High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
31 minutes ago
X

Boys

Arabia Mountain 61, Redan 46

Athens Academy 72, Jackson County 62

Bainbridge 63, Brooks County 33

Brookwood 64, Norcross 62

Cambridge 54, Sprayberry 44

Cedar Grove 58, Miller Grove 45

Chamblee 58, Roswell 57

Cherokee 85, Centennial 66

Cumberland Christian Academy 76, St. Francis 71

Decatur 64, Paideia 61

Douglass 72, Stone Mountain 52

George Walton Academy 63, Commerce 38

Greater Atlanta Christian 59, Johns Creek 52

Greater Atlanta Christian 77, Westminster 63

Hapeville Charter 56, Cumberland Christian Academy 45

Harrison 65, Dunwoody 55

Hebron Christian 61, Discovery 38

Hillgrove 58, Allatoona 37

Howard 63, Cumberland Christian Academy 37

Lakeside-Evans 56, Harlem 51

Mays 73, Heirway 45

Mill Creek 57, Duluth 50

Newnan 56, Carver-Atlanta 44

Peachtree Ridge 63, Lithonia 54

Richmond Academy 57, Evans 50

Ridgeland 84, Oakwood Christian 38

Riverdale 72, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 56

Salem 56, Rockdale County 46

South Atlanta 64, Drew 44

Southwest Atlanta Christian 71, Cross Keys 41

Toombs County 68, Jeff Davis 52

Towns County 71, Taliaferro County 22

Walton 93, Sequoyah 34

Ware County 63, Fitzgerald 12

Girls

Alcovy 57, McNair 31

Arabia Mountain 86, Redan 23

Chattahoochee 43, Johns Creek 34

Chattooga 48, Southeast Whitfield 33

Cherokee 84, Centennial 38

Dacula 59, West Forsyth 34

Darlington 50, Christian Heritage 37

Fellowship Christian 51, Atlanta International 33

Lakeside-Evans 43, Harlem 22

Morrow 57, Eastside 52

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 40, Lovett 38

Norcross 63, Brookwood 30

Parkview 56, Meadowcreek 42

Providence Christian 47, Winder-Barrow 12

Richmond Hill 54, Woodville-Tompkins 21

Shiloh Hills 59, Excel Christian 28

Southwest Atlanta Christian 119, Cross Keys 12

Stockbridge 79, Spalding 41

Toombs County 43, Jeff Davis 22

Towns County 55, Copper Basin, TN. 47

Walnut Grove 48, Shiloh 35

Wayne County 33, Brantley County 23

Westminster 60, Greater Atlanta Christian 41

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs rise to top spot in College Football Playoff rankings1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

House approves two-step plan to fund government, avoid shutdown
4h ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

UPDATE
Fulton recount finds omitted early votes, but no effect on results
12h ago

Credit: AP

Georgians join massive D.C. rally in support of Israel
3h ago

Credit: AP

Georgians join massive D.C. rally in support of Israel
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA: Election probe trials could extend into 2025
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class A Division II playoff bracket takes hit with 3 first-round upsets
7h ago
Monroe Area’s mission accomplished with big victory in the first round
7h ago
4 Questions with Collins Hill head coach Drew Swick
16h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia authorities bring charges in 1988 case of girl whose body was hidden in concrete
Where is the morning Jolt from the AJC?
6h ago
Report: Georgia, Southeast among the most at-risk from climate change
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top