High school basketball scores from Friday

Boys
Alexander 92, Douglas County 46
Archer 75, Dunwoody 42
Berkmar 65, Duluth 49
Bowdon 80, Gordon Lee 78
Brunswick 56, Richmond Hill 37
Butler 60, Josey 27
Calhoun County 78, Quitman County 44
Carrollton 52, Dalton 42
Cedartown 48, Central-Carroll 45
Centennial 69, Chattahoochee 61
Chattahoochee County 66, Marion County 24
Chattooga 81, Fannin County 78
Dacula 64, Habersham Central 58
Denmark 75, Lambert 51
Drew Charter 69, Armuchee 25
Druid Hills 50, Stephenson 42
Dublin 75, Telfair County 50
Fayette County 73, Riverdale 65
Georgia Military 61, Academy For Classical Education 45
Glynn Academy 87, South Effingham 72
Grayson 73, Brookwood 37
Greater Atlanta Christian 59, Cedar Grove 50
Griffin 78, Northside-Columbus 71
Hapeville Charter 39, Miller Grove 32
Harris County 45, McIntosh 42
Houston County 75, Westside-Macon 66
Jenkins County 61, Screven County 51
Johns Creek 53, Cambridge 43
Lakeview Academy 71, Mt. Pisgah Christian 62
Lanier 46, Shiloh 42
Lee County 68, Terrell Academy 43
Lithia Springs 70, North Springs 52
Madison County 77, Chestatee 57
Miller County 64, Seminole County 48
Milton 73, Roswell 42
Monroe 70, Dougherty 49
Mountain View 59, Mill Creek 49
North Hall 85, East Forsyth 62
Pinecrest Academy 52, Fellowship Christian 41
Portal 48, Claxton 36
Rockdale County 65, Heritage-Newnan 63
Sequoyah 93, Riverwood 79
Shaw 87, Hardaway 83
Southeast Bulloch 71, Savannah 50
Southwest Atlanta Christian 65, Paideia 56
Spencer 81, Kendrick 34
St. Anne Pacelli 56, Heritage-Newnan 55
Taylor County 73, Stewart County 34
Towns County 63, Lake Oconee Academy 18
Veterans 59, Wayne County 52
Vidalia 62, Swainsboro 53
Walker 71, Christian Heritage 65
Walnut Grove 62, Apalachee 53
Warren County 64, Crawford County 34
Washington County 70, Bleckley County 51
Woodville-Tompkins 43, Toombs County 36
Woodward Academy 83, Drew 62
Girls
Baldwin 68, West Laurens 19
Berrien 38, Thomasville 37
Brunswick 52, Richmond Hill 33
Buford 50, Central Gwinnett 38
Callaway 63, Heard County 45
Carrollton 63, Dalton 43
Central-Carroll 48, Cedartown 25
Central-Macon 51, Peach County 32
Central-Talbotton 61, Macon County 42
Chattahoochee 42, Centennial 39
Cherokee 64, Alpharetta 29
Claxton 47, Portal 32
Coretta Scott King 46, KIPP Atlanta Charter 21
Crisp County 74, Pike County 31
Dacula 41, Habersham Central 33
Deerfield-Windsor 69, Tattnall Square 42
Discovery 59, Meadowcreek 48
Dodge County 64, Southwest 28
East Coweta 72, Newnan 24
Glynn Academy 46, South Effingham 28
Grovetown 63, Evans 7
Hardaway 45, Shaw 38
Harrison 50, North Paulding 43
Hiram 43, Blessed Trinity 38
Holy Innocents’ 64, Wesleyan 35
Jones County 37, Dutchtown 32
Jonesboro 78, Creekside 54
Josey 55, Butler 26
Kell 72, Sprayberry 62
Lake Oconee Academy 60, Towns County 29
Lakeside-Evans 45, Alcovy 30
Lee County 59, Terrell County 16
Lithia Springs 54, North Springs 22
Lovejoy 95, Westlake 23
M. L. King 58, Northview 20
Marist 36, Arabia Mountain 26
McIntosh 67, Harris County 55
Mill Creek 44, Mountain View 37
New Hampstead 75, Jenkins 28
New Manchester 86, Chapel Hill 35
Northeast-Macon 76, Lamar County 38
Ola 33, Woodland-Stockbridge 29
Pierce County 65, Appling County 26
Pope 60, Lassiter 44
Ringgold 47, Rockmart 26
River Ridge 58, Creekview 25
Roswell 88, Milton 31
Savannah 37, Southeast Bulloch 19
Seminole County 48, Miller County 25
Sequoyah 64, Riverwood 42
Social Circle 34, Lincoln County 31
Southwest DeKalb 69, Chamblee 20
Taylor County 56, Stewart County 26
Telfair County 29, Dublin 27
Trinity Christian 59, Brookstone 31
Turner County 65, Clinch County 58
Walnut Grove 66, Apalachee 30
West Forsyth 58, Forsyth Central 34
Westminster 56, Sandy Creek 33
Westover 39, Thomas County Central 31
Woodville-Tompkins 48, Toombs County 38
Woodward Academy 99, Drew 20