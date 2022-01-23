Hamburger icon
High school basketball scores from Saturday

March 10, 2021 Macon - Holy Innocents' Walker Wolf (32) holds onto a loose ball as he falls to the court during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mt. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
11 minutes ago

Boys

Armuchee 64, Atlanta Classical Academy 51

Beach 45, Benedictine 44

Bowdon 93, B.E.S.T. Academy 64

Brunswick 65, McIntosh County Academy 36

Calvary Day 45, Savannah Country Day 40

Carver-Atlanta 60, Westminster 49

Cedar Shoals 75, Denmark 74

Central-Carroll 73, Bremen 46

Central-Macon 85, Rutland 59

Clinch County 78, Atkinson County 68

Coahulla Creek 55, Sonoraville 32

Columbia 92, Elite Scholars Academy 34

Dodge County 61, West Laurens 47

Drew Charter 81, Fulton Leadership Academy 49

Dublin 79, Dooly County 45

Dunwoody 65, East Forsyth 52

East Coweta 67, Callaway 50

Excel Christian 75, Pepperell 62

Fayette County 61, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 45

Fitzgerald 57, Worth County 43

Forest Park 71, North Clayton 46

Georgia Military 53, Crawford County 50

Gordon Lee 55, Dalton Academy 40

Greater Atlanta Christian 69, Holy Innocents’ 57

Griffin 50, Northgate 48

Haralson County 57, Ranburne, AL 48

Hardaway 66, Troup County 62

Harris County 71, Whitewater 50

Johnson-Savannah 72, Richmond Hill 44

Kendrick 74, Carver-Columbus 62

LaGrange 70, Columbus 67

Landmark Christian 68, Cristo Rey Atlanta 31

Lithia Springs 63, Midtown 49

Macon County 54, Schley County 41

Madison County 86, Prince Avenue 47

Marietta 57, Stephenson 43

McIntosh 57, Starr’s Mill 51

Mitchell County 66, Miller County 57

Monroe 68, Colquitt County 61

Montgomery County 63, Jenkins County 58

Mt. Pisgah Christian 62, King’s Ridge 61

Newnan 58, Arabia Mountain 48

North Gwinnett 65, Dacula 55

Osborne 68, South Cobb 51

Pace Academy 67, Galloway School 60

Parkview 77, Peachtree Ridge 43

Peach County 63, Americus-Sumter 54

Perry 60, Houston County 50

Portal 71, Screven County 52

Putnam County 63, Jasper County 61

Rockmart 67, Cedartown 46

Roswell 78, West Forsyth 70

Savannah Christian 63, Bulloch Academy 47

Shiloh 70, Meadowcreek 63

Social Circle 107, Commerce 44

South Atlanta 90, Towers 58

South Effingham 62, Jenkins 60

Southwest 67, Bleckley County 62

Spencer 82, Jordan 61

St. Anne Pacelli 74, Crisp County 71

Statesboro 73, Southeast Bulloch 39

Stratford Academy 56, Covenant Academy 54

Tattnall County 74, Bradwell Institute 73

Taylor County 68, Central-Talbotton 65

Temple 48, Coosa 40

Tift County 51, Coffee 47

Toombs County 51, Bacon County 44

Towns County 58, Lincoln County 27

Tucker 70, Morrow 43

Villa Rica 68, East Paulding 58

Walker 56, St. Francis 44

Warner Robins 72, Northside-Warner Robins 50

Westside-Macon 76, Northeast 74

Wheeler County 69, Telfair County 66

White County 72, North Hall 57

Girls

Academy For Classical Education 51, Strong Rock Christian 37

Arabia Mountain 70, Newnan 35

Bacon County 40, Toombs County 31

Bradley Central 69, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 41

Buford 56, Wesleyan 53

Bulloch Academy 63, Savannah Christian 20

Central-Macon 59, Rutland 15

Cherokee 55, New Manchester 47

Colquitt County 43, Monroe 37

Columbus 45, LaGrange 37

Commerce 50, Social Circle 47

Coosa 46, Temple 39

Crawford County 41, Georgia Military 20

Cross Creek 61, Burke County 35

Dacula 47, North Gwinnett 33

Darlington 49, Trion 23

Dodge County 63, West Laurens 56

Dublin 53, Dooly County 29

East Forsyth 68, Dunwoody 40

East Paulding 58, Villa Rica 47

Galloway School 70, Pace Academy 33

Gilmer 41, Southeast Whitfield 29

Griffin 54, Northgate 21

Habersham Central 60, Lakeview Academy 31

Hardaway 54, Troup County 44

Heritage-Newnan 44, Drew Charter 24

Houston County 57, Perry 35

Irwin County 39, Brooks County 31

Lake Oconee Academy 65, Washington-Wilkes 27

Landmark Christian 68, Cristo Rey Atlanta 24

Langston Hughes 57, Campbell 56

Lithia Springs 40, Midtown 28

M. L. King 47, Chamblee 45

Madison County 47, Prince Avenue 40

Marist 40, Stephenson 26

McIntosh 48, Starr’s Mill 33

Montgomery County 45, Jenkins County 33

Morrow 49, Tucker 42

Mt. Pisgah Christian 46, King’s Ridge 42

Northeast 53, Westside-Macon 24

Osborne 63, South Cobb 40

Pope 56, Wheeler 46

Providence Christian 39, Loganville Christian 26

River Ridge 70, Southwest DeKalb 40

Rockmart 49, Cedartown 40

Schley County 43, Macon County 11

Screven County 50, Portal 23

South Atlanta 45, Towers 17

Sprayberry 77, Lassiter 46

Stratford Academy 59, Covenant Academy 29

Swainsboro 48, Jefferson County 22

Telfair County 70, Wheeler County 40

Thomas County Central 49, Cairo 25

Thomasville 54, Early County 53

Tift County 45, Coffee 31

Tift County 60, Atkinson County 39

Trinity Christian 47, Douglas County 39

Warner Robins 71, Northside-Warner Robins 53

West Forsyth 72, Roswell 65

Westminster 59, Carver-Atlanta 16

Whitewater 45, Harris County 44

Wilcox County 57, Johnson County 52

Woodstock 65, Greenbrier 47

Woodward Academy 69, Tri-Cities 32

Score Atlanta
