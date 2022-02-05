Hamburger icon
High school basketball scores from Friday

March 10, 2021 Macon - Holy Innocents' Garrison Powell (2) goes up for a shot against Mt. Pisgah's Jojo Peterson (10) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mt. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

March 10, 2021 Macon - Holy Innocents' Garrison Powell (2) goes up for a shot against Mt. Pisgah's Jojo Peterson (10) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mt. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

High School Sports Blog
43 minutes ago

Boys

Alexander 92, Douglas County 46

Archer 75, Dunwoody 42

Berkmar 65, Duluth 49

Bowdon 80, Gordon Lee 78

Brunswick 56, Richmond Hill 37

Butler 60, Josey 27

Calhoun County 78, Quitman County 44

Carrollton 52, Dalton 42

Cedartown 48, Central-Carroll 45

Centennial 69, Chattahoochee 61

Chattahoochee County 66, Marion County 24

Chattooga 81, Fannin County 78

Dacula 64, Habersham Central 58

Denmark 75, Lambert 51

Drew Charter 69, Armuchee 25

Druid Hills 50, Stephenson 42

Dublin 75, Telfair County 50

Fayette County 73, Riverdale 65

Georgia Military 61, Academy For Classical Education 45

Glynn Academy 87, South Effingham 72

Grayson 73, Brookwood 37

Greater Atlanta Christian 59, Cedar Grove 50

Griffin 78, Northside-Columbus 71

Hapeville Charter 39, Miller Grove 32

Harris County 45, McIntosh 42

Houston County 75, Westside-Macon 66

Jenkins County 61, Screven County 51

Johns Creek 53, Cambridge 43

Lakeview Academy 71, Mt. Pisgah Christian 62

Lanier 46, Shiloh 42

Lee County 68, Terrell Academy 43

Lithia Springs 70, North Springs 52

Madison County 77, Chestatee 57

Miller County 64, Seminole County 48

Milton 73, Roswell 42

Monroe 70, Dougherty 49

Mountain View 59, Mill Creek 49

North Hall 85, East Forsyth 62

Pinecrest Academy 52, Fellowship Christian 41

Portal 48, Claxton 36

Rockdale County 65, Heritage-Newnan 63

Sequoyah 93, Riverwood 79

Shaw 87, Hardaway 83

Southeast Bulloch 71, Savannah 50

Southwest Atlanta Christian 65, Paideia 56

Spencer 81, Kendrick 34

St. Anne Pacelli 56, Heritage-Newnan 55

Taylor County 73, Stewart County 34

Towns County 63, Lake Oconee Academy 18

Veterans 59, Wayne County 52

Vidalia 62, Swainsboro 53

Walker 71, Christian Heritage 65

Walnut Grove 62, Apalachee 53

Warren County 64, Crawford County 34

Washington County 70, Bleckley County 51

Woodville-Tompkins 43, Toombs County 36

Woodward Academy 83, Drew 62

Girls

Baldwin 68, West Laurens 19

Berrien 38, Thomasville 37

Brunswick 52, Richmond Hill 33

Buford 50, Central Gwinnett 38

Callaway 63, Heard County 45

Carrollton 63, Dalton 43

Central-Carroll 48, Cedartown 25

Central-Macon 51, Peach County 32

Central-Talbotton 61, Macon County 42

Chattahoochee 42, Centennial 39

Cherokee 64, Alpharetta 29

Claxton 47, Portal 32

Coretta Scott King 46, KIPP Atlanta Charter 21

Crisp County 74, Pike County 31

Dacula 41, Habersham Central 33

Deerfield-Windsor 69, Tattnall Square 42

Discovery 59, Meadowcreek 48

Dodge County 64, Southwest 28

East Coweta 72, Newnan 24

Glynn Academy 46, South Effingham 28

Grovetown 63, Evans 7

Hardaway 45, Shaw 38

Harrison 50, North Paulding 43

Hiram 43, Blessed Trinity 38

Holy Innocents’ 64, Wesleyan 35

Jones County 37, Dutchtown 32

Jonesboro 78, Creekside 54

Josey 55, Butler 26

Kell 72, Sprayberry 62

Lake Oconee Academy 60, Towns County 29

Lakeside-Evans 45, Alcovy 30

Lee County 59, Terrell County 16

Lithia Springs 54, North Springs 22

Lovejoy 95, Westlake 23

M. L. King 58, Northview 20

Marist 36, Arabia Mountain 26

McIntosh 67, Harris County 55

Mill Creek 44, Mountain View 37

New Hampstead 75, Jenkins 28

New Manchester 86, Chapel Hill 35

Northeast-Macon 76, Lamar County 38

Ola 33, Woodland-Stockbridge 29

Pierce County 65, Appling County 26

Pope 60, Lassiter 44

Ringgold 47, Rockmart 26

River Ridge 58, Creekview 25

Roswell 88, Milton 31

Savannah 37, Southeast Bulloch 19

Seminole County 48, Miller County 25

Sequoyah 64, Riverwood 42

Social Circle 34, Lincoln County 31

Southwest DeKalb 69, Chamblee 20

Taylor County 56, Stewart County 26

Telfair County 29, Dublin 27

Trinity Christian 59, Brookstone 31

Turner County 65, Clinch County 58

Walnut Grove 66, Apalachee 30

West Forsyth 58, Forsyth Central 34

Westminster 56, Sandy Creek 33

Westover 39, Thomas County Central 31

Woodville-Tompkins 48, Toombs County 38

Woodward Academy 99, Drew 20

