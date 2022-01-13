Hart County football coach Gillespie resigns, takes Brookstone job

Though Gillespie’s record was only 27-28, he inherited a team that had gone 1-9.

The Hartwell Sun was the first to report Gillespie’s decision.

“I looked out the window this morning and I saw how far we’ve come,’’ the newspaper quoted Gillespie as saying. “I remember the first day I sat in the office and looked out that window at that group of boys and where they were. I looked out this morning about 20 minutes ago and I am so proud of the accomplishments that we have made here,” Gillespie said. “It’s been easy because from day one this group of kids has bought in. This group has worked hard and I think that is a reflection on this community which I have grown to love.”