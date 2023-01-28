X
High school basketball scores from Friday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Boys

Alexander 63, Newnan 51

Alpharetta 57, Blessed Trinity 50

Baldwin 52, Griffin 41

Benedictine 52, Southeast Bulloch 50

Berkmar 75, Meadowcreek 50

Bryan County 75, Screven County 65

Butler 58, Washington County 41

Calhoun County 69, Randolph-Clay 62

Callaway 61, Elite Scholars Academy 40

Carrollton 66, East Coweta 47

Centennial 69, Greater Atlanta Christian 55

Central Gwinnett 59, Collins Hill 55

Central-Carroll 45, Sonoraville 42

Colquitt County 46, Camden County 42

Columbia 85, McNair 38

Columbus 56, Carver-Columbus 48

Cross Creek 69, Richmond Academy 58

Denmark 51, South Forsyth 39

Dominion Christian 79, Cross Creek 31

Dougherty 60, Crisp County 45

Drew Charter 54, Walker 47

Eagle’s Landing Christian 49, Landmark Christian 48

Gilmer 71, Lumpkin County 46

Greenbrier 57, Bradwell Institute 53

Grovetown 86, Glynn Academy 55

Holy Innocents’ 56, Stone Mountain 37

Jackson-Atlanta 83, Chapel Hill 73

Jenkins County 64, McIntosh County Academy 40

Johns Creek 54, Roswell 48

Lakeside-Evans 64, South Effingham 47

Lambert 68, Milton 67

Langston Hughes 62, Paulding County 53

Mays 78, Banneker 37

Mays 78, Banneker 37

McDonough 76, Hampton 54

McDonough 76, Hampton 54

Mill Creek 64, Buford 59

Miller County 49, Pataula Charter 46

Norcross 62, Discovery 34

North Paulding 49, Harrison 46

Peachtree Ridge 49, North Gwinnett 48

Pinecrest Academy 68, Lanier Christian 43

Pope 64, Lassiter 60

Portal 82, Emanuel County Institute 27

Putnam County 66, Westside-Augusta 58

Riverwood 65, Lakeside-DeKalb 48

Sequoyah 67, Allatoona 40

Shiloh 65, Apalachee 26

Social Circle 47, Prince Avenue 45

Social Circle 47, Prince Avenue 45

South Atlanta 65, Mt. Paran Christian 49

Spencer 76, Rutland 55

St. Pius X 68, Dunwoody 33

Terrell County 64, Seminole County 57

Towns County 72, GSIC 52

Troup County 78, North Clayton 55

Union Grove 81, Ola 53

Upson-Lee 67, Jackson 55

Villa Rica 67, Lithia Springs 66

W.D. Mohammed 71, Atlanta Classical Academy 49

Walnut Grove 68, East Forsyth 42

Windsor Forest 99, Appling County 43

Woodward Academy 68, Mundy’s Mill 47

Girls

Academy For Classical Education 58, Jordan 29

Arabia Mountain 100, M. L. King 21

Bacon County 61, Brooks County 25

Baldwin 62, Griffin 45

Banneker 68, Mays 29

Blessed Trinity 64, Alpharetta 19

Bradwell Institute 46, Greenbrier 40

Bremen 48, LaFayette 34

Bryan County 55, Screven County 37

Buford 69, Mill Creek 47

Butler 41, Washington County 36

Calhoun 71, Woodland-Cartersville 28

Cambridge 64, Northview 21

Carrollton 68, East Coweta 24

Cartersville 64, Cass 49

Central-Macon 87, Kendrick 13

Chattahoochee County 58, Central-Talbotton 27

Chattooga 47, Coosa 45

Clinch County 77, Echols County 33

Coahulla Creek 54, Adairsville 50

Colquitt County 60, Camden County 34

Dacula 62, Mountain View 36

Dade County 33, Darlington 31

Dominion Christ. 64, Cross Keys 6

Fayette County 55, Riverdale 22

Flowery Branch 65, Winder-Barrow 39

Hart County 66, Monroe Area 42

Hawkinsville 46, Crawford County 41

Jackson 47, Upson-Lee 39

Jackson-Atlanta 75, Chapel Hill 32

Jenkins County 47, McIntosh County Academy 43

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 63, Ringgold 45

Lambert 71, Milton 39

Landmark Christian 72, Eagle’s Landing Christian 36

Liberty County 65, St. Vincents 37

Lithia Springs 66, Villa Rica 56

Long County 57, Savannah Country Day 43

Lovejoy 64, Jonesboro 45

Lumpkin County 75, Gilmer 23

Marion County 65, Greenville 55

Mary Persons 60, Pike County 20

Metter 56, Toombs County 29

Miller County 30, Pataula Charter 19

Model 51, North Murray 43

Monroe 56, Thomasville 46

North Cobb 72, Wheeler 35

North Forsyth 81, Jackson County 13

North Paulding 33, Harrison 31

Northeast-Macon 72, Southwest 24

Northgate 53, McIntosh 44

Peachtree Ridge 42, North Gwinnett 41

Pepperell 60, Dalton Academy 8

Perry 59, Spalding 57

Providence Christian 32, Atlanta Classical Academy 12

Rome 57, Etowah 30

Roswell 36, Johns Creek 33

Sonoraville 55, Central-Carroll 21

South Effingham 37, Lakeside-Evans 34

South Forsyth 55, Denmark 24

South Gwinnett 47, Newton 25

Spencer 64, Rutland 6

St. Pius X 56, Dunwoody 33

Swainsboro 62, Dublin 45

Tattnall County 52, Pierce County 30

Taylor County 75, Manchester 55

Temple 76, Bowdon 22

Thomson 96, Glenn Hills 20

Tift County 51, Thomas County Central 50

Trinity Christian 45, Starr’s Mill 38

Troup County 57, North Clayton 16

Union Grove 61, Ola 24

Valdosta 63, Richmond Hill 43

Veterans 63, Peach County 51

Vidalia 41, Brantley County 34

Washington 61, Coretta Scott King 22

Wayne County 47, Islands 9

Westside-Macon 43, Howard 41

Woodstock 45, Creekview 42

Woodward Academy 76, Mundy’s Mill 46

