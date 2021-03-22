Golf: Rivers Academy takes Larry Nelson Invitational

Chael Sullivan of Carrollton accepts a scholarship from World Golf Hall of Famer Larry Nelson at the Larry Nelson Invitational at the Atlanta Country Club.

Pope wins Cobb County Invitational

Carter Nelson shot a 71 to lead Pope to victory in the Cobb County Invitational at the City Club of Marietta. The Greyhounds finished with a two-day 18-hole total of 304 and won by four shots over Walker. Mount Paran Christian was third at 313, followed by Marietta and Walton at 317.

Kieran Greenway shot 77 and Andrew Heaton and Carter Davie each had 78s for Pope.

Kell’s Jack Gallagher was medalist with a 69, his first high school win. Tied for second at 71 were Grant Phillips of Marietta, Jaden Saunders of Allatoona and Matthew Geisler of Walton. North Cobb’s Cooper Tendick was next at 72.

Miscellaneous: The Lambert girls won the Heart of Georgia Invitational at the Uchee Trail Golf Course in Cochran. Lambert had 79 points in the Stableford scoring system, with Colquitt County second with 56. … The Columbus girls won the Granger Invitational at Highland Country Club. Sydney Himes of Northside-Columbus was medalist with a 79, three shots better than Sydney Ormsby of LaGrange.

Send your high school golf news, results and photos to sawtrey56@yahoo.com