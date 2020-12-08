Heard County coach Barron steps down

Heard County was 15-3-71 with seven region titles and the 2018 Class 2A championship under Barron, who took the job in 2002 after the Braves had gone 0-11 the prior season. Barron’s first team was 10-2, the first of seven 10-win teams.

In 2005, Heard won its first region title in history. Heard County beat Rockmart 27-6 in the 2018 state finals, avenging a 33-0 loss from the regular season.