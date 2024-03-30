Hebron Christian girls basketball team wins The Throne national championship

Amiya Porter made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Mia James and Nickyia Daniel scored eight points each.

Hebron Christian (32-2) led 36-32 early in the third quarter but used a 10-0 to take its biggest lead of the game at 46-32. Porter’s two 3-pointers and Beckham’s two baskets in the lane accounted for the 10 points.

South Shore battled back to within 52-49 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Lions scored nine of the game’s final 12 points to secure the victory.

Yahmani McKayle, a Massachusetts signee, scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Vikings.

Hebron Christian has won two consecutive state championships and three in the past four seasons.

The boys teams from Grayson and Kell also participated in the event. Class 7A champion Grayson lost to Columbus of Florida 64-41 in the semifinals of the 16-team boys tournament. Class 5A champion Kell also lost to Columbus, 92-65 in the quarterfinals.

Grayson’s girls team, which this season won its first state title, will participate in the six-team Chipotle Nationals in Brownsburg, Ind. The Rams will begin play against IMG Academy (Fla.) or Grace Christian (N.C.) at 10:30 a.m. Friday in a game to be televised by ESPNU.