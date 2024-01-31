High School Sports Blog

High school basketball scores from Tuesday

March 11, 2022 Macon - Grovetown's Frankquon Sherman (2) dunks the ball at the end of the 4th quarter during the 2022 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Friday, March 11, 2022. Grovetown won 66-59 over Buford. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

March 11, 2022 Macon - Grovetown's Frankquon Sherman (2) dunks the ball at the end of the 4th quarter during the 2022 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Friday, March 11, 2022. Grovetown won 66-59 over Buford. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By Score Atlanta
47 minutes ago

Boys

Adairsville 56, LaFayette 33

Baldwin 63, Westside-Macon 52

Benedictine 54, Southeast Bulloch 48

Berkmar 69, Meadowcreek 59

Bleckley County 51, Dublin 48

Blessed Trinity 72, Roswell 42

Bradwell Institute 46, Jenkins 38

Brunswick 63, Effingham County 58

Buford 72, Central Gwinnett 32

Calhoun County 84, Seminole County 53

Camden County 60, Richmond Hill 38

Cass 60, Calhoun 57

Cedar Grove 77, Carver-Atlanta 21

Central-Carroll 80, Southeast Whitfield 19

Coahulla Creek 50, Gordon Lee 44

Coffee 60, Clinch County 40

Columbus 54, Dougherty 53

Commerce 53, Tallulah Falls 48

Crawford County 53, Lamar County 51

Crisp County 55, Monroe 48

Dacula 42, Mill Creek 30

Dalton 66, Cartersville 51

Eagle’s Landing 82, Locust Grove 44

Eagle’s Landing Christian 65, Callaway 53

Eastgate Life 50, Woody Gap 25

Etowah 59, River Ridge 43

Fitzgerald 53, Wilcox County 49

Furtah Prep 60, Galloway School 42

Glynn Academy 87, South Effingham 71

Greater Atlanta Christian 59, Cambridge 57

Griffin 66, Howard 51

Grovetown 62, Lakeside-Evans 53

Hancock Central 76, Glascock County 31

Hebron Christian 59, Hart County 46

Hilliard 73, Pierce County 53

Jenkins County 69, Montgomery County 47

Jones County 80, Ola 46

Lambert 77, South Forsyth 66

Langston Hughes 72, East Paulding 53

Lassiter 42, Johns Creek 36

Lee County 67, Houston County 60

Liberty County 64, Beach 56

Lithia Springs 57, Jackson-Atlanta 55

M. L. King 58, Chamblee 57

Marist 73, Dunwoody 59

McIntosh 58, Harris County 50

Milton 66, West Forsyth 56

Mitchell County 80, Terrell County 69

Morrow 65, Rockdale County 52

New Manchester 61, Newnan 57

North Cobb Christian 66, Therrell 53

North Oconee 57, Cedar Shoals 54

Northeast-Macon 56, Kendrick 42

Pace Academy 70, Woodland-Cartersville 40

Peachtree Ridge 75, North Gwinnett 61

Pebblebrook 79, East Coweta 59

Pickens 70, Lumpkin County 50

Portal 80, Savannah Classical Academy 32

Providence Christian 61, Athens Academy 53

Putnam County 72, Washington County 64

Redan 60, McNair 33

Richmond Academy 74, Harlem 65

Ringgold 57, Bremen 39

Rockmart 68, Fannin County 62

Salem 55, Cross Creek 54

Schley County 68, Manchester 62

Shiloh 70, Lanier 65

Sonoraville 79, Cedartown 50

South Paulding 68, Paulding County 49

Southwest 51, Spencer 49

Southwest Atlanta Christian 57, Atlanta International 34

Sprayberry 56, Alpharetta 49

St. Pius X 68, Lakeside-DeKalb 42

