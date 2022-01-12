Hamburger icon
High school basketball scores from Tuesday

March 10, 2021 Macon - Holy Innocents' Landon Kardian (21) dunks the ball during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mt. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
March 10, 2021 Macon - Holy Innocents' Landon Kardian (21) dunks the ball during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mt. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Boys

Alexander 66, Douglas County 61

Americus-Sumter 66, Mary Persons 48

Atlanta International 59, Lake Oconee Academy 39

Bradwell Institute 74, Effingham County 65

Bremen 55, Haralson County 37

Cambridge 65, Johns Creek 63

Carrollton 70, Dalton 37

Cartersville 64, Cass 61

Centennial 58, Chattahoochee County 56

Central-Carroll 50, Cedartown 44

Chapel Hill 61, New Manchester 53

Chattooga 54, Fannin County 52

Cherokee 62, Roswell 55

Cherokee Bluff 71, Gilmer 48

Christian Heritage 75, Darlington 68

Clinch County 73, Charlton County 58

Commerce 70, Towns County 68

Cross Creek 92, Hephzibah 70

Deerfield-Windsor 80, Strong Rock Christian 47

Dooly County 79, Montgomery County 64

Drew Charter 85, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 42

Dutchtown 80, Ola 56

Eagle’s Landing Christian 89, W.D. Mohammed 73

East Laurens 56, Toombs County 54

First Presbyterian 94, Stratford Academy 90

Fitzgerald 45, Hawkinsville 35

Flowery Branch 72, Cedar Shoals 70

George Walton Academy 60, Athens Christian 40

Gordon Lee 44, Armuchee 42

Greater Atlanta Christian 63, Cedar Grove 43

Greenforest 66, Whitefield Academy 47

Grovetown 77, Rockdale County 65

Hampton 60, Riverdale 58

Hillgrove 62, Harrison 52

Hiram 56, Calhoun 53

Jones County 60, Union Grove 47

LaFayette 82, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 69

LaGrange 65, Jordan 30

Laney 79, Brooks County 48

Lee County 69, Northside-Warner Robins 39

Lithonia 45, Northview 40

Loganville 55, Jackson County 44

Luella 50, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 44

Madison County 69, Chestatee 61

McDonough 73, Fayette County 65

McEachern 76, Newnan 52

Mill Creek 54, South Forsyth 48

Model 60, Unity 19

Monroe 61, Thomas County Central 27

Morrow 56, North Atlanta 48

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 70, Lakeview Academy 45

Mundy’s Mill 63, Banneker 43

Newton 76, Parkview 69

Northside-Columbus 72, Whitewater 50

Osborne 52, Lassiter 51

Peach County 70, Central-Macon 62

Portal 65, Metter 42

Rabun County 72, Union County 67

Redan 48, Carver-Atlanta 31

Rome 77, Paulding County 72

Salem 64, Douglass 27

Sandy Creek 60, Westminster 27

Sequoyah 92, Riverwood 71

Shaw 76, Hardaway 64

Shiloh 65, Habersham Central 61

South Cobb 78, Sprayberry 66

South Gwinnett 44, Brookwood 35

South Paulding 72, East Paulding 53

Southeast Whitfield 68, Ridgeland 51

Southwest DeKalb 57, Chamblee 55

St. Anne Pacelli 67, Heritage School-Newnan 65

Tallulah Falls 69, Athens Academy 60

Tattnall County 46, Pierce County 45

Tattnall Square 54, Mt. de Sales 39

Tri-Cities 94, Forest Park 58

Veterans 56, Houston County 52

Walker 60, Mt. Paran Christian 53

Walnut Grove 63, Apalachee 34

Walton 50, North Paulding 38

Warren County 91, Georgia Military 32

