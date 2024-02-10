High School Sports Blog

High school basketball scores from Friday

Cherokee's Lawrence Sanford (24) goes up for the shot past Wheeler's Jelani Hamilton (10) during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Score Atlanta
31 minutes ago

Boys

Athens Christian 70, Commerce 51

Burke County 46, Benedictine 44

Chapel Hill 68, Creekside 54

Charlton County 99, Echols County 49

Clinch County 54, Cook 52

Dalton 57, Calhoun 49

Dunwoody 51, South Cobb 48

Fayette County 59, North Clayton 56

Fitzgerald 46, Jeff Davis 30

Hart County 61, Franklin County 55

Hebron Christian 87, Stephens County 64

Heritage School-Newnan 71, St. Mary’s 23

Holy Innocents’ 64, Southwest DeKalb 46

Jackson 55, Pike County 50

Kell 71, Greater Atlanta Christian 60

Long County 60, Liberty County 46

Mays 58, Villa Rica 50

Memorial Day 71, Islands 58

Midtown 63, Jackson-Atlanta 57

Monroe 50, Columbus 46

Monroe Area 70, Oconee County 57

Northgate 94, Drew 73

Pickens 80, West Hall 24

Portal 70, Jenkins County 42

Putnam County 74, Josey 52

Ringgold 76, Ridgeland 54

Rutland 66, Northeast-Macon 52

Screven County 64, Jefferson County 59

Seminole County 83, Miller County 39

Shiloh 73, Gainesville 26

St. Pius X 62, North Atlanta 44

Starr’s Mill 67, Whitewater 62

Stone Mountain 69, Clarkston 49

Swainsboro 48, Bleckley County 43

Unity Christian 69, Excel Christian 60

Vidalia 98, Appling County 36

Walton 76, Osborne 58

Warner Robins 61, Jones County 44

Westminster 79, Druid Hills 69

Westside-Macon 52, Howard 39

Wheeler 79, Cherokee 75

Girls

Appling County 60, Vidalia 34

Athens Christian 81, Commerce 45

Calhoun 63, Dalton 53

Campbell 70, East Coweta 35

Cass 51, Woodland-Cartersville 37

Central Gwinnett 65, Collins Hill 56

Central-Macon 51, Southwest 19

Chattahoochee 36, North Springs 27

Christian Heritage 64, Bowdon 45

Clinch County 46, Cook 43

Colquitt County 57, Brooks County 29

East Laurens 63, Dublin 58

Fayette County 74, North Clayton 33

Greenforest 74, Mt. Zion, Carroll 19

Hebron Christian 81, Stephens County 23

Hillgrove 70, Marietta 35

Hiram 53, Cartersville 49

Holy Innocents’ 57, Southwest DeKalb 51

Jackson-Atlanta 61, Midtown 58

Jordan 48, Kendrick 21

Josey 61, Putnam County 37

Landmark Christian 41, Elite Scholars Academy 37

Lanier 42, Apalachee 33

Liberty County 38, Long County 27

Marion County 39, Greenville 33

Meadowcreek 41, Berkmar 32

Montgomery County 61, McIntosh County Academy 31

New Hampstead 41, Savannah 28

Northeast-Macon 55, Rutland 27

Northgate 69, Drew 29

Peach County 61, Mary Persons 29

Pickens 81, West Hall 11

Pierce County 55, Toombs County 54

Portal 49, Jenkins County 44

Salem 43, Pulaski County 40

Schley County 63, Central-Talbotton 25

Screven County 64, Jefferson County 32

Seminole County 62, Miller County 38

Spencer 62, Academy For Classical Education 34

St. Pius X 51, North Atlanta 29

Starr’s Mill 69, Whitewater 23

Stephenson 50, Miller Grove 21

Swainsboro 63, Bleckley County 43

Telfair County 46, Dooly County 4

Thomas County Central 53, Northside-Warner Robins 34

Thomasville 46, Crisp County 39

Thomson 52, Butler 37

Tri-Cities 51, Banneker 34

Union Grove 40, Jones County 36

Walton 73, Osborne 45

Wesleyan 71, Dawson County 46

Westminster 61, Druid Hills 27

Winder-Barrow 51, Heritage-Conyers 47

