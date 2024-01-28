High School Sports Blog

High school basketball scores from Saturday

Brookwood's Diana Collins (left), Norcross' Kayla Lindsey (10) Brookwood's Jade Weathersby (23) and Norcross' Jania Akins (rihgt) fight for a rebound during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Score Atlanta
30 minutes ago

Boys

Arabia Mountain 60, Drew 57

Cedar Grove 66, Creekside Christian 54

Cedartown 67, Rockmart 50

Chapel Hill 91, Creekside 45

Dalton 51, Northwest Whitfield 36

Drew Charter 68, Washington 63

Eagle’s Landing 48, Dutchtown 44

Gray Collegiate Academy 72, Hebron Christian 58

Hardaway 91, Northside-Columbus 62

Jasper County 66, McNair 40

Kell 89, Greater Atlanta Christian 73

Lakeside-Evans 67, Evans 56

Langston Hughes 69, Carrollton 60

Manchester 74, Greenville 45

Marist 52, Westminster 42

Mays 59, Lithia Springs 56

Osborne 79, Sandy Creek 57

Quitman County 66, Miller County 57

Sandy Creek 73, Osborne 52

Savannah 79, Screven County 32

Schley County 59, Taylor County 56

Southwest DeKalb 48, Griffin 46

Spencer 79, Jordan 57

St. Pius X 73, North Gwinnett 56

Statesboro 59, Swainsboro 38

Toombs County 70, Twiggs County 39

Warner Robins 83, Northside-Warner Robins 75

Girls

Academy For Classical Education 49, Kendrick 21

Bacon County 52, Irwin County 34

Bradwell Institute 68, Tattnall County 37

Brunswick 48, Hilton Head Christian 44

Buford 70, Wesleyan 65

Carrollton 41, Langston Hughes 40

Central-Carroll 48, Temple 46

Central-Macon 65, Northeast-Macon 33

Dalton 53, Northwest Whitfield 45

East Coweta 61, Pebblebrook 37

Greene County 52, Washington-Wilkes 27

Hart County 65, Prince Avenue 32

Heritage-Catoosa 66, Southeast Whitfield 17

Long County 47, Claxton 29

Macon County 51, Marion County 25

McNair 27, Jasper County 25

Miller County 55, Quitman County 30

Milton 69, Alpharetta 32

Montgomery County 50, McIntosh County Academy 20

North Cobb Christian 55, South Atlanta 25

North Forsyth 56, Shiloh 26

Paulding County 54, Douglas County 50

Peach County 52, Upson-Lee 45

Rockmart 49, Cedartown 43

Screven County 66, Savannah 40

Shaw 48, Bainbridge 46

Southwest 55, Rutland 16

Statesboro 61, Swainsboro 48

Taylor County 55, Schley County 39

Telfair County 50, Wheeler County 43

Thomas County Central 60, Lee County 23

Thomasville 48, Crisp County 30

Toombs County 54, Twiggs County 17

Treutlen 64, Jenkins County 37

Union County 56, Fellowship Christian 22

Union Grove 66, Clarke Central 33

Veterans 75, Perry 30

Ware County 68, Greenbrier 33

Washington 49, Drew Charter 29

Washington County 75, Hancock Central 22

Wayne County 50, Appling County 22

Woodward Academy 80, Morrow 26

Score Atlanta
