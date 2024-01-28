High school basketball scores from Saturday

Boys
Arabia Mountain 60, Drew 57
Cedar Grove 66, Creekside Christian 54
Cedartown 67, Rockmart 50
Chapel Hill 91, Creekside 45
Dalton 51, Northwest Whitfield 36
Drew Charter 68, Washington 63
Eagle’s Landing 48, Dutchtown 44
Gray Collegiate Academy 72, Hebron Christian 58
Hardaway 91, Northside-Columbus 62
Jasper County 66, McNair 40
Kell 89, Greater Atlanta Christian 73
Lakeside-Evans 67, Evans 56
Langston Hughes 69, Carrollton 60
Manchester 74, Greenville 45
Marist 52, Westminster 42
Mays 59, Lithia Springs 56
Osborne 79, Sandy Creek 57
Quitman County 66, Miller County 57
Sandy Creek 73, Osborne 52
Savannah 79, Screven County 32
Schley County 59, Taylor County 56
Southwest DeKalb 48, Griffin 46
Spencer 79, Jordan 57
St. Pius X 73, North Gwinnett 56
Statesboro 59, Swainsboro 38
Toombs County 70, Twiggs County 39
Warner Robins 83, Northside-Warner Robins 75
Girls
Academy For Classical Education 49, Kendrick 21
Bacon County 52, Irwin County 34
Bradwell Institute 68, Tattnall County 37
Brunswick 48, Hilton Head Christian 44
Buford 70, Wesleyan 65
Carrollton 41, Langston Hughes 40
Central-Carroll 48, Temple 46
Central-Macon 65, Northeast-Macon 33
Dalton 53, Northwest Whitfield 45
East Coweta 61, Pebblebrook 37
Greene County 52, Washington-Wilkes 27
Hart County 65, Prince Avenue 32
Heritage-Catoosa 66, Southeast Whitfield 17
Long County 47, Claxton 29
Macon County 51, Marion County 25
McNair 27, Jasper County 25
Miller County 55, Quitman County 30
Milton 69, Alpharetta 32
Montgomery County 50, McIntosh County Academy 20
North Cobb Christian 55, South Atlanta 25
North Forsyth 56, Shiloh 26
Paulding County 54, Douglas County 50
Peach County 52, Upson-Lee 45
Rockmart 49, Cedartown 43
Screven County 66, Savannah 40
Shaw 48, Bainbridge 46
Southwest 55, Rutland 16
Statesboro 61, Swainsboro 48
Taylor County 55, Schley County 39
Telfair County 50, Wheeler County 43
Thomas County Central 60, Lee County 23
Thomasville 48, Crisp County 30
Toombs County 54, Twiggs County 17
Treutlen 64, Jenkins County 37
Union County 56, Fellowship Christian 22
Union Grove 66, Clarke Central 33
Veterans 75, Perry 30
Ware County 68, Greenbrier 33
Washington 49, Drew Charter 29
Washington County 75, Hancock Central 22
Wayne County 50, Appling County 22
Woodward Academy 80, Morrow 26
About the Author