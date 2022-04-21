ajc logo
X

Haralson County upends Cherokee for third GHSA Slow Pitch Championship

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
27 minutes ago

Haralson County defeated Cherokee 18-15 in the championship series to capture the program’s third title and bring the GHSA Slow Pitch softball season to a close at Twin Creeks Park in Woodstock.

The Rebels – who won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 – stayed flawless through the bracket and defeated West Laurens in the winner’s bracket semifinals 6-1 early Thursday to earn the championship berth.

Through the bracket, Haralson County beat Oconee County 23-2, Cherokee 3-2, West Laurens 6-1 and Cherokee again in the championship series.

After losing to the Rebels in the winner’s bracket semis, Cherokee beat West Laurens 8-7 in the loser’s bracket to earn a berth in the championship series where it would have needed two wins to secure the program’s first-ever title.

See the full bracket of the GHSA Slow Pitch past champions. 

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
DeKalb County officials demolish a home as part of their efforts to address blight in Stone Mountain on Friday, April 1, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘The system is broken’: Officials search for fixes to city demolition process4h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
3h ago
Stanley Henderson was arrested and charged with murder related to the killing of 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier outside of a southwest Atlanta strip mall.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing
2h ago
An advertisement for CNN Plus appears on a digital billboard in Times Square in New York. MUST CREDIT: CNN

Credit: CNN

CNN+ streaming service to shut down after a month
6h ago
An advertisement for CNN Plus appears on a digital billboard in Times Square in New York. MUST CREDIT: CNN

Credit: CNN

CNN+ streaming service to shut down after a month
6h ago
April 21, 2022 Tucker - DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos speaks to members of the press during a news conference outside DeKalb County Police Headquarters in Tucker on Thursday, April 21, 2022. A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the shooting outside a skating rink earlier this month that left 11-year-old D’Mari Johnson severely injured. DeKalb County police announced the arrest at a news conference. No motive was released. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
2h ago
The Latest
Week 11 rankings - Parkview tops 7A
3h ago
Lacrosse: Wesleyan boys still young, still contenders
8h ago
3 Georgia baseball players could go top 10 in MLB draft
10h ago
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top