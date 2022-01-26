Hamburger icon
High school basketball scores from Tuesday

March 10, 2021 Macon - Mt. Pisgah's Chase Tucker (3) brings the ball upcourt during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mt. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
31 minutes ago

Boys

Bainbridge 62, Thomas County Central 44

Baldwin 63, Perry 55

Berkmar 54, Norcross 52

Butler 74, Westside-Augusta 52

Calhoun 79, Blessed Trinity 57

Calhoun County 59, Chattahoochee County 55

Calvary Day 60, Bulloch Academy 45

Campbell 54, Newnan 48

Cedartown 66, Southeast Whitfield 58

Charlton County 58, Irwin County 23

Chattahoochee 54, Johns Creek 51

Clarke Central 51, Apalachee 46

Clinch County 71, Echols County 24

Columbia 70, South Atlanta 49

Commerce 61, Lake Oconee Academy 20

Cook 73, Worth County 62

Crawford County 63, Academy For Classical Education 59

Creekside 57, Drew 34

Dade County 67, Pepperell 45

Denmark 58, Gainesville 49

Dodge County 56, Lamar County 48

Drew Charter 61, Gordon Lee 36

Dublin 71, Wilcox County 28

Duluth 66, Dunwoody 35

Effingham County 59, Brunswick 50

Etowah 69, Alpharetta 39

Evans 56, Heritage-Conyers 54

George Walton Academy 74, Athens Academy 57

Georgia Military 42, Twiggs County 33

Gilmer 58, Dawson County 53

Grayson 83, Parkview 77

Greenforest 74, Southwest Atlanta Christian 64

Groves 56, Beach 52

Grovetown 85, Alcovy 51

Harris County 47, Russell County, AL 43

Heritage-Catoosa 49, Pickens 46

Hillgrove 71, Walton 61

Hiram 75, Cartersville 44

Jackson-Atlanta 67, Chapel Hill 60

LaFayette 75, Ringgold 39

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 69, North Murray 33

Manchester 81, Marion County 27

Marist 51, Miller Grove 38

Mays 65, Arabia Mountain 51

McDonough 68, Hampton 35

McIntosh 46, Whitewater 42

Monroe 62, Cairo 35

Morrow 56, Lovejoy 52

New Manchester 59, Midtown 57

Newton 71, South Gwinnett 54

North Cobb Christian 83, Walker 68

North Hall 79, Lumpkin County 72

North Oconee 50, Cedar Shoals 48

Northeast-Macon 71, Jasper County 61

Northwest Whitfield 79, Ridgeland 64

Pace Academy 65, Washington 30

Pope 76, Kell 69

Putnam County 66, Laney 55

Rabun County 74, Banks County 57

Rockdale County 50, Lakeside-Evans 39

Rockmart 54, Coahulla Creek 49

Roswell 74, Woodstock 47

Sandy Creek 66, Greater Atlanta Christian 64

Screven County 47, Emanuel County Institute 43

Seminole County 44, Quitman County 41

Sequoyah 68, Creekview 56

Social Circle 58, Towns County 49

Spencer 62, Troup County 35

Tri-Cities 79, Mundy’s Mill 70

Turner County 66, Brooks County 35

Union County 61, Fannin County 46

Walnut Grove 100, Johnson-Gainesville 15

Washington County 58, Southwest 43

Westlake 72, Langston Hughes 59

Wheeler 64, South Cobb 38

Girls

Appling County 42, Brantley County 41

Arabia Mountain 69, Mays 43

Baldwin 62, Perry 31

Bradwell Institute 64, Savannah Christian 48

Brunswick 77, Effingham County 13

Buford 60, Dacula 56

Bulloch Academy 75, Calvary Day 49

Butler 34, Westside-Augusta 31

Cambridge 52, Centennial 44

Campbell 70, Newnan 22

Carrollton 49, East Paulding 35

Carver-Columbus 83, Shaw 45

Cass 70, Woodland-Cartersville 36

Central-Macon 46, Upson-Lee 20

Charlton County 46, Irwin County 23

Chattahoochee 43, Johns Creek 42

Cherokee 84, Milton 19

Claxton 46, Bryan County 40

Clinch County 42, Echols County 26

Coahulla Creek 53, Rockmart 41

Colquitt County 77, Mitchell County 6

Columbia 44, South Atlanta 12

Dade County 35, Pepperell 30

Deerfield-Windsor 66, Mt. de Sales 37

Dublin 54, Wilcox County 24

Etowah 40, Alpharetta 38

Fannin County 62, Union County 51

George Walton Academy 40, Athens Academy 34

Georgia Military 38, Twiggs County 29

Glynn Academy 60, Richmond Hill 38

Gordon Lee 45, Drew Charter 26

Greater Atlanta Christian 61, Sandy Creek 29

Greene County 35, Washington-Wilkes 34

Grovetown 62, Alcovy 34

Hawkinsville 50, Treutlen 20

Heard County 47, Haralson County 20

Hillgrove 63, Walton 30

Hiram 82, Cartersville 19

Jackson 67, Chapel Hill 22

Jefferson 73, Flowery Branch 20

Jenkins County 57, Glascock County 26

Kell 76, Pope 37

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 76, North Murray 37

Lithia Springs 57, Villa Rica 50

Lovejoy 99, Morrow 27

Lowndes 63, Pierce County 49

Luella 84, North Clayton 7

Lumpkin County 68, North Hall 42

Madison County 60, Lanier County 29

Marist 56, Miller Grove 24

Mary Persons 59, Pike County 28

McEachern 53, East Coweta 50

Monroe 67, Cairo 29

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 55, Riverdale 51

New Manchester 51, Midtown 43

Norcross 66, Berkmar 17

Peach County 59, Crisp County 44

Pickens 46, Heritage-Catoosa 35

Ringgold 51, LaFayette 48

River Ridge 75, Riverwood 41

Rome 46, Dalton 36

Schley County 54, Taylor County 42

Sequoyah 59, Creekview 38

Social Circle 54, Towns County 50

South Forsyth 66, Forsyth Central 47

Telfair County 64, Johnson County 37

Therrell 50, KIPP Atlanta Charter 19

Walnut Grove 49, Johnson-Gainesville 21

West Laurens 60, Rutland 24

Westminster 52, Cedar Grove 25

Wheeler 58, South Cobb 45

Whitewater 67, McIntosh 58

Woodland-Cartersville 50, Locust Grove 31

Woodstock 69, Roswell 58

Woodward Academy 78, Jonesboro 35

