Gymnastics: Welcome to our coverage

Teams are holding competitions in preparation for the prelims April 22-23, and the state championships April 24. Both will be held at Buford Arena, and qualifying teams and individuals will compete on balance beam, uneven parallel bars, vault and floor exercise, per the GHSA.

Like with all sports this school year, the GHSA has released rules modifications for gymnastics, and — like with the organization’s fall and winter sports — all indications point to the completion of spring sports as well.

Below is a look at the GHSA’s rankings as of March 22.

(Score in parenthesis; minimum of two competitions required)

6A-7A

Newnan (110.375) Walton (109.475) Carrollton (107.295) Cambridge (106.925) Alpharetta (106.788) Buford (105.375) Cherokee (103.9) South Forsyth (103.625) Forsyth Central (103.625) West Forsyth (103.475)

1A-5A

North Oconee (109.4) Oconee County (104.35) Villa Rica (100.35) Westminster (99.013) Pace Academy (98.425) Central Carroll (96.975) Chamblee (96.3) Ola (96.1) Bainbridge (94.725) Thomas County Central (91.9)

Check back next Thursday when we start taking a look at some of the teams. Also, if you know of an interesting story involving a GHSA gymnastics program, drop a line on Twitter — DMs are open.