Great Atlanta Bash updates from Saturday

Bowens scored on a run from three yards out with :27 left before half to put Carver up 14-12. His 1-yard touchdown run capped a 7-play, 65-yard drive and gave the Panthers a 22-12 lead. Bowens scored on a 16-yard run which capped a 74-yard drive to give Carver a 28-12 lead. Carver took a 36-14 lead on a 23-yard pass from Bowens to Deandre Buchannon.

Riverdale got into the game on a 42-yard run from Chandler Fogler to trail 36-18. Another pass from Bowens to Mender, this time a 46-yard touchdown, put the game out of reach. Riverdale scored late on a 42-yard pass from Fogler to Ison to bring the game to its final margin.

South Atlanta 33, Chapel Hill 9

South Atlanta moved to 2-0 on the season after its 33-9 victory over Chapel Hill in the opening game of the Great Atlanta Bash’s triple-header Saturday.

“The first game you want to get that W and you feel good to do it,” said head coach Mike Woolridge. “It feels like we left a lot of points on the field. You just don’t want to do that down the road. It can hurt you if you play teams that can make you pay by leaving points on the field.”

South Atlanta went up on a 5-yard run from Keyjun Brown with 9:40 left in the second quarter. Quarterback Jontez Adams scored on a 39-yard run to extend the Hornets’ lead.

“Jontez has the highest football IQ on the field,” Woolridge said. “He is a smart player. Him and my running back Keyjun Brown too. They are like having two really good running backs back there but one can throw the ball.”

Adams scored again on a 44-yard run on the first play of the second half to take control of the game. Adams scored on a 16-yard touchdown run and Brown added a 20-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Ricky Shannon scored on a three-yard run late in the game for Chapel Hill.