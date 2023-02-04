High school basketball scores from Friday

Boys
Alexander 68, East Paulding 31
Aquinas 78, GSIC 63
Athens Christian 58, Rabun County 51
Atlanta International 61, Whitefield Academy 59
Baldwin 74, West Laurens 43
Benedictine 62, New Hampstead 51
Bleckley County 61, East Laurens 59
Butler 68, Laney 42
Calhoun County 86, Stewart County 49
Chapel Hill 57, Mays 53
Chattahoochee 46, Cambridge 42
Chattooga 93, Dalton Academy 47
Cherokee 58, Kennesaw Mountain 42
Christian Heritage 88, Mt. Zion, Carroll 59
Clinch County 55, Charlton County 50
Columbia 73, Callaway 41
Columbus 55, Thomasville 45
Dacula 56, Central Gwinnett 53
Darlington 72, Armuchee 32
Discovery 44, Duluth 43
Dougherty 70, Monroe 50
Drew Charter 68, KIPP Atlanta Charter 47
Dunwoody 57, North Atlanta 53
Eagle’s Landing 85, Union Grove 49
Evans 71, South Effingham 50
Fayette County 72, Trinity Christian 45
Furtah Prep 91, Cross Keys 32
Glenn Hills 49, Josey 42
Greene County 45, Lake Oconee Academy 35
Grovetown 70, Brunswick 67
Hancock Central 93, Johnson County 53
Hephzibah 55, Richmond Academy 36
Heritage School-Newnan 51, St. Anne Pacelli 48
Hiram 87, Calhoun 82
Holy Innocents’ 52, Miller Grove 45
Jeff Davis 47, Worth County 41
Jenkins County 67, Emanuel County Institute 17
Johns Creek 47, Alpharetta 44
LaGrange 69, Starr’s Mill 54
Lambert 76, Forsyth Central 42
Langston Hughes 73, Douglas County 44
Mill Creek 86, Mountain View 66
Model 54, Gordon Central 47
North Murray 86, Rockmart 67
Pace Academy 61, Lovett 52
Paulding County 70, Newnan 53
Peachtree Ridge 62, Meadowcreek 53
Pickens 71, White County 53
Pope 56, Roswell 47
Portal 66, McIntosh County Academy 44
Redan 38, Elite Scholars Academy 28
River Ridge 72, Woodstock 43
Riverdale 64, Troup County 56
Screven County 57, Metter 38
Seminole County 57, Early County 47
Shaw 53, Hardaway 51
Shiloh 64, Jackson County 30
Social Circle 65, Jasper County 50
South Forsyth 60, Milton 56
South Gwinnett 65, Brookwood 62
South Paulding 58, New Manchester 52
Southwest Atlanta Christian 50, W.D. Mohammed 49
Spencer 70, Northeast-Macon 43
Sprayberry 63, Lassiter 43
St. Francis 66, King’s Ridge 62
St. Pius X 52, Marietta 45
Tift County 55, Northside-Warner Robins 47
Union County 69, East Jackson 46
Veterans 65, Thomas County Central 57
Villa Rica 59, Creekside 58
Walker 69, South Atlanta 56
Warren County 64, Towns County 56
Wayne County 52, Southeast Bulloch 41
Wesleyan 66, Gilmer 65
Westlake 46, East Coweta 36
Westminster 57, Stone Mountain 39
Westover 68, Cairo 53
Westside-Augusta 84, Washington County 33
Westside-Macon 72, Spalding 60
Whitewater 76, North Clayton 35
Wilson Academy 58, Berkmar 56
Winder-Barrow 60, Eastside 52
Woodward Academy 81, Lovejoy 49
Girls
Academy For Classical Education 62, Rutland 23
Alexander 45, East Paulding 35
Arabia Mountain 78, Lithonia 16
Archer 69, Newton 21
Baldwin 79, West Laurens 33
Banneker 58, Lithia Springs 49
Brantley County 48, Appling County 19
Brookwood 77, South Gwinnett 43
Brunswick 64, Grovetown 33
Buford 62, Collins Hill 49
Cambridge 61, Chattahoochee 41
Carrollton 49, Campbell 39
Cartersville 53, Woodland-Cartersville 21
Cedar Shoals 47, Madison County 36
Central-Macon 87, Jordan 36
Chamblee 53, Tucker 23
Cherokee 74, Kennesaw Mountain 24
Cherokee Bluff 62, Chestatee 58
Clinch County 67, Charlton County 55
Colquitt County 52, Richmond Hill 37
Columbia 40, Callaway 32
Creekview 42, Rome 41
Cross Creek 53, Morgan County 33
Dacula 52, Central Gwinnett 49
Dade County 43, Trion 38
Dalton 62, Cass 33
Darlington 57, Armuchee 35
Decatur 82, M. L. King 21
Dodge County 78, Cook 34
Duluth 43, Discovery 38
Early County 47, Seminole County 36
Eastside 70, Winder-Barrow 30
Etowah 57, Sequoyah 54
Fayette County 58, Trinity Christian 45
Fellowship Christian 47, Providence Christian 38
Fitzgerald 73, Berrien 57
Georgia Military 41, Twiggs County 38
Hardaway 76, Shaw 27
Harris County 62, Northgate 40
Heritage-Catoosa 54, Southeast Whitfield 21
Hiram 45, Calhoun 43
Jefferson 65, Heritage-Conyers 60
Jenkins County 48, Emanuel County Institute 35
Johns Creek 75, Alpharetta 29
Johnson County 68, Hancock Central 29
Johnson-Savannah 42, Beach 41
Kell 76, Northview 15
Lake Oconee Academy 53, Greene County 47
Landmark Christian 63, McNair 19
Laney 62, Butler 60
Liberty County 58, Savannah Christian 24
Lovejoy 58, Woodward Academy 51
Lumpkin County 54, Dawson County 39
Marist 51, St. Pius X 41
McIntosh 49, Drew 26
Mill Creek 61, Mountain View 53
New Manchester 48, South Paulding 39
Norcross 46, North Gwinnett 37
North Atlanta 49, Dunwoody 40
North Forsyth 71, Habersham Central 29
North Murray 54, Rockmart 49
North Paulding 49, Marietta 31
Northeast-Macon 47, Spencer 46
Peach County 67, Pike County 11
Pepperell 56, Coosa 22
Pickens 56, White County 44
Pope 57, Roswell 49
Redan 33, Elite Scholars Academy 32
Ringgold 48, LaFayette 34
River Ridge 77, Woodstock 55
South Forsyth 45, Milton 22
Southwest DeKalb 74, Hapeville Charter 50
Sprayberry 42, Lassiter 33
St. Anne Pacelli 54, Heritage School-Newnan 29
Starr’s Mill 41, LaGrange 26
Statesboro 43, Ware County 41
Stockbridge 88, Hampton 16
Taylor County 85, Central-Talbotton 31
Temple 59, Crawford County 35
Thomasville 47, Columbus 24
Tift County 55, Northside-Warner Robins 16
Towns County 80, Warren County 68
Troup County 52, Riverdale 40
Union Grove 49, Eagle’s Landing 40
Upson-Lee 44, Mary Persons 41
Veterans 56, Thomas County Central 46
Villa Rica 65, Creekside 49
Warner Robins 65, Ola 51
Wayne County 33, Southeast Bulloch 21
Westlake 70, East Coweta 53
Westminster 79, Stone Mountain 28
Westside-Macon 59, Spalding 57
