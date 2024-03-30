Hebron Christian girls basketball team wins The Throne national championship

The Hebron Christian girls basketball team capped off its championship season with another title.
The Lions, who defeated Wesleyan 62-60 for the Class 3A title on March 8 in Macon, defeated South Shore (Brooklyn, N.Y.) 61-52 Saturday in the final of the six-team The Throne National Championship in East Rutherford, N.J.
Aubrey Beckham had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. JaKerra Butler recorded her second consecutive double-double, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds. She had 23 points and 16 rebounds Friday in a 64-58 semifinal victory over Bishop Ireton, Va. Beckham and Butler were AJC first-team all-state selections in Class 3A this season.
Amiya Porter made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Mia James and Nickyia Daniel scored eight points each.
Hebron Christian (32-2) led 36-32 early in the third quarter but used a 10-0 to take its biggest lead of the game at 46-32. Porter’s two 3-pointers and Beckham’s two baskets in the lane accounted for the 10 points.
South Shore battled back to within 52-49 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Lions scored nine of the game’s final 12 points to secure the victory.
Yahmani McKayle, a Massachusetts signee, scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Vikings.
Hebron Christian has won two consecutive state championships and three in the past four seasons.
The boys teams from Grayson and Kell also participated in the event. Class 7A champion Grayson lost to Columbus of Florida 64-41 in the semifinals of the 16-team boys tournament. Class 5A champion Kell also lost to Columbus, 92-65 in the quarterfinals.
Grayson’s girls team, which this season won its first state title, will participate in the six-team Chipotle Nationals in Brownsburg, Ind. The Rams will begin play against IMG Academy (Fla.) or Grace Christian (N.C.) at 10:30 a.m. Friday in a game to be televised by ESPNU.
About the Author