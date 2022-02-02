Hamburger icon
High school basketball scores from Tuesday

March 10, 2021 Macon - Holy Innocents' Garrison Powell (2) and Mr. Pisgah's Nate Gordon (24) fight for a rebound during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mr. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
40 minutes ago

Boys

Alexander 69, Dalton 26

Allatoona 49, Osborne 48

Archer 90, Duluth 50

Atlanta Jewish Academy 61, Cross Keys 36

Baldwin 70, Spalding 57

Beach 73, Johnson-Savannah 66

Brunswick 74, South Effingham 37

Bryan County 73, Portal 70

Butler 59, Oglethorpe County 20

Cedartown 45, Temple 35

Central-Carroll 56, Ridgeland 29

Creekside 79, Mundy’s Mill 58

Denmark 56, Forsyth Central 55

Dougherty 58, Bainbridge 42

Drew Charter 77, Mt. Zion, Carroll 17

Dublin 77, West Laurens 27

Dutchtown 50, Union Grove 47

Fulton Leadership Academy 77, B.E.S.T. Academy 62

Greater Atlanta Christian 60, Carver-Atlanta 48

Greenbrier 60, Apalachee 53

Grovetown 78, Rockdale County 59

GSIC 71, Crawford County 69

Harris County 42, Starr’s Mill 31

Hart County 76, East Jackson 40

Heritage-Conyers 67, Lakeside-Evans 62

Hillgrove 57, North Paulding 33

Jackson-Atlanta 80, Villa Rica 61

Jenkins County 60, Metter 56

Lambert 62, Forsyth Central 52

Laney 68, Glenn Hills 33

Langston Hughes 60, North Atlanta 43

Lee County 58, Houston County 36

Marist 45, Mays 44

Model 60, Chattooga 52

Monroe 60, Westover 59

Mt. Pisgah Christian 68, Brandon Hall 46

New Manchester 71, North Springs 38

Newnan 89, Rock Springs Christian 50

Norcross 58, Discovery 46

North Hall 56, Gilmer 52

Northwest Whitfield 81, Pickens 57

Oconee County 80, Stephens County 63

Pace Academy 81, KIPP Atlanta Charter 47

Peachtree Ridge 77, Mountain View 71

Rabun County 83, Riverside Military 47

Ringgold 60, Murray County 35

Rutland 73, Westside-Macon 69

Salem 46, Westminster 35

Social Circle 66, Washington-Wilkes 35

South Gwinnett 64, Brookwood 55

Spencer 65, Columbus 35

St. Anne Pacelli 57, Trinity Christian 45

St. Pius X 73, Northview 58

Statesboro 65, Glynn Academy 55

Tift County 61, Cook 34

Tucker 82, Morrow 68

Union County 60, Banks County 55

Walker 60, Excel Christian 50

Washington County 68, Dodge County 39

Westlake 54, Lakeside-DeKalb 46

Whitewater 70, Northside-Columbus 66

Wilkinson County 64, Georgia Military 55

Woodville-Tompkins 52, Toombs County 50

Woodward Academy 66, Banneker 56

Girls

Alcovy 47, Evans 32

Baldwin 64, Spalding 27

Blessed Trinity 60, Cartersville 19

Bluffton SC 42, Effingham County 25

Brantley County 55, McIntosh County Academy 39

Brooks County 50, Turner County 46

Brookstone 49, Heritage School-Newnan 37

Brunswick 48, South Effingham 30

Bryan County 65, Portal 23

Burke County 44, Thomson 39

Calhoun 56, Woodland-Cartersville 31

Carrollton 51, Douglas County 45

Cass 59, Hiram 46

Central-Carroll 44, Ridgeland 18

Central-Macon 54, Crisp County 32

Central-Talbotton 74, Stewart County 17

Charlton County 59, Clinch County 53

Chattahoochee County 47, Macon County 41

Chestatee 55, North Oconee 46

Coahulla Creek 51, Adairsville 46

Coretta Scott King 51, Therrell 11

Creekview 46, Centennial 35

Cross Creek 74, Hephzibah 35

Dacula 58, Central Gwinnett 33

Dade County 45, Coosa 23

Dalton 52, Alexander 34

Darlington 51, North Cobb Christian 24

Decatur 44, Stone Mountain 40

Deerfield-Windsor 40, Stratford Academy 39

East Coweta 57, Campbell 53

East Jackson 47, Hart County 40

East Laurens 55, Twiggs County 27

Forest Park 75, Jonesboro 44

Gilmer 62, North Hall 48

Greene County 62, Lincoln County 46

Howard 44, Perry 27

Johnson-Savannah 44, Beach 40

LaFayette 42, Sonoraville 39

Langston Hughes 75, North Atlanta 14

Lassiter 52, Wheeler 44

Liberty County 66, Southeast Bulloch 35

Lithia Springs 49, Midtown 45

Lumpkin County 69, West Hall 4

Madison County 40, Flowery Branch 35

Marist 50, Mays 17

McEachern 54, Pebblebrook 45

McIntosh 52, Northgate 43

Monroe 42, Westover 36

Montgomery County 76, Johnson County 30

Murray County 62, Ringgold 55

New Manchester 77, North Springs 13

Newnan 62, Rock Springs Christian 29

Norcross 70, Discovery 46

Northeast 73, Bleckley County 36

Northside-Warner Robins 57, Whitewater 44

Oconee County 45, Stephens County 26

Peach County 69, Upson-Lee 32

Peachtree Ridge 52, Mountain View 26

River Ridge 70, Chattahoochee 26

Rockdale County 46, Grovetown 42

Rome 50, East Paulding 37

Sandy Creek 57, Douglass 32

Savannah Christian 47, Windsor Forest 28

Sequoyah 64, Cambridge 45

Social Circle 39, Washington-Wilkes 30

South Forsyth 67, Gainesville 44

Sprayberry 71, Pope 48

St. Pius X 60, Northview 19

Statesboro 61, Glynn Academy 52

Taylor County 45, Manchester 39

Telfair County 59, Hawkinsville 52

Temple 39, Cedartown 36

Thomas County Central 62, Cairo 10

Troup County 49, Shaw 44

Union County 64, Banks County 51

Union Grove 40, Dutchtown 33

Vidalia 38, Jeff Davis 31

Villa Rica 63, Jackson-Atlanta 51

Warner Robins 55, Coffee 21

West Laurens 56, Dublin 48

Westminster 57, Salem 9

Westside-Macon 62, Rutland 11

Whitefield Academy 63, Paideia 52

Woodward Academy 72, Banneker 34

