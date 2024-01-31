High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

March 11, 2022 Macon - Grovetown's Frankquon Sherman (2) dunks the ball at the end of the 4th quarter during the 2022 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Friday, March 11, 2022. Grovetown won 66-59 over Buford. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)