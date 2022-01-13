Hart County football coach Gillespie resigns, takes Brookstone job

Hart County football coach Rance Gillespie has resigned to take the same job at Brookstone in Columbus, and defensive coordinator Cory Dickerson will succeed him at Hart.
Gillespie, who made the announcement Wednesday, led Hart County to the playoffs in each of his five seasons. His 2021 team finished 8-3.
Gillespie has been a Georgia head coach for 18 seasons. He led Peach County to state titles in 2005 and 2006. He was Georgia Southern’s offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2009 and 2016.
At Brookstone, he’ll take over for Blair Harrison. Brookstone is moving to the Georgia Independent School Association in 2022-23.
Dickerson has been on Hart’s staff the past four seasons. He has coached at West Hall, Gainesville, Jefferson, Sandy Creek and South Gwinnett.
Though Gillespie’s record was only 27-28, he inherited a team that had gone 1-9.
The Hartwell Sun was the first to report Gillespie’s decision.
“I looked out the window this morning and I saw how far we’ve come,’’ the newspaper quoted Gillespie as saying. “I remember the first day I sat in the office and looked out that window at that group of boys and where they were. I looked out this morning about 20 minutes ago and I am so proud of the accomplishments that we have made here,” Gillespie said. “It’s been easy because from day one this group of kids has bought in. This group has worked hard and I think that is a reflection on this community which I have grown to love.”
