Gordon Lee, Metter need decisive Game 3 after split in A Public title series

Gordon Lee 7, 1, Metter 4, 2
Gordon Lee and Metter split games in the Class A Public state championships series setting up a decisive
Game 3.
In the first game of the series Gordon Lee won 7-4 and was first on the board in the top of the second, putting one run on the board. In the top of the third, the Trojans scored two runs following a two-run home run to extend the lead to 3-0. However, Metter answered with two runs in the bottom of the third inning, bringing the game within one run. By the sixth inning, Gordon Lee scored four more runs, making a Tiger comeback improbable as the Trojans secured game one of the championship series, 7-4.
Metter scored two runs in the third inning to take the lead 2-1 and it would not allow another Trojan runner to cross home plate, forcing a game three in the championship series. Both teams had three hits through seven innings, as pitching proved to be the highlight of the game. The deciding game three will be played tomorrow at noon, and the winner will claim the Class A Public state title.
The teams will play at noon Saturday for the championship. The Tigers are looking for their first state title in school history, while the Trojans are searching for their third consecutive title in the classification.
