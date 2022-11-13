BreakingNews
Democrats clinch control of Senate, lowering stakes of Georgia runoff
ajc logo
X

Harrison 21, Brookwood 17

High School Sports Blog
By Kacy Sager
2 hours ago

After starting the season 1-6, three-seed Harrison out of Region 3 has now won three of its last four games and is advancing to the second round of the playoffs following a 21-17 victory over host Brookwood. Junior quarterback Braylen Ford accounted for two touchdowns for the Hoyas — including the game-winner — to hand the Broncos their fourth first-round exit in the past five years.

The matchup was the first between the two programs since 2003, and backup Brookwood quarterback Matt Peavy’s second-straight start in place of injured senior QB (and Alabama commit) Dylan Lonergan. Peavy and the offense were unable to capitalize on the Harrison three-and-out forced by the Broncos defense on the opening drive, and Hoya quarterback Braylen Ford connected with fellow junior Brady Kluse for a 34-yard touchdown for the early Harrison lead.

Brookwood responded with a 13-yard score from Peavy to Jumal Prothro, quickly followed by a 7-yard Prothro touchdown on the direct snap for a 14-7 advantage heading into the second quarter. The teams traded punts for the bulk of the frame before Ford found Reggie Brigman for a 54-yard gain to set up an 8-yard touchdown run by sophomore Collin O’Hara to knot the game at 14-14.

The Broncos reclaimed the lead on the opening drive of the second half, settling for a 38-yard Danny Elrod field goal after marching deep into Harrison territory. Both defenses held strong through the rest of the third quarter and much of the fourth until the Hoyas drove down to the Brookwood 2-yard line. On 3rd-and-goal, Ford rolled out to the left, then made a dash to the right pylon to give Harrison its first lead since the first quarter with 4:37 left on the clock.

The Hoyas recovered a fumble in Broncos territory on the ensuing Brookwood drive and tried to put the game away on 4th-and-1 from the 3-yard line, but the QB sneak failed and the Broncos got the ball back with 1:33 remaining. The Harrison defense forced a turnover on downs, however, securing the Hoyas’ third second-round appearance in four years.

About the Author

Kacy Sager
Editors' Picks

First-round highlights: Brooks, Brunswick out; North Atlanta, 2 others win 1st playoff...22h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Now pitching for the Atlanta Braves - Jacob deGrom?’

High school football state playoff scoreboard

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Braves sign reliever Nick Anderson to split contract

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Braves sign reliever Nick Anderson to split contract

Credit: AP

In survey, Georgia high-school coaches favor Brent Key as Georgia Tech coach
The Latest

GHSA Football State Championships Saturday roundups: First Round
1h ago
Walton 35, South Forsyth 21
2h ago
GHSA Cheerleading State Championships Saturday Roundup
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Gregory Bull

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
14m ago
GHSA football state championship schedule/scores
How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top