westside-Macon
North Clayton at Hampton
Riverdale at Luella
Mount Zion-Jonesboro at McDonough
Stephenson at Druid Hills
Miller Grove at Hapeville Charter
Mays at Marist
Ridgeland at Central-Carroll (canceled)
Cedartown at Heritage-Catoosa (canceled)
Northwest Whitfield at Pickens
Cedar Shoals at Chestatee
Jefferson at Madison County
Pierce County at Appling County
Tattnall County at Long County
Pike County at Crisp County (canceled)
Americus-Sumter at Mary Persons
Central-Macon at Peach County (canceled)
Jackson at Upson-Lee
Groves at Beach
Thomson at Hephzibah
Harlem at Morgan County
Burke County at Richmond Academy
Sandy Creek at Cedar Grove (canceled)
Adairsville at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (canceled)
LaFayette at North Murray
Rockmart at Ringgold
Coahulla Creek at Sonoraville
White County at Cherokee Bluff
West Hall at Lumpkin County
Dawson County at North Hall
Oconee County at Franklin County (canceled)
Monroe Area at Hart County
East Jackson at Stephens County
Toombs County at East Laurens
Swainsboro at Vidalia
Southwest at Dodge County (canceled)
Northeast at Lamar County
Washington County at Monticello
Putnam County at Butler
Josey at Glenn Hills
Jefferson County at Laney
Oglethorpe County at Westside-Augusta
Haralson County at Bremen
Heard County at Callaway
South Atlanta at Columbia
KIPP at Pace Academy
Pepperell at Coosa (canceled)
Fannin County at Dade County
Banks County at Elbert County
Randolph-Clay at Miller County
Baconton Charter at Pataula Charter
Terrell County at Seminole County
Clinch County at Lanier County
Irwin County at Turner County
Screven County at Claxton
Metter at Emanuel County Institute
Jenkins County at McIntosh County Academy
Bryan County at Portal
Telfair County at Dooly County
Johnson County at Hawkinsville
Dublin at Montgomery County
Treutlen at Wilcox County
Marion County at Greenville
Chattahoochee County at Macon County
Central-Talbotton at Schley County
Bowdon at Armuchee
Mount Zion-Carroll at BEST Academy
Gordon Lee at Trion
ACE Charter at Georgia Military
Crawford County at Hancock Central
Warren County at Wilkinson County
Lincoln County at Commerce
Greene County at Social Circle
Towns County at Washington-Wilkes
Tattnall Square at Mount de Sales
Deerfield-Windsor at Stratford Academy
First Presbyterian at Strong Rock Christian
Eagle’s Landing Christian at Landmark Christian
Aquinas at Calvary Day
Savannah Country Day at Savannah Christian
Trinity Christian at St. Anne Pacelli
Holy Innocents’ at Hebron Christian
Providence Christian at Lakeview Academy
Mount Vernon Presbyterian at Wesleyan
Mount Pisgah Christian at St. Francis
North Cobb Christian at Christian Heritage
Walker at Mount Paran Christian
George Walton Academy at Loganville Christian
Athens Christian at Prince Avenue Christian
Saturday
Cambridge at River Ridge
Centennial at Sequoyah
Pebblebrook at McEachern
Habersham Central at Shiloh
Troup vs. Carver-Columbus
Model at Gordon Central
Charlton County at Atkinson County
