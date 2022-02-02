High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Boys
Alexander 69, Dalton 26
Allatoona 49, Osborne 48
Archer 90, Duluth 50
Atlanta Jewish Academy 61, Cross Keys 36
Baldwin 70, Spalding 57
Beach 73, Johnson-Savannah 66
Brunswick 74, South Effingham 37
Bryan County 73, Portal 70
Butler 59, Oglethorpe County 20
Cedartown 45, Temple 35
Central-Carroll 56, Ridgeland 29
Creekside 79, Mundy’s Mill 58
Denmark 56, Forsyth Central 55
Dougherty 58, Bainbridge 42
Drew Charter 77, Mt. Zion, Carroll 17
Dublin 77, West Laurens 27
Dutchtown 50, Union Grove 47
Fulton Leadership Academy 77, B.E.S.T. Academy 62
Greater Atlanta Christian 60, Carver-Atlanta 48
Greenbrier 60, Apalachee 53
Grovetown 78, Rockdale County 59
GSIC 71, Crawford County 69
Harris County 42, Starr’s Mill 31
Hart County 76, East Jackson 40
Heritage-Conyers 67, Lakeside-Evans 62
Hillgrove 57, North Paulding 33
Jackson-Atlanta 80, Villa Rica 61
Jenkins County 60, Metter 56
Lambert 62, Forsyth Central 52
Laney 68, Glenn Hills 33
Langston Hughes 60, North Atlanta 43
Lee County 58, Houston County 36
Marist 45, Mays 44
Model 60, Chattooga 52
Monroe 60, Westover 59
Mt. Pisgah Christian 68, Brandon Hall 46
New Manchester 71, North Springs 38
Newnan 89, Rock Springs Christian 50
Norcross 58, Discovery 46
North Hall 56, Gilmer 52
Northwest Whitfield 81, Pickens 57
Oconee County 80, Stephens County 63
Pace Academy 81, KIPP Atlanta Charter 47
Peachtree Ridge 77, Mountain View 71
Rabun County 83, Riverside Military 47
Ringgold 60, Murray County 35
Rutland 73, Westside-Macon 69
Salem 46, Westminster 35
Social Circle 66, Washington-Wilkes 35
South Gwinnett 64, Brookwood 55
Spencer 65, Columbus 35
St. Anne Pacelli 57, Trinity Christian 45
St. Pius X 73, Northview 58
Statesboro 65, Glynn Academy 55
Tift County 61, Cook 34
Tucker 82, Morrow 68
Union County 60, Banks County 55
Walker 60, Excel Christian 50
Washington County 68, Dodge County 39
Westlake 54, Lakeside-DeKalb 46
Whitewater 70, Northside-Columbus 66
Wilkinson County 64, Georgia Military 55
Woodville-Tompkins 52, Toombs County 50
Woodward Academy 66, Banneker 56
Girls
Alcovy 47, Evans 32
Baldwin 64, Spalding 27
Blessed Trinity 60, Cartersville 19
Bluffton SC 42, Effingham County 25
Brantley County 55, McIntosh County Academy 39
Brooks County 50, Turner County 46
Brookstone 49, Heritage School-Newnan 37
Brunswick 48, South Effingham 30
Bryan County 65, Portal 23
Burke County 44, Thomson 39
Calhoun 56, Woodland-Cartersville 31
Carrollton 51, Douglas County 45
Cass 59, Hiram 46
Central-Carroll 44, Ridgeland 18
Central-Macon 54, Crisp County 32
Central-Talbotton 74, Stewart County 17
Charlton County 59, Clinch County 53
Chattahoochee County 47, Macon County 41
Chestatee 55, North Oconee 46
Coahulla Creek 51, Adairsville 46
Coretta Scott King 51, Therrell 11
Creekview 46, Centennial 35
Cross Creek 74, Hephzibah 35
Dacula 58, Central Gwinnett 33
Dade County 45, Coosa 23
Dalton 52, Alexander 34
Darlington 51, North Cobb Christian 24
Decatur 44, Stone Mountain 40
Deerfield-Windsor 40, Stratford Academy 39
East Coweta 57, Campbell 53
East Jackson 47, Hart County 40
East Laurens 55, Twiggs County 27
Forest Park 75, Jonesboro 44
Gilmer 62, North Hall 48
Greene County 62, Lincoln County 46
Howard 44, Perry 27
Johnson-Savannah 44, Beach 40
LaFayette 42, Sonoraville 39
Langston Hughes 75, North Atlanta 14
Lassiter 52, Wheeler 44
Liberty County 66, Southeast Bulloch 35
Lithia Springs 49, Midtown 45
Lumpkin County 69, West Hall 4
Madison County 40, Flowery Branch 35
Marist 50, Mays 17
McEachern 54, Pebblebrook 45
McIntosh 52, Northgate 43
Monroe 42, Westover 36
Montgomery County 76, Johnson County 30
Murray County 62, Ringgold 55
New Manchester 77, North Springs 13
Newnan 62, Rock Springs Christian 29
Norcross 70, Discovery 46
Northeast 73, Bleckley County 36
Northside-Warner Robins 57, Whitewater 44
Oconee County 45, Stephens County 26
Peach County 69, Upson-Lee 32
Peachtree Ridge 52, Mountain View 26
River Ridge 70, Chattahoochee 26
Rockdale County 46, Grovetown 42
Rome 50, East Paulding 37
Sandy Creek 57, Douglass 32
Savannah Christian 47, Windsor Forest 28
Sequoyah 64, Cambridge 45
Social Circle 39, Washington-Wilkes 30
South Forsyth 67, Gainesville 44
Sprayberry 71, Pope 48
St. Pius X 60, Northview 19
Statesboro 61, Glynn Academy 52
Taylor County 45, Manchester 39
Telfair County 59, Hawkinsville 52
Temple 39, Cedartown 36
Thomas County Central 62, Cairo 10
Troup County 49, Shaw 44
Union County 64, Banks County 51
Union Grove 40, Dutchtown 33
Vidalia 38, Jeff Davis 31
Villa Rica 63, Jackson-Atlanta 51
Warner Robins 55, Coffee 21
West Laurens 56, Dublin 48
Westminster 57, Salem 9
Westside-Macon 62, Rutland 11
Whitefield Academy 63, Paideia 52
Woodward Academy 72, Banneker 34
