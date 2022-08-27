BreakingNews
Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case
ajc logo
X

Great Atlanta Bash updates from Saturday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
6 minutes ago

Carver-Atlanta 44, Riverdale 24

Quarterback Bryce Bowens did a little bit of everything for Carver-Atlanta as the Panthers moved past Riverdale 44-24 in the penultimate game of the Great Atlanta Bash Saturday.

“Well, it feels great anytime you get a win,” said head coach Darren Myles. “But our guys just found a way. It was kind of sluggish for us. Credit to coach (Rodney) Hackney and Riverdale. They played a great first half.”

Bowens opened scoring on a 44-yard touchdown pass to Zyeek Mender and then weathered a Riverdale scoring streak which gave the Raiders a 12-8 lead following a three-yard touchdown run from Autavius Ison with 2:03 left in the first half.

“Bryce is a competitor, for one,” said Myles. “He is strong. He could play linebacker if we needed him to. He can be more of a running threat if we needed him to as well. He’s a gamer. He’s always hard on himself and he takes coaching well.”

Bowens scored on a run from three yards out with :27 left before half to put Carver up 14-12. His 1-yard touchdown run capped a 7-play, 65-yard drive and gave the Panthers a 22-12 lead. Bowens scored on a 16-yard run which capped a 74-yard drive to give Carver a 28-12 lead. Carver took a 36-14 lead on a 23-yard pass from Bowens to Deandre Buchannon.

Riverdale got into the game on a 42-yard run from Chandler Fogler to trail 36-18. Another pass from Bowens to Mender, this time a 46-yard touchdown, put the game out of reach. Riverdale scored late on a 42-yard pass from Fogler to Ison to bring the game to its final margin.

South Atlanta 33, Chapel Hill 9

South Atlanta moved to 2-0 on the season after its 33-9 victory over Chapel Hill in the opening game of the Great Atlanta Bash’s triple-header Saturday.

“The first game you want to get that W and you feel good to do it,” said head coach Mike Woolridge. “It feels like we left a lot of points on the field. You just don’t want to do that down the road. It can hurt you if you play teams that can make you pay by leaving points on the field.”

South Atlanta went up on a 5-yard run from Keyjun Brown with 9:40 left in the second quarter. Quarterback Jontez Adams scored on a 39-yard run to extend the Hornets’ lead.

“Jontez has the highest football IQ on the field,” Woolridge said. “He is a smart player. Him and my running back Keyjun Brown too. They are like having two really good running backs back there but one can throw the ball.”

Adams scored again on a 44-yard run on the first play of the second half to take control of the game. Adams scored on a 16-yard touchdown run and Brown added a 20-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Ricky Shannon scored on a three-yard run late in the game for Chapel Hill.

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens diagnosed with mild concussion45m ago
Friday night recap: Two No. 1 teams lose, but upsets are rare
19h ago
Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge injured, taken off on a cart
2h ago
Braves pitcher struck on forehead by line drive
18h ago
Braves pitcher struck on forehead by line drive
18h ago
Drake London being held out of Falcons’ final exhibition game Saturday
4h ago
The Latest
Class 7A blog: Osborne is 2-0 for first time since 2001; other observations from Week 2
8h ago
Columbia 26, Woodland-Stockbridge 21
18h ago
Friday night recap: Two No. 1 teams lose, but upsets are rare
19h ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
22h ago
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top