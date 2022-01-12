High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Boys
Alexander 66, Douglas County 61
Americus-Sumter 66, Mary Persons 48
Atlanta International 59, Lake Oconee Academy 39
Bradwell Institute 74, Effingham County 65
Bremen 55, Haralson County 37
Cambridge 65, Johns Creek 63
Carrollton 70, Dalton 37
Cartersville 64, Cass 61
Centennial 58, Chattahoochee County 56
Central-Carroll 50, Cedartown 44
Chapel Hill 61, New Manchester 53
Chattooga 54, Fannin County 52
Cherokee 62, Roswell 55
Cherokee Bluff 71, Gilmer 48
Christian Heritage 75, Darlington 68
Clinch County 73, Charlton County 58
Commerce 70, Towns County 68
Cross Creek 92, Hephzibah 70
Deerfield-Windsor 80, Strong Rock Christian 47
Dooly County 79, Montgomery County 64
Drew Charter 85, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 42
Dutchtown 80, Ola 56
Eagle’s Landing Christian 89, W.D. Mohammed 73
East Laurens 56, Toombs County 54
First Presbyterian 94, Stratford Academy 90
Fitzgerald 45, Hawkinsville 35
Flowery Branch 72, Cedar Shoals 70
George Walton Academy 60, Athens Christian 40
Gordon Lee 44, Armuchee 42
Greater Atlanta Christian 63, Cedar Grove 43
Greenforest 66, Whitefield Academy 47
Grovetown 77, Rockdale County 65
Hampton 60, Riverdale 58
Hillgrove 62, Harrison 52
Hiram 56, Calhoun 53
Jones County 60, Union Grove 47
LaFayette 82, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 69
LaGrange 65, Jordan 30
Laney 79, Brooks County 48
Lanier County 79, Brooks County 48
Lee County 69, Northside-Warner Robins 39
Lithonia 45, Northview 40
Loganville 55, Jackson County 44
Luella 50, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 44
Madison County 69, Chestatee 61
McDonough 73, Fayette County 65
McEachern 76, Newnan 52
Mill Creek 54, South Forsyth 48
Model 60, Unity 19
Monroe 61, Thomas County Central 27
Morrow 56, North Atlanta 48
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 70, Lakeview Academy 45
Mundy’s Mill 63, Banneker 43
Newton 76, Parkview 69
Northside-Columbus 72, Whitewater 50
Osborne 52, Lassiter 51
Peach County 70, Central-Macon 62
Portal 65, Metter 42
Rabun County 72, Union County 67
Redan 48, Carver-Atlanta 31
Rome 77, Paulding County 72
Salem 64, Douglass 27
Sandy Creek 60, Westminster 27
Sequoyah 92, Riverwood 71
Shaw 76, Hardaway 64
Shiloh 65, Habersham Central 61
South Cobb 78, Sprayberry 66
South Gwinnett 44, Brookwood 35
South Paulding 72, East Paulding 53
Southeast Whitfield 68, Ridgeland 51
Southwest DeKalb 57, Chamblee 55
St. Anne Pacelli 67, Heritage School-Newnan 65
Tallulah Falls 69, Athens Academy 60
Tattnall County 46, Pierce County 45
Tattnall Square 54, Mt. de Sales 39
Tri-Cities 94, Forest Park 58
Veterans 56, Houston County 52
Walker 60, Mt. Paran Christian 53
Walnut Grove 63, Apalachee 34
Walton 50, North Paulding 38
Warren County 91, Georgia Military 32
Washington County 59, Bleckley County 40
West Forsyth 51, Forsyth Central 46
West Nassau 60, Camden County 59
Wilcox County 53, Wheeler County 45
Woodville-Tompkins 73, Islands 35
Woodward Academy 56, Creekside 49
Girls
Alpharetta 55, Woodstock 50
Bradwell Institute 47, Effingham County 29
Brooks County 35, Lanier County 31
Brookwood 79, South Gwinnett 41
Calhoun 47, Hiram 46
Callaway 61, Temple 25
Cambridge 58, Johns Creek 45
Carver-Columbus 73, Troup County 58
Cass 66, Cartersville 27
Central-Carroll 42, Cedartown 13
Central-Macon 41, Peach County 30
Cherokee Bluff 61, Gilmer 33
Chestatee 46, Madison County 44
Claxton 54, McIntosh County Academy 37
Clinch County 68, Charlton County 63
Commerce 54, Towns County 28
Crisp County 50, Pike County 19
Cross Creek 53, Hephzibah 35
Dacula 65, Central Gwinnett 48
Dalton 54, Carrollton 43
Darlington 72, Christian Heritage 31
Decatur 68, M. L. King 34
Deerfield-Windsor 61, Strong Rock Christian 10
Douglas County 69, Alexander 29
East Coweta 74, Pebblebrook 60
East Paulding 61, South Paulding 38
Elbert County 62, Banks County 29
Fayette County 55, McDonough 26
Fitzgerald 56, Hawkinsville 26
Forest Park 73, Tri-Cities 46
Gordon Lee 40, Armuchee 33
Grayson 40, Hebron Christian 39
Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Cedar Grove 48
Greene County 52, Lincoln County 38
Hardaway 73, Shaw 43
Heritage-Catoosa 40, Northwest Whitfield 39
Houston County 55, Veterans 41
Irwin County 43, Echols County 36
Islands 44, Woodville-Tompkins 36
Jackson 55, Upson-Lee 33
Josey 65, Butler 19
Lake Oconee Academy 51, Atlanta International 20
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 84, LaFayette 47
Lambert 55, Denmark 51
Liberty County 48, Beach 37
Luella 95, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 27
McIntosh 59, Northgate 15
Montgomery County 62, Dooly County 24
Morgan County 58, Richmond Academy 45
Mt. Paran Christian 63, Walker 23
Mt. Zion, Carroll 54, Drew Charter 20
Mundy’s Mill 51, Banneker 33
New Manchester 63, Chapel Hill 14
New Manchester 63, Chapel Hill 14
North Forsyth 76, Gainesville 53
North Oconee 43, East Hall 37
North Paulding 50, Walton 33
Northeast 60, Lamar County 47
Northside-Columbus 73, Whitewater 53
Northside-Warner Robins 60, Lee County 51
Peachtree Ridge 48, Mountain View 34
Pepperell 53, Coosa 21
Pope 45, Allatoona 28
Putnam County 53, Westside-Augusta 34
Rabun County 74, Union County 73
Ridgeland 44, Southeast Whitfield 37
River Ridge 51, Creekview 27
Riverdale 51, Hampton 47
Rome 77, Paulding County 28
Savannah Country Day 43, New Hampstead 24
Schley County 57, Greenville 43
Sequoyah 56, Riverwood 30
Social Circle 40, Washington-Wilkes 35
South Forsyth 56, Mill Creek 33
Spalding 39, Perry 30
Spalding 39, Perry 30
Sprayberry 63, South Cobb 31
Stratford Academy 40, First Presbyterian 23
Tattnall County 45, Pierce County 41
Tattnall Square 57, Mt. de Sales 27
Telfair County 56, Jeff Davis 52
Thomas County Central 56, Monroe 45
Thomson 42, Burke County 39
Trinity Christian 61, Brookstone 43
Turner County 68, Atkinson County 32
Union Grove 43, Jones County 28
Vidalia 45, Bacon County 36
Ware County 43, Coffee 39
Warren County 52, Georgia Military 14
Washington County 66, Bleckley County 48
West Forsyth 53, Forsyth Central 41
Westminster 67, Sandy Creek 17
Westover 39, Bainbridge 31
About the Author