Gwinnett produces 9 NFL Draft picks - more than 42 states

The most celebrated of Gwinnett group in high school were Grayson teammates. Pappoe and Morris were five-star recruits. Pappoe went to Auburn, Morris to Tennessee, then Texas.

Georgia’s five first-round picks are tied for second-most all-time for the state. There were six in 2021 and five in 2005. This year’s five were Dutchtown’s Will Anderson, Dalton’s Jahmyr Gibbs, Lithonia’s Broderick Jones, Hillgrove’s Myles Murphy and Calvary Day’s Nolan Smith.

The 25 Georgia draft picks overall is the fourth-most all-time. Georgia had 30 in 2022 and 2015 and 29 in 2017.

The 25 ranked third nationally behind Florida’s 36 and Texas’s 30, according to High School Football America, which counts based on a player’s graduating school.

The only player among Georgia’s 25 who was not a major Division I recruit out of high school was YaYa Diaby, a defensive lineman from North Clayton. Diaby signed with Georgia Military College before going to Louisville. The Buccaneers took Diaby in the third round.

Georgia’s status as a talent-rich football state is growing rapidly. In the past 10 years, Georgia has averaged 21.4 picks overall and 3.5 first-rounders after averaging only 11.6 and 1.7 in the 1990s and 13.5 and 1.7 in the first decade of this century.

Below are Georgia’s 25 with their high school, college and NFL teams.

First round

3. LB Will Anderson, Dutchtown/Alabama (Houston)

12. RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton/Alabama (Detroit)

14. OT Broderick Jones, Lithonia/Georgtia (Pittsburgh)

28. DE Myles Murphy, Hillgrove/Clemson (Cincinnati)

30. LB Nolan Smith, Calvary Day/Georgia (Philadelphia)

Second round

41. LB B.J. Ojulari, Marietta/LSU (Arizona)

45. S Brian Branch, Sandy Creek/Alabama (Detroit)

60. CB D.J. Turner, North Gwinnett/Michigan (Cincinnati)

Third round

79. WR Josh Downs, North Gwinnett/North Carolina (Indianapolis)

82. DE YaYa Diaby, North Clayton/Louisville (Tampa Bay)

88. RB Tank Bigsby, Callaway/Auburn (Jacksonville)

92. OT Wanya Morris, Grayson/Oklahoma (Kansas City)

Fourth round

116. DE Colby Wooden, Archer/Auburn (Green Bay)

128. QB Stetson Bennett, Pierce County/Georgia (LA Rams)

134. CB Jay Ward, Colquitt County/LSU (Minnesota)

Fifth round

145. S Jammie Robinson, Lee County/Florida State (Carolina)

165. CB Terrell Smith, South Gwinnett/Minnesota (New Orlans)

168. LB Owen Pappoe, Grayson/Auburn (Arizona)

170. S Christopher Smith, Hapeville Charter/Georgia (Las Vegas)

171. TE Payne Durham, Peachtree Ridge/Purdue (Tampa Bay)

173. EDGE Robert Beal, Norcross/Georgia (San Francisco)

174. OT Warren McClendon, Brunswick/Georgia (LA Rams)

175. TE Davis Allen, Calhoun/Clemson (LA Rams)

Sixth round

193. RB Chris Rodriguez, Ola/Kentucky (Washington)

Seventh round

258. DB Kendall Williamson, Brookwood/Stanford (Chicago)