Starr’s Mill 56, Riverdale 43

Tri-Cities 61, Mays 60

Union County 84, Banks County 67

Upson-Lee 76, Peach County 44

Walker 72, Mt. Paran Christian 65

Walton 74, Kennesaw Mountain 26

Warren County 68, Taliaferro County 34

Westminster 57, Southwest DeKalb 42

Westover 70, Hardaway 39

Whitewater 73, Troup County 68

Windsor Forest 67, Vidalia 56

Woodstock 56, Allatoona 47

Woodward Academy 62, Alcovy 55

Girls

Arabia Mountain 56, Decatur 40

Armuchee 40, Dade County 38

Athens Academy 51, Providence Christian 37

Athens Christian 48, Elbert County 47

Bleckley County 44, Dublin 37

Bradwell Institute 71, Jenkins 38

Bremen 44, Ringgold 40

Brunswick 74, Effingham County 56

Bryan County 66, Wheeler County 26

Buford 73, Central Gwinnett 46

Burke County 41, New Hampstead 28

Carrollton 57, Westlake 48

Cass 52, Calhoun 42

Central-Carroll 33, Southeast Whitfield 17

Central-Macon 56, Academy For Classical Education 36

Chattooga 42, Pepperell 22

Cherokee Bluff 54, North Hall 49

Chestatee 62, East Hall 35

Coahulla Creek 49, Gordon Lee 39

Collins Hill 46, Mountain View 28

Colquitt County 66, Worth County 41

Dalton 65, Cartersville 52

Dodge County 61, Jeff Davis 22

Early County 71, Miller County 21

East Laurens 64, Jefferson County 22

Fannin County 60, Rockmart 41

Glynn Academy 45, South Effingham 44

Greenforest 64, Mt. Pisgah Christian 56

Griffin 53, Howard 31

Hancock Central 49, Glascock County 46

Hapeville Charter 53, Miller Grove 39

Hillgrove 62, North Paulding 53

Jackson 73, Lithia Springs 32

Jenkins County 36, Montgomery County 31

Johnson County 66, Georgia Military 19

Jonesboro 60, Forest Park 12

Josey 42, Butler 39

Kell 59, Chattahoochee 32

Lake Oconee Academy 48, Towns County 40

Lakeside-DeKalb 69, St. Pius X 65

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 46, Ridgeland 45

Landmark Christian 63, Towers 11

Langston Hughes 60, East Paulding 36

Lee County 46, Houston County 32

Macon County 58, Central-Talbotton 28

Marist 63, Dunwoody 13

Mary Persons 52, Jackson 42

Meadowcreek 66, Berkmar 45

Milton 61, West Forsyth 42

Mundy’s Mill 50, Lovejoy 45

Norcross 34, Discovery 27

North Cobb Christian 45, Therrell 40

North Gwinnett 58, Peachtree Ridge 39

North Oconee 60, Cedar Shoals 25

Northeast-Macon 66, Kendrick 23

Northside-Columbus 65, Northgate 58

Northview 53, Centennial 25

Pace Academy 60, Woodland-Cartersville 50

Peach County 68, Upson-Lee 62

Pickens 56, Lumpkin County 36

Pike County 55, TSGC 49

River Ridge 70, Etowah 35

Schley County 48, Manchester 25

Screven County 56, Woodville-Tompkins 26

Sequoyah 55, Rome 50

Sonoraville 56, Cedartown 28

South Paulding 52, Paulding County 41

Spencer 60, Southwest 21

Sprayberry 69, Alpharetta 35

Statesboro 57, Greenbrier 25

Thomson 71, Laney 31

Treutlen 63, Hawkinsville 36

Trion 54, Darlington 39

Union Grove 61, Dutchtown 30

Walnut Grove 52, Madison County 40

West Laurens 49, Perry 48

Westfield School 52, Heritage-Newnan 46

Wheeler 76, Osborne 66

White County 65, Gilmer 20

Woodstock 68, Allatoona 23

Woodward Academy 73, Alcovy 22

About the Author

Score Atlanta
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top