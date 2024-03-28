None of the 10 had a better senior season than Bailey’s.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Bailey averaged 32.9 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.5 blocked shots for a 26-6 team that stands No. 12 in MaxPreps’ national rankings.

McEachern faced seven Top 25 teams, including No. 1 Christopher Columbus of Florida, and twice faced No. 6 Grayson, the Class 7A champion that defeated McEachern in the state final.

Grayson coach Geoffrey Pierce agreed that Bailey is Georgia’s best.

“His skill set and athleticism for his size is what makes him elite, but his motor is what makes him special,” Pierce said. “He plays hard, and his game is refined. He never looks rushed. You can tell that he completely trusts the work that he’s put into his game.”

Wheeler coach Larry Thompson, who lost to McEachern in the Class 7A semifinals, compares Bailey with seven-time All-NBA player Tracy McGrady.

“He’s 6-9 with superior athleticism, and he’s a great shooter from distance,’’ Thompson said. “He can score at all three levels and is an excellent offensive rebounder. I compare him to McGrady because he does everything well on the basketball court. He’s one of the best high school players I’ve ever coached against.”

A contender for national player of the year, Bailey is the consensus No. 2 recruit in the country. He signed with Rutgers, which also nabbed the consensus No. 3 player, Dylan Harper of New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep.

Only Edwards in 2019 and Wheeler’s Isaiah Collier in 2023, both rated No. 1, have been more highly regarded coming out of Georgia high schools the past 10 years.

“The thing that Ace has that all of those other kids had is a work ethic that surpasses all,’’ Anchrum said. “They all sacrificed a lot of being teenagers to hone the skills that God blessed them with. What’s different about Ace is his selflessness. He is the most unselfish five-star I’ve ever been around on the floor and off the floor. Everyone loves playing with him, but they love being around him off the floor more. Ace is a leader, and it’s just part of his nature.”