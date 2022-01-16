Hamburger icon
High school basketball scores from Saturday

March 10, 2021 Macon - Mt. Pisgah's Nate Gordon (24) shoots over Holy Innocents' Garrison Powell (2) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mt. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
March 10, 2021 Macon - Mt. Pisgah's Nate Gordon (24) shoots over Holy Innocents' Garrison Powell (2) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mt. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Girls

Americus-Sumter 47, Crisp County 46

Baldwin 63, Washington County 55

Brentwood 77, Georgia Military 19

Brookstone 29, Atlanta International 11

Brunswick 57, Coffee 30

Buford 63, Winder-Barrow 36

Bulloch Academy 68, Savannah Christian 39

Central-Macon 43, Northeast 35

Charlton County 44, Brooks County 39

Clinch County 51, Lanier County 32

Creekside 61, Clarkston 43

Dacula 67, Shiloh 43

Dalton 48, Calhoun 46

Douglas County 48, Lithia Springs 43

Dutchtown 45, Union Grove 44

East Forsyth 63, Lakeview Academy 52

Fayette County 53, Whitewater 46

Greene County 39, Providence Christian 31

Hancock Central 81, Twiggs County 31

Hardaway 59, Jordan 32

Hebron Christian 65, Cherokee Bluff 35

Hoover, AL 79, Sequoyah 62

Lovejoy 68, Hewitt-Trussville, Ala. 44

Luella 49, Carrollton 44

Mandarin 43, Morrow 33

Mays 47, Chapel Hill 44

McIntosh 46, South Paulding 38

Montgomery County 50, Dublin 26

North Hall 61, Flowery Branch 49

Northwest Whitfield 51, Coahulla Creek 32

Our Lady of Mercy 69, Strong Rock Christian 55

Paulding County 53, Cartersville 51

Peach County 58, Perry 36

Pickens 53, Gilmer 38

Savannah Country Day 51, Aquinas 28

Screven County 56, McIntosh County Academy 19

Shaw 77, Kendrick 54

Southwest DeKalb 53, Decatur 46

Spencer 67, LaGrange 22

Tattnall County 69, Toombs County 17

Telfair County 63, Wilcox County 34

Therrell 32, Coretta Scott King 30

Thomasville 60, Fitzgerald 54

Thomson 38, Morgan County 37

Valdosta 71, Lee County 45

Warner Robins 65, Veterans 40

West Forsyth 62, Wesleyan 54

Westover 53, Colquitt County 44

Westside-Macon 54, Southwest 27

Woodstock 52, Hillgrove 51

Woodward Academy 56, Mt. Paran Christian 51

Boys

Bacon County 53, East Laurens 51

Berrien 63, Worth County 52

Brunswick 80, Coffee 66

Calhoun County 81, Terrell County 41

Camden County 72, Ware County 53

Cedar Shoals 52, Brookwood 40

Charlton County 74, Brooks County 42

Chattooga 62, Rockmart 46

Cherokee Bluff 64, Riverside Military 43

Collins Hill 80, Solid Rock 77

Creekside 82, Clarkston 39

Dublin 67, Montgomery County 36

Dutchtown 63, Union Grove 58

East Coweta 74, Northgate 41

Fayette County 67, Whitewater 51

Fulton Leadership Academy 83, Bowdon 75

Georgia Military 52, Brentwood 36

Gilmer 53, Pickens 46

Greenforest 101, Landmark Christian 54

GSIC 82, Crawford County 61

Hampton 46, North Clayton 34

Hardaway 81, Jordan 62

Jones County 64, Stockbridge 40

Kell 48, Peachtree Ridge 41

Lee County 72, Valdosta 59

Lithia Springs 64, Douglas County 56

Madison Prep 44, Mays 41

Manchester 90, Greenville 58

McEachern 70, FSU HS 63

Morrow 58, Palm Beach Lakes 55

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 62, Pinecrest Academy 55

North Cobb Christian 50, Furtah Prep 38

North Hall 64, Flowery Branch 54

Northeast 50, Central-Macon 38

Northwest Whitfield 71, Coahulla Creek 51

Osborne 70, Sandy Creek 67

Pace Academy 88, Washington 26

Paulding County 79, Cartersville 76

Peach County 66, Perry 60

Pepperell 59, Woodland-Cartersville 53

Roswell 38, Harrison 26

Salem 51, Clarke Central 40

Savannah Christian 78, Bulloch Academy 35

Screven County 55, McIntosh County Academy 51

Sequoyah 85, Hoover, AL 77

Shaw 70, Kendrick 56

Shiloh 65, Dacula 51

Sidwell Friends 63, Grayson 52

Social Circle 74, Monroe Area 54

South Atlanta 68, Elite Scholars Academy 45

South Paulding 63, McIntosh 62

Southeast Bulloch 62, Portal 59

Southeast Whitfield 74, Fannin County 69

Southwest DeKalb 55, Decatur 41

Spencer 60, LaGrange 54

Strong Rock Christian 80, Our Lady of Mercy 71

Tattnall County 69, Toombs County 52

Wesleyan 51, Mt. Paran Christian 49

Westside-Macon 68, Southwest 53

Wheeler 62, St. Ignatius 54

Wilcox County 45, Telfair County 40

