Gordon Lee, Metter need decisive Game 3 after split in A Public title series

Metter scored two runs in the third inning to take the lead 2-1 and it would not allow another Trojan runner to cross home plate, forcing a game three in the championship series. Both teams had three hits through seven innings, as pitching proved to be the highlight of the game. The deciding game three will be played tomorrow at noon, and the winner will claim the Class A Public state title.

The teams will play at noon Saturday for the championship. The Tigers are looking for their first state title in school history, while the Trojans are searching for their third consecutive title in the classification.