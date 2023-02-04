X
High school basketball scores from Friday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
26 minutes ago

Boys

Alexander 68, East Paulding 31

Aquinas 78, GSIC 63

Athens Christian 58, Rabun County 51

Atlanta International 61, Whitefield Academy 59

Baldwin 74, West Laurens 43

Benedictine 62, New Hampstead 51

Bleckley County 61, East Laurens 59

Butler 68, Laney 42

Calhoun County 86, Stewart County 49

Chapel Hill 57, Mays 53

Chattahoochee 46, Cambridge 42

Chattooga 93, Dalton Academy 47

Cherokee 58, Kennesaw Mountain 42

Christian Heritage 88, Mt. Zion, Carroll 59

Clinch County 55, Charlton County 50

Columbia 73, Callaway 41

Columbus 55, Thomasville 45

Dacula 56, Central Gwinnett 53

Darlington 72, Armuchee 32

Discovery 44, Duluth 43

Dougherty 70, Monroe 50

Drew Charter 68, KIPP Atlanta Charter 47

Dunwoody 57, North Atlanta 53

Eagle’s Landing 85, Union Grove 49

Evans 71, South Effingham 50

Fayette County 72, Trinity Christian 45

Furtah Prep 91, Cross Keys 32

Glenn Hills 49, Josey 42

Greene County 45, Lake Oconee Academy 35

Grovetown 70, Brunswick 67

Hancock Central 93, Johnson County 53

Hephzibah 55, Richmond Academy 36

Heritage School-Newnan 51, St. Anne Pacelli 48

Hiram 87, Calhoun 82

Holy Innocents’ 52, Miller Grove 45

Jeff Davis 47, Worth County 41

Jenkins County 67, Emanuel County Institute 17

Johns Creek 47, Alpharetta 44

LaGrange 69, Starr’s Mill 54

Lambert 76, Forsyth Central 42

Langston Hughes 73, Douglas County 44

Mill Creek 86, Mountain View 66

Model 54, Gordon Central 47

North Murray 86, Rockmart 67

Pace Academy 61, Lovett 52

Paulding County 70, Newnan 53

Peachtree Ridge 62, Meadowcreek 53

Pickens 71, White County 53

Pope 56, Roswell 47

Portal 66, McIntosh County Academy 44

Redan 38, Elite Scholars Academy 28

River Ridge 72, Woodstock 43

Riverdale 64, Troup County 56

Screven County 57, Metter 38

Seminole County 57, Early County 47

Shaw 53, Hardaway 51

Shiloh 64, Jackson County 30

Social Circle 65, Jasper County 50

South Forsyth 60, Milton 56

South Gwinnett 65, Brookwood 62

South Paulding 58, New Manchester 52

Southwest Atlanta Christian 50, W.D. Mohammed 49

Spencer 70, Northeast-Macon 43

Sprayberry 63, Lassiter 43

St. Francis 66, King’s Ridge 62

St. Pius X 52, Marietta 45

Tift County 55, Northside-Warner Robins 47

Union County 69, East Jackson 46

Veterans 65, Thomas County Central 57

Villa Rica 59, Creekside 58

Walker 69, South Atlanta 56

Warren County 64, Towns County 56

Wayne County 52, Southeast Bulloch 41

Wesleyan 66, Gilmer 65

Westlake 46, East Coweta 36

Westminster 57, Stone Mountain 39

Westover 68, Cairo 53

Westside-Augusta 84, Washington County 33

Westside-Macon 72, Spalding 60

Whitewater 76, North Clayton 35

Wilson Academy 58, Berkmar 56

Winder-Barrow 60, Eastside 52

Woodward Academy 81, Lovejoy 49

Girls

Academy For Classical Education 62, Rutland 23

Alexander 45, East Paulding 35

Arabia Mountain 78, Lithonia 16

Archer 69, Newton 21

Baldwin 79, West Laurens 33

Banneker 58, Lithia Springs 49

Brantley County 48, Appling County 19

Brookwood 77, South Gwinnett 43

Brunswick 64, Grovetown 33

Buford 62, Collins Hill 49

Cambridge 61, Chattahoochee 41

Carrollton 49, Campbell 39

Cartersville 53, Woodland-Cartersville 21

Cedar Shoals 47, Madison County 36

Central-Macon 87, Jordan 36

Chamblee 53, Tucker 23

Cherokee 74, Kennesaw Mountain 24

Cherokee Bluff 62, Chestatee 58

Clinch County 67, Charlton County 55

Colquitt County 52, Richmond Hill 37

Columbia 40, Callaway 32

Creekview 42, Rome 41

Cross Creek 53, Morgan County 33

Dacula 52, Central Gwinnett 49

Dade County 43, Trion 38

Dalton 62, Cass 33

Darlington 57, Armuchee 35

Decatur 82, M. L. King 21

Dodge County 78, Cook 34

Duluth 43, Discovery 38

Early County 47, Seminole County 36

Eastside 70, Winder-Barrow 30

Etowah 57, Sequoyah 54

Fayette County 58, Trinity Christian 45

Fellowship Christian 47, Providence Christian 38

Fitzgerald 73, Berrien 57

Georgia Military 41, Twiggs County 38

Hardaway 76, Shaw 27

Harris County 62, Northgate 40

Heritage-Catoosa 54, Southeast Whitfield 21

Hiram 45, Calhoun 43

Jefferson 65, Heritage-Conyers 60

Jenkins County 48, Emanuel County Institute 35

Johns Creek 75, Alpharetta 29

Johnson County 68, Hancock Central 29

Johnson-Savannah 42, Beach 41

Kell 76, Northview 15

Lake Oconee Academy 53, Greene County 47

Landmark Christian 63, McNair 19

Laney 62, Butler 60

Liberty County 58, Savannah Christian 24

Lovejoy 58, Woodward Academy 51

Lumpkin County 54, Dawson County 39

Marist 51, St. Pius X 41

McIntosh 49, Drew 26

Mill Creek 61, Mountain View 53

New Manchester 48, South Paulding 39

Norcross 46, North Gwinnett 37

North Atlanta 49, Dunwoody 40

North Forsyth 71, Habersham Central 29

North Murray 54, Rockmart 49

North Paulding 49, Marietta 31

Northeast-Macon 47, Spencer 46

Peach County 67, Pike County 11

Pepperell 56, Coosa 22

Pickens 56, White County 44

Pope 57, Roswell 49

Redan 33, Elite Scholars Academy 32

Ringgold 48, LaFayette 34

River Ridge 77, Woodstock 55

South Forsyth 45, Milton 22

Southwest DeKalb 74, Hapeville Charter 50

Sprayberry 42, Lassiter 33

St. Anne Pacelli 54, Heritage School-Newnan 29

Starr’s Mill 41, LaGrange 26

Statesboro 43, Ware County 41

Stockbridge 88, Hampton 16

Taylor County 85, Central-Talbotton 31

Temple 59, Crawford County 35

Thomasville 47, Columbus 24

Tift County 55, Northside-Warner Robins 16

Towns County 80, Warren County 68

Troup County 52, Riverdale 40

Union Grove 49, Eagle’s Landing 40

Upson-Lee 44, Mary Persons 41

Veterans 56, Thomas County Central 46

Villa Rica 65, Creekside 49

Warner Robins 65, Ola 51

Wayne County 33, Southeast Bulloch 21

Westlake 70, East Coweta 53

Westminster 79, Stone Mountain 28

Westside-Macon 59, Spalding 57

