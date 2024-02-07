High School Sports Blog

High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Wheeler's Arrinten Page (22) dunks the ball during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Wheeler's Arrinten Page (22) dunks the ball during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By Score Atlanta
15 minutes ago

Boys

Alexander 67, Langston Hughes 44

Brookwood 66, Archer 61

Buford 58, Dacula 50

Lee County 88, Veterans 61

McDonough 96, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 50

Newton 67, Parkview 50

Pace Academy 54, Luella 32

Pope 69, Blessed Trinity 52

Riverwood 75, Marist 73

Sandy Creek 74, Carver-Atlanta 20

Walton 83, North Cobb 45

Wheeler 78, Kennesaw Mountain 47′

Girls

Arabia Mountain 76, Lithonia 25

Archer 57, Brookwood 55

Baldwin 67, Swainsboro 39

Buford 61, Dacula 57

Butler 78, Westside-Augusta 15

Carrollton 69, Pebblebrook 16

Cartersville 61, Calhoun 58

Carver-Columbus 69, Monroe 44

Cedartown 47, Southeast Whitfield 28

Cherokee 81, Osborne 31

Cherokee Bluff 45, Madison County 28

Chestatee 63, Cedar Shoals 40

Clinch County 62, Turner County 50

Eagle’s Landing Christian 49, Towers 31

Etowah 68, Allatoona 25

Fayette County 67, Troup County 46

Grayson 74, South Gwinnett 22

Greater Atlanta Christian 45, Northview 35

Jenkins County 51, New Hampstead 44

Jordan 54, Northeast-Macon 46

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 71, Coahulla Creek 70

Marist 62, Riverwood 26

Milton 69, Denmark 33

Model 59, Rockmart 34

Montgomery County 62, Claxton 44

Morgan County 58, Harlem 19

Murray County 60, North Murray 37

New Manchester 82, Paulding County 42

North Forsyth 58, Apalachee 22

North Paulding 45, McEachern 41

Peach County 57, Jackson 39

Pope 55, Blessed Trinity 36

Portal 36, Emanuel County Institute 35

Savannah Country Day 55, Calvary Day 49

Sonoraville 50, Heritage-Catoosa 45

Southwest 37, Academy For Classical Education 21

Spencer 82, Central-Macon 42

St. Pius X 53, South Cobb 25

Sumter County 37, Dodge County 23

Telfair County 59, Bleckley County 53

Thomas County Central 40, Brooks County 29

Toombs County 66, Winder-Barrow 49

Upson-Lee 56, Pike County 44

Wayne County 69, Southeast Bulloch 12

Wesleyan 54, Pickens 42

Westminster 41, Miller Grove 33

About the Author

Score Atlanta
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top