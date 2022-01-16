High school basketball scores from Saturday

Girls
Americus-Sumter 47, Crisp County 46
Baldwin 63, Washington County 55
Brentwood 77, Georgia Military 19
Brookstone 29, Atlanta International 11
Brunswick 57, Coffee 30
Buford 63, Winder-Barrow 36
Bulloch Academy 68, Savannah Christian 39
Central-Macon 43, Northeast 35
Charlton County 44, Brooks County 39
Clinch County 51, Lanier County 32
Creekside 61, Clarkston 43
Dacula 67, Shiloh 43
Dalton 48, Calhoun 46
Douglas County 48, Lithia Springs 43
Dutchtown 45, Union Grove 44
East Forsyth 63, Lakeview Academy 52
Fayette County 53, Whitewater 46
Greene County 39, Providence Christian 31
Hancock Central 81, Twiggs County 31
Hardaway 59, Jordan 32
Hebron Christian 65, Cherokee Bluff 35
Hoover, AL 79, Sequoyah 62
Lovejoy 68, Hewitt-Trussville, Ala. 44
Luella 49, Carrollton 44
Mandarin 43, Morrow 33
Mays 47, Chapel Hill 44
McIntosh 46, South Paulding 38
Montgomery County 50, Dublin 26
North Hall 61, Flowery Branch 49
Northwest Whitfield 51, Coahulla Creek 32
Our Lady of Mercy 69, Strong Rock Christian 55
Paulding County 53, Cartersville 51
Peach County 58, Perry 36
Pickens 53, Gilmer 38
Savannah Country Day 51, Aquinas 28
Screven County 56, McIntosh County Academy 19
Shaw 77, Kendrick 54
Southwest DeKalb 53, Decatur 46
Spencer 67, LaGrange 22
Tattnall County 69, Toombs County 17
Telfair County 63, Wilcox County 34
Therrell 32, Coretta Scott King 30
Thomasville 60, Fitzgerald 54
Thomson 38, Morgan County 37
Valdosta 71, Lee County 45
Warner Robins 65, Veterans 40
West Forsyth 62, Wesleyan 54
Westover 53, Colquitt County 44
Westside-Macon 54, Southwest 27
Woodstock 52, Hillgrove 51
Woodward Academy 56, Mt. Paran Christian 51
Boys
Bacon County 53, East Laurens 51
Berrien 63, Worth County 52
Brunswick 80, Coffee 66
Calhoun County 81, Terrell County 41
Camden County 72, Ware County 53
Cedar Shoals 52, Brookwood 40
Charlton County 74, Brooks County 42
Chattooga 62, Rockmart 46
Cherokee Bluff 64, Riverside Military 43
Collins Hill 80, Solid Rock 77
Creekside 82, Clarkston 39
Dublin 67, Montgomery County 36
Dutchtown 63, Union Grove 58
East Coweta 74, Northgate 41
Fayette County 67, Whitewater 51
Fulton Leadership Academy 83, Bowdon 75
Georgia Military 52, Brentwood 36
Gilmer 53, Pickens 46
Greenforest 101, Landmark Christian 54
GSIC 82, Crawford County 61
Hampton 46, North Clayton 34
Hardaway 81, Jordan 62
Jones County 64, Stockbridge 40
Kell 48, Peachtree Ridge 41
Lee County 72, Valdosta 59
Lithia Springs 64, Douglas County 56
Madison Prep 44, Mays 41
Manchester 90, Greenville 58
McEachern 70, FSU HS 63
Morrow 58, Palm Beach Lakes 55
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 62, Pinecrest Academy 55
North Cobb Christian 50, Furtah Prep 38
North Hall 64, Flowery Branch 54
Northeast 50, Central-Macon 38
Northwest Whitfield 71, Coahulla Creek 51
Osborne 70, Sandy Creek 67
Pace Academy 88, Washington 26
Paulding County 79, Cartersville 76
Peach County 66, Perry 60
Pepperell 59, Woodland-Cartersville 53
Roswell 38, Harrison 26
Salem 51, Clarke Central 40
Savannah Christian 78, Bulloch Academy 35
Screven County 55, McIntosh County Academy 51
Sequoyah 85, Hoover, AL 77
Shaw 70, Kendrick 56
Shiloh 65, Dacula 51
Sidwell Friends 63, Grayson 52
Social Circle 74, Monroe Area 54
South Atlanta 68, Elite Scholars Academy 45
South Paulding 63, McIntosh 62
Southeast Bulloch 62, Portal 59
Southeast Whitfield 74, Fannin County 69
Southwest DeKalb 55, Decatur 41
Spencer 60, LaGrange 54
Strong Rock Christian 80, Our Lady of Mercy 71
Tattnall County 69, Toombs County 52
Wesleyan 51, Mt. Paran Christian 49
Westside-Macon 68, Southwest 53
Wheeler 62, St. Ignatius 54
Wilcox County 45, Telfair County 40
