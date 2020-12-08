X

Heard County coach Barron steps down

Heard County Braves coach Tim Barron and his players stand at the podium for the Class AA state championship trophy presentation following their 27-6 win over the Rockmart Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Adam Krohn/special)
High School Sports Blog | 35 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Tim Barron, the coach who led Heard County to its first football state championship, resigned Tuesday after 19 seasons at the west Georgia school.

Heard County was 15-3-71 with seven region titles and the 2018 Class 2A championship under Barron, who took the job in 2002 after the Braves had gone 0-11 the prior season. Barron’s first team was 10-2, the first of seven 10-win teams.

In 2005, Heard won its first region title in history. Heard County beat Rockmart 27-6 in the 2018 state finals, avenging a 33-0 loss from the regular season.

A Cobb County native, Barron also was a head coach at Alexander in Douglass County for three seasons with a 10-20 record.

Todd Holcomb

