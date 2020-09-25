Hart, George Walton, SE Bulloch cancel games

Hart County, George Walton Academy and Southeast Bulloch have canceled their games tonight because of COVID-19 infections or contact.
Hart was playing at home against Greater Atlanta Christian. The Bulldogs’ game next week with Jefferson is still on.
George Walton was playing Copper Basin of Tennessee. GWA originally was scheduled to play Union County, which canceled over its own COVID-19 quarantine. George Walton head of school Dan Dolan told the Walton Tribune that he hoped to reschedule next week’s game against Hebron Christian.
Southeast Bulloch called off its game with Bryan County. Southeast Bulloch’s next scheduled game is Oct. 2 against Grovetown.
Two other schools have canceled games for next week.
Dooly County will be quarantined for 14 days because of COVID-19 exposure, WMAZ-TV in Macon reported Thursday. Dooly’s next scheduled game is Oct. 10 at home against Dublin. That would cancel an Oct. 2 Region 4-A Public game against Wheeler County, which already had its game this week canceled with Dublin because of COVID-19 issues at Dublin.
Jackson will postpone or cancel its Oct. 2 Region 2-3A game against Crisp County, according to the Jackson Progress-Argus. Three coaches tested positive for COVID-19, and a player began showing symptoms Wednesday, the newspaper said.