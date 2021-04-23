Hart County goes undefeated through bracket to capture program’s first slow-pitch softball state championship

Hart never really struggled in what would become the title game and took a 3-0 lead after the first inning. It did not look back. The Bulldogs pushed the lead to 4-0 at the end of the second inning and 6-0 entering the fifth inning. By the bottom of the fifth, Hart commanded a 13-0 lead, and the game was out of reach.

Cherokee had climbed its way through the loser’s bracket after a 14-10 loss to West Laurens in the first round. The Warriors then axed Franklin County 11-10, Haralson County 17-4, Kennesaw Mountain 15-4 and first-round nemesis West Laurens 15-5 to earn the championship berth against Hart.