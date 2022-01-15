High school basketball scores from Friday

Boys
Butler 74, Jefferson County 18
Cedartown 67, Ridgeland 44
Chapel Hill 72, Villa Rica 63
Colquitt County 46, Tift County 44
Drew Charter 88, Armuchee 38
Druid Hills 66, Mays 49
Evans 60, Rockdale County 52
Greenbrier 44, Walnut Grove 40
GSIC 85, Twiggs County 58
Jasper County 53, Dodge County 50
Meadowcreek 71, Duluth 57
Mitchell County 67, Pelham 48
Monroe 61, Westover 49
Mt. Pisgah Christian 91, Lakeview Academy 48
Osborne 78, Sprayberry 63
Pace Academy 73, Wilson Academy 52
Paideia 54, W.D. Mohammed 41
Rome 78, Alexander 52
Roswell 48, South Cobb 46
Shiloh 67, Lanier 55
Social Circle 81, Lincoln County 44
Spencer 79, Shaw 52
St. Pius X 46, Lithonia 40
Statesboro 54, Brunswick 46
Tattnall County 65, Appling County 54
Towns County 52, Lake Oconee Academy 11
Tucker 69, Lovejoy 37
Walker 80, Excel Christian 48
Washington County 71, Lamar County 37
West Forsyth 84, Denmark 40
Wheeler County 62, Montgomery County 40
Woodward Academy 54, Mundy’s Mill 46
Girls
Americus-Sumter 35, Central-Macon 32
Bartlett 72, Sprayberry 56
Brookstone 53, St. Anne Pacelli 23
Brunswick 68, Statesboro 38
Buford 74, Central Gwinnett 17
Burke County 56, Hephzibah 30
Butler 53, Jefferson County 48
Calhoun 69, Woodland-Cartersville 11
Cambridge 66, Riverwood 55
Campbell 69, East Coweta 59
Carrollton 82, South Paulding 12
Cass 53, Hiram 48
Cedartown 46, Ridgeland 36
Cherokee 68, Alpharetta 45
Clinch County 54, Brooks County 45
Coretta Scott King 44, Towers 30
Creekview 61, Chattahoochee 16
Darlington 53, North Cobb Christian 50
Decatur 50, Chamblee 35
Deerfield-Windsor 45, Stratford Academy 29
Discovery 41, Dunwoody 32
Douglas County 50, East Paulding 45
East Hall 48, Madison County 42
Fayette County 56, Hampton 10
Fitzgerald 62, Early County 55
Greater Atlanta Christian 51, Westminster 40
Grovetown 51, Lakeside-Evans 21
Habersham Central 47, Dacula 34
Hawkinsville 57, Wilcox County 35
Heritage-Catoosa 58, Central-Carroll 30
Heritage-Conyers 53, Alcovy 40
Jeff Davis 46, Toombs County 41
Jefferson 62, North Oconee 35
Johnson-Savannah 45, Savannah 44
Lake Oconee Academy 68, Towns County 30
Luella 84, Riverdale 32
McEachern 64, Pebblebrook 52
Monroe 52, Westover 45
Montgomery County 78, Wheeler County 19
Norcross 51, Archer 42
North Forsyth 62, South Forsyth 46
Oconee County 45, Stephens County 29
Peach County 39, Mary Persons 34
Pelham 71, Mitchell County 14
Perry 57, Rutland 8
Pickens 75, Southeast Whitfield 18
Pierce County 79, Long County 53
Ringgold 57, Coahulla Creek 48
Roswell 72, Milton 51
San Jose Prep 61, Morrow 17
Sequoyah 75, Johns Creek 50
Spencer 55, Shaw 54
Stone Mountain 52, Northgate 40
Tattnall County 68, Appling County 15
Telfair County 72, Dooly County 43
Thomasville 54, Berrien 45
Thomson 59, Harlem 24
Tift County 57, Colquitt County 46
Tri-Cities 57, Jonesboro 53
Trinity Christian 66, Heritage-Newnan 23
Union County 57, Banks County 44
Union Grove 46, Stockbridge 42
Valdosta 52, Coffee 24
Villa Rica 52, Chapel Hill 49
Warner Robins 31, Wayne County 27
Washington County 52, Lamar County 49
West Forsyth 57, Denmark 41
Woodstock 62, Etowah 41
Woodward Academy 70, Mundy’s Mill 24
