High school basketball scores from Friday

March 10, 2021 Macon - Holy Innocents' Landon Kardian (21) dunks the ball during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mt. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC