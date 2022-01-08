Hamburger icon
High school basketball scores from Friday

March 10, 2021 Macon - Holy Innocents' Landon Kardian (21) dunks the ball during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mt. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
March 10, 2021 Macon - Holy Innocents' Landon Kardian (21) dunks the ball during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mt. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
25 minutes ago

Boys

Benedictine 56, New Smyrna Beach 23

Brunswick 78, South Effingham 63

Butler 49, Oglethorpe County 29

Commerce 60, Lincoln County 48

Fulton Leadership Academy 92, Dalton Academy 26

Greenbrier 42, Apalachee 40

Grovetown 84, Heritage-Conyers 41

Johns Creek 56, Riverwood 51

Lambert 56, Forsyth Central 46

Laney 60, Glenn Hills 49

Liberty County 71, Southeast Bulloch 68

Mary Persons 68, Jackson 33

Monroe 61, Cairo 47

New Manchester 58, North Springs 57

Newton 68, St. Mary’s 53

Norcross 75, Tampa Catholic 51

North Forsyth 74, Denmark 35

Northgate 70, Starr’s Mill 68

Northside-Columbus 70, Harris County 57

Oconee County 78, East Jackson 56

Rockdale County 63, Alcovy 54

Rockmart 58, North Murray 43

Roswell 69, Alpharetta 54

Salem 54, Westminster 23

Seminole County 59, Pelham 54

Sequoyah 91, Cambridge 44

South Forsyth 68, Gainesville 57

St. Pius X 84, Stone Mountain 47

Swainsboro 52, Toombs County 47

Tri-Cities 68, Woodward Academy 42

Washington County 51, Dodge County 47

Wheeler County 54, Hawkinsville 51

Girls

Arabia Mountain 65, Hapeville Charter 27

Athens Academy 37, George Walton Academy 35

Brookwood 71, Parkview 35

Brunswick 67, South Effingham 32

Buford 60, Habersham Central 17

Campbell 69, Newnan 21

Carrollton 56, Douglas County 39

Carrollwood Day 78, Druid Hills 48

Central-Macon 55, Crisp County 34

Charlton County 57, Turner County 51

Cherokee 63, Etowah 31

Claxton 58, Emanuel County Institute 23

Colquitt County 54, Camden County 39

Creekview 42, Centennial 31

Dalton 70, Alexander 43

Discovery 50, Meadowcreek 39

Dutchtown 45, Jones County 42

East Jackson 53, Oconee County 49

Greenbrier 63, Apalachee 23

Grovetown 42, Heritage-Conyers 35

Hart County 67, Monroe Area 49

Hawkinsville 59, Wheeler County 27

Jefferson 57, East Hall 35

Lake Oconee Academy 61, Greene County 37

Lumpkin County 72, West Hall 10

M. L. King 45, Clarkston 34

Monroe 74, Cairo 39

Morgan County 53, Hephzibah 47

Mt. Paran Christian 64, Darlington 44

New Manchester 64, North Springs 27

Northeast-Macon 62, Bleckley County 50

Oglethorpe County 43, Butler 33

Peach County 52, Upson-Lee 38

Perry 53, Howard 37

Pickens 43, Northwest Whitfield 41

River Ridge 61, Chattahoochee 35

Rockmart 48, North Murray 35

Roswell 66, Alpharetta 49

Shaw 67, LaGrange 29

South Forsyth 78, Gainesville 44

St. Pius X 40, Stone Mountain 31

Swainsboro 64, Toombs County 14

Taylor County 50, Manchester 47

Telfair County 49, Montgomery County 47

Trinity Christian 73, St. Anne Pacelli 8

Union Grove 62, Locust Grove 20

Valdosta 59, Northside-Warner Robins 45

Washington County 55, Dodge County 49

Wesleyan 62, New Faith Christian 31

Westminster 60, Salem 8

Westover 49, Dougherty 47

Westside-Macon 53, Rutland 20

Wheeler 51, Lithonia 43

Woodstock 70, Milton 14

Woodward Academy 62, Tri-Cities 24

