High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Boys
Arabia Mountain 61, Redan 46
Athens Academy 72, Jackson County 62
Bainbridge 63, Brooks County 33
Brookwood 64, Norcross 62
Cambridge 54, Sprayberry 44
Cedar Grove 58, Miller Grove 45
Chamblee 58, Roswell 57
Cherokee 85, Centennial 66
Cumberland Christian Academy 76, St. Francis 71
Decatur 64, Paideia 61
Douglass 72, Stone Mountain 52
George Walton Academy 63, Commerce 38
Greater Atlanta Christian 59, Johns Creek 52
Greater Atlanta Christian 77, Westminster 63
Hapeville Charter 56, Cumberland Christian Academy 45
Harrison 65, Dunwoody 55
Hebron Christian 61, Discovery 38
Hillgrove 58, Allatoona 37
Howard 63, Cumberland Christian Academy 37
Lakeside-Evans 56, Harlem 51
Mays 73, Heirway 45
Mill Creek 57, Duluth 50
Newnan 56, Carver-Atlanta 44
Peachtree Ridge 63, Lithonia 54
Richmond Academy 57, Evans 50
Ridgeland 84, Oakwood Christian 38
Riverdale 72, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 56
Salem 56, Rockdale County 46
South Atlanta 64, Drew 44
Southwest Atlanta Christian 71, Cross Keys 41
Toombs County 68, Jeff Davis 52
Towns County 71, Taliaferro County 22
Walton 93, Sequoyah 34
Ware County 63, Fitzgerald 12
Girls
Alcovy 57, McNair 31
Arabia Mountain 86, Redan 23
Chattahoochee 43, Johns Creek 34
Chattooga 48, Southeast Whitfield 33
Cherokee 84, Centennial 38
Dacula 59, West Forsyth 34
Darlington 50, Christian Heritage 37
Fellowship Christian 51, Atlanta International 33
Lakeside-Evans 43, Harlem 22
Morrow 57, Eastside 52
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 40, Lovett 38
Norcross 63, Brookwood 30
Parkview 56, Meadowcreek 42
Providence Christian 47, Winder-Barrow 12
Richmond Hill 54, Woodville-Tompkins 21
Shiloh Hills 59, Excel Christian 28
Southwest Atlanta Christian 119, Cross Keys 12
Stockbridge 79, Spalding 41
Toombs County 43, Jeff Davis 22
Towns County 55, Copper Basin, TN. 47
Walnut Grove 48, Shiloh 35
Wayne County 33, Brantley County 23
Westminster 60, Greater Atlanta Christian 41
Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal Constitution