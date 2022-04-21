Haralson County, West Laurens undefeated in first day at GHSA Slow Pitch Softball Championship

Haralson County, which won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, defeated Oconee County 23-2 and Cherokee 3-2 to earn the berth in the winner’s semis. West Laurens – which won the program’s lone title in 2000 – beat defending-champion Hart County 14-4 and Etowah 15-0 on its way to the semis. Haralson will face West Laurens on Field 3 at 11 a.m. Thursday.

In the loser’s bracket, Cherokee and Dodge County are trying to avenge early losses and earn a berth in the championship series. Dodge County – who is trying for the program’s second title and first since 1997 – lost to Cherokee 8-2 in the first round but beat Oconee 6-5 and Etowah 7-3. After beating Dodge in the first round, Cherokee defeated Hart County 6-5 and will face a rematch against Dodge County at 11 a.m. on Field 4.