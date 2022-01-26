High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Boys
Bainbridge 62, Thomas County Central 44
Baldwin 63, Perry 55
Berkmar 54, Norcross 52
Butler 74, Westside-Augusta 52
Calhoun 79, Blessed Trinity 57
Calhoun County 59, Chattahoochee County 55
Calvary Day 60, Bulloch Academy 45
Campbell 54, Newnan 48
Cedartown 66, Southeast Whitfield 58
Charlton County 58, Irwin County 23
Chattahoochee 54, Johns Creek 51
Clarke Central 51, Apalachee 46
Clinch County 71, Echols County 24
Columbia 70, South Atlanta 49
Commerce 61, Lake Oconee Academy 20
Cook 73, Worth County 62
Crawford County 63, Academy For Classical Education 59
Creekside 57, Drew 34
Dade County 67, Pepperell 45
Denmark 58, Gainesville 49
Dodge County 56, Lamar County 48
Drew Charter 61, Gordon Lee 36
Dublin 71, Wilcox County 28
Duluth 66, Dunwoody 35
Effingham County 59, Brunswick 50
Etowah 69, Alpharetta 39
Evans 56, Heritage-Conyers 54
George Walton Academy 74, Athens Academy 57
Georgia Military 42, Twiggs County 33
Gilmer 58, Dawson County 53
Grayson 83, Parkview 77
Greenforest 74, Southwest Atlanta Christian 64
Groves 56, Beach 52
Grovetown 85, Alcovy 51
Harris County 47, Russell County, AL 43
Heritage-Catoosa 49, Pickens 46
Hillgrove 71, Walton 61
Hiram 75, Cartersville 44
Jackson-Atlanta 67, Chapel Hill 60
LaFayette 75, Ringgold 39
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 69, North Murray 33
Manchester 81, Marion County 27
Marist 51, Miller Grove 38
Mays 65, Arabia Mountain 51
McDonough 68, Hampton 35
McIntosh 46, Whitewater 42
Monroe 62, Cairo 35
Morrow 56, Lovejoy 52
New Manchester 59, Midtown 57
Newton 71, South Gwinnett 54
North Cobb Christian 83, Walker 68
North Hall 79, Lumpkin County 72
North Oconee 50, Cedar Shoals 48
Northeast-Macon 71, Jasper County 61
Northwest Whitfield 79, Ridgeland 64
Pace Academy 65, Washington 30
Pope 76, Kell 69
Putnam County 66, Laney 55
Rabun County 74, Banks County 57
Rockdale County 50, Lakeside-Evans 39
Rockmart 54, Coahulla Creek 49
Roswell 74, Woodstock 47
Sandy Creek 66, Greater Atlanta Christian 64
Screven County 47, Emanuel County Institute 43
Seminole County 44, Quitman County 41
Sequoyah 68, Creekview 56
Social Circle 58, Towns County 49
Spencer 62, Troup County 35
Tri-Cities 79, Mundy’s Mill 70
Turner County 66, Brooks County 35
Union County 61, Fannin County 46
Walnut Grove 100, Johnson-Gainesville 15
Washington County 58, Southwest 43
Westlake 72, Langston Hughes 59
Wheeler 64, South Cobb 38
Girls
Appling County 42, Brantley County 41
Arabia Mountain 69, Mays 43
Baldwin 62, Perry 31
Bradwell Institute 64, Savannah Christian 48
Brunswick 77, Effingham County 13
Buford 60, Dacula 56
Bulloch Academy 75, Calvary Day 49
Butler 34, Westside-Augusta 31
Cambridge 52, Centennial 44
Campbell 70, Newnan 22
Carrollton 49, East Paulding 35
Carver-Columbus 83, Shaw 45
Cass 70, Woodland-Cartersville 36
Central-Macon 46, Upson-Lee 20
Charlton County 46, Irwin County 23
Chattahoochee 43, Johns Creek 42
Cherokee 84, Milton 19
Claxton 46, Bryan County 40
Clinch County 42, Echols County 26
Coahulla Creek 53, Rockmart 41
Colquitt County 77, Mitchell County 6
Columbia 44, South Atlanta 12
Dade County 35, Pepperell 30
Deerfield-Windsor 66, Mt. de Sales 37
Dublin 54, Wilcox County 24
Etowah 40, Alpharetta 38
Fannin County 62, Union County 51
George Walton Academy 40, Athens Academy 34
Georgia Military 38, Twiggs County 29
Glynn Academy 60, Richmond Hill 38
Gordon Lee 45, Drew Charter 26
Greater Atlanta Christian 61, Sandy Creek 29
Greene County 35, Washington-Wilkes 34
Grovetown 62, Alcovy 34
Hawkinsville 50, Treutlen 20
Heard County 47, Haralson County 20
Hillgrove 63, Walton 30
Hiram 82, Cartersville 19
Jackson 67, Chapel Hill 22
Jefferson 73, Flowery Branch 20
Jenkins County 57, Glascock County 26
Kell 76, Pope 37
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 76, North Murray 37
Lithia Springs 57, Villa Rica 50
Lovejoy 99, Morrow 27
Lowndes 63, Pierce County 49
Luella 84, North Clayton 7
Lumpkin County 68, North Hall 42
Madison County 60, Lanier County 29
Marist 56, Miller Grove 24
Mary Persons 59, Pike County 28
McEachern 53, East Coweta 50
Monroe 67, Cairo 29
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 55, Riverdale 51
New Manchester 51, Midtown 43
Norcross 66, Berkmar 17
Peach County 59, Crisp County 44
Pickens 46, Heritage-Catoosa 35
Ringgold 51, LaFayette 48
River Ridge 75, Riverwood 41
Rome 46, Dalton 36
Schley County 54, Taylor County 42
Sequoyah 59, Creekview 38
Social Circle 54, Towns County 50
South Forsyth 66, Forsyth Central 47
Telfair County 64, Johnson County 37
Therrell 50, KIPP Atlanta Charter 19
Walnut Grove 49, Johnson-Gainesville 21
West Laurens 60, Rutland 24
Westminster 52, Cedar Grove 25
Wheeler 58, South Cobb 45
Whitewater 67, McIntosh 58
Woodland-Cartersville 50, Locust Grove 31
Woodstock 69, Roswell 58
Woodward Academy 78, Jonesboro 35