Washington County 59, Bleckley County 40

West Forsyth 51, Forsyth Central 46

West Nassau 60, Camden County 59

Wilcox County 53, Wheeler County 45

Woodville-Tompkins 73, Islands 35

Woodward Academy 56, Creekside 49

Girls

Alpharetta 55, Woodstock 50

Bradwell Institute 47, Effingham County 29

Brooks County 35, Lanier County 31

Brookwood 79, South Gwinnett 41

Calhoun 47, Hiram 46

Callaway 61, Temple 25

Cambridge 58, Johns Creek 45

Carver-Columbus 73, Troup County 58

Cass 66, Cartersville 27

Central-Carroll 42, Cedartown 13

Central-Macon 41, Peach County 30

Cherokee Bluff 61, Gilmer 33

Chestatee 46, Madison County 44

Claxton 54, McIntosh County Academy 37

Clinch County 68, Charlton County 63

Commerce 54, Towns County 28

Crisp County 50, Pike County 19

Cross Creek 53, Hephzibah 35

Dacula 65, Central Gwinnett 48

Dalton 54, Carrollton 43

Darlington 72, Christian Heritage 31

Decatur 68, M. L. King 34

Deerfield-Windsor 61, Strong Rock Christian 10

Douglas County 69, Alexander 29

East Coweta 74, Pebblebrook 60

East Paulding 61, South Paulding 38

Elbert County 62, Banks County 29

Fayette County 55, McDonough 26

Fitzgerald 56, Hawkinsville 26

Forest Park 73, Tri-Cities 46

Gordon Lee 40, Armuchee 33

Grayson 40, Hebron Christian 39

Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Cedar Grove 48

Greene County 52, Lincoln County 38

Hardaway 73, Shaw 43

Heritage-Catoosa 40, Northwest Whitfield 39

Houston County 55, Veterans 41

Irwin County 43, Echols County 36

Islands 44, Woodville-Tompkins 36

Jackson 55, Upson-Lee 33

Josey 65, Butler 19

Lake Oconee Academy 51, Atlanta International 20

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 84, LaFayette 47

Lambert 55, Denmark 51

Liberty County 48, Beach 37

Luella 95, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 27

McIntosh 59, Northgate 15

Montgomery County 62, Dooly County 24

Morgan County 58, Richmond Academy 45

Mt. Paran Christian 63, Walker 23

Mt. Zion, Carroll 54, Drew Charter 20

Mundy’s Mill 51, Banneker 33

New Manchester 63, Chapel Hill 14

North Forsyth 76, Gainesville 53

North Oconee 43, East Hall 37

North Paulding 50, Walton 33

Northeast 60, Lamar County 47

Northside-Columbus 73, Whitewater 53

Northside-Warner Robins 60, Lee County 51

Peachtree Ridge 48, Mountain View 34

Pepperell 53, Coosa 21

Pope 45, Allatoona 28

Putnam County 53, Westside-Augusta 34

Rabun County 74, Union County 73

Ridgeland 44, Southeast Whitfield 37

River Ridge 51, Creekview 27

Riverdale 51, Hampton 47

Rome 77, Paulding County 28

Savannah Country Day 43, New Hampstead 24

Schley County 57, Greenville 43

Sequoyah 56, Riverwood 30

Social Circle 40, Washington-Wilkes 35

South Forsyth 56, Mill Creek 33

Spalding 39, Perry 30

Sprayberry 63, South Cobb 31

Stratford Academy 40, First Presbyterian 23

Tattnall County 45, Pierce County 41

Tattnall Square 57, Mt. de Sales 27

Telfair County 56, Jeff Davis 52

Thomas County Central 56, Monroe 45

Thomson 42, Burke County 39

Trinity Christian 61, Brookstone 43

Turner County 68, Atkinson County 32

Union Grove 43, Jones County 28

Vidalia 45, Bacon County 36

Ware County 43, Coffee 39

Warren County 52, Georgia Military 14

Washington County 66, Bleckley County 48

West Forsyth 53, Forsyth Central 41

Westminster 67, Sandy Creek 17

Westover 39, Bainbridge 31

