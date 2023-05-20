Harlem sweeps Ringgold in Rome for Class 3A championship

In the deciding game, a sacrifice fly-ball from sophomore Will Holder proved to be the difference, as it put Harlem up 2-1 to secure the championship for the Bulldogs and complete the come-from-behind victory. Ringgold took the 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI from Cade Tankersley on a deep fly to right field. Harlem got on the board after senior Tryston McCladdie, a Clemson commit, hit a game-tying homerun in the bottom of the fourth inning.

In the opening game, Harlem scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning after trailing 3-2 and pitcher Amerson Guy held Ringgold scoreless in the bottom of the frame to secure the victory. Harlem scored a run in the top of the first inning and Ringgold matched a run in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.