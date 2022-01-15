Hamburger icon
High school basketball scores from Friday

By Score Atlanta
14 minutes ago

Boys

Butler 74, Jefferson County 18

Cedartown 67, Ridgeland 44

Chapel Hill 72, Villa Rica 63

Colquitt County 46, Tift County 44

Drew Charter 88, Armuchee 38

Druid Hills 66, Mays 49

Evans 60, Rockdale County 52

Greenbrier 44, Walnut Grove 40

GSIC 85, Twiggs County 58

Jasper County 53, Dodge County 50

Meadowcreek 71, Duluth 57

Mitchell County 67, Pelham 48

Monroe 61, Westover 49

Mt. Pisgah Christian 91, Lakeview Academy 48

Osborne 78, Sprayberry 63

Pace Academy 73, Wilson Academy 52

Paideia 54, W.D. Mohammed 41

Rome 78, Alexander 52

Roswell 48, South Cobb 46

Shiloh 67, Lanier 55

Social Circle 81, Lincoln County 44

Spencer 79, Shaw 52

St. Pius X 46, Lithonia 40

Statesboro 54, Brunswick 46

Tattnall County 65, Appling County 54

Towns County 52, Lake Oconee Academy 11

Tucker 69, Lovejoy 37

Walker 80, Excel Christian 48

Washington County 71, Lamar County 37

West Forsyth 84, Denmark 40

Wheeler County 62, Montgomery County 40

Woodward Academy 54, Mundy’s Mill 46

Girls

Americus-Sumter 35, Central-Macon 32

Bartlett 72, Sprayberry 56

Brookstone 53, St. Anne Pacelli 23

Brunswick 68, Statesboro 38

Buford 74, Central Gwinnett 17

Burke County 56, Hephzibah 30

Butler 53, Jefferson County 48

Calhoun 69, Woodland-Cartersville 11

Cambridge 66, Riverwood 55

Campbell 69, East Coweta 59

Carrollton 82, South Paulding 12

Cass 53, Hiram 48

Cedartown 46, Ridgeland 36

Cherokee 68, Alpharetta 45

Clinch County 54, Brooks County 45

Coretta Scott King 44, Towers 30

Creekview 61, Chattahoochee 16

Darlington 53, North Cobb Christian 50

Decatur 50, Chamblee 35

Deerfield-Windsor 45, Stratford Academy 29

Discovery 41, Dunwoody 32

Douglas County 50, East Paulding 45

East Hall 48, Madison County 42

Fayette County 56, Hampton 10

Fitzgerald 62, Early County 55

Greater Atlanta Christian 51, Westminster 40

Grovetown 51, Lakeside-Evans 21

Habersham Central 47, Dacula 34

Hawkinsville 57, Wilcox County 35

Heritage-Catoosa 58, Central-Carroll 30

Heritage-Conyers 53, Alcovy 40

Jeff Davis 46, Toombs County 41

Jefferson 62, North Oconee 35

Johnson-Savannah 45, Savannah 44

Lake Oconee Academy 68, Towns County 30

Luella 84, Riverdale 32

McEachern 64, Pebblebrook 52

Monroe 52, Westover 45

Montgomery County 78, Wheeler County 19

Norcross 51, Archer 42

North Forsyth 62, South Forsyth 46

Oconee County 45, Stephens County 29

Peach County 39, Mary Persons 34

Pelham 71, Mitchell County 14

Perry 57, Rutland 8

Pickens 75, Southeast Whitfield 18

Pierce County 79, Long County 53

Ringgold 57, Coahulla Creek 48

Roswell 72, Milton 51

San Jose Prep 61, Morrow 17

Sequoyah 75, Johns Creek 50

Spencer 55, Shaw 54

Stone Mountain 52, Northgate 40

Tattnall County 68, Appling County 15

Telfair County 72, Dooly County 43

Thomasville 54, Berrien 45

Thomson 59, Harlem 24

Tift County 57, Colquitt County 46

Tri-Cities 57, Jonesboro 53

Trinity Christian 66, Heritage-Newnan 23

Union County 57, Banks County 44

Union Grove 46, Stockbridge 42

Valdosta 52, Coffee 24

Villa Rica 52, Chapel Hill 49

Warner Robins 31, Wayne County 27

Washington County 52, Lamar County 49

West Forsyth 57, Denmark 41

Woodstock 62, Etowah 41

Woodward Academy 70, Mundy’s Mill 24

