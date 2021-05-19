Griffin hires Rutland’s Easom as football coach

Griffin has a new football coach
Rusty Easom, the defensive coordinator on its 2013 Class 4A championship team and head coach at Rutland in Macon the past two seasons, was approved at a Griffin-Spalding school board meeting Tuesday.
Easom will replace Kareem Reid, who took a job as assistant director of recruiting at Central Florida.
Easom spent 10 seasons on Griffin’s staff through the 2013 championship season. He was defensive coordinator at East Coweta from 2014 to 2018.
His record at Rutland was 3-15, but he inherited a program that had lost 23 straight games.
