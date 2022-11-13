Harrison 21, Brookwood 17

The matchup was the first between the two programs since 2003, and backup Brookwood quarterback Matt Peavy’s second-straight start in place of injured senior QB (and Alabama commit) Dylan Lonergan. Peavy and the offense were unable to capitalize on the Harrison three-and-out forced by the Broncos defense on the opening drive, and Hoya quarterback Braylen Ford connected with fellow junior Brady Kluse for a 34-yard touchdown for the early Harrison lead.

Brookwood responded with a 13-yard score from Peavy to Jumal Prothro, quickly followed by a 7-yard Prothro touchdown on the direct snap for a 14-7 advantage heading into the second quarter. The teams traded punts for the bulk of the frame before Ford found Reggie Brigman for a 54-yard gain to set up an 8-yard touchdown run by sophomore Collin O’Hara to knot the game at 14-14.