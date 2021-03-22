Golf: Rivers Academy takes Larry Nelson Invitational

Rivers Academy won the team title and Westminster’s Ethan Gao was medalist at the Larry Nelson Invitational at the Atlanta Country Club.
The powerful Rivers Academy team shot an even-par 288 team score. The Raptors got a 69 from University of Georgia signee Maxwell Ford, a 70 from Will Moran, a 73 from Wade Watson and a 76 from Chapman Barnett.
Gao shot a 5-under 67 to prevail over an outstanding field and helped the Wildcats finish second with a 293 team score. Westminster also counted a 73 from William Love, a 76 from Harris Barth and a 77 from Price Miller.
The other team scores were: St. Pius 308, Cambridge 312, Creekview 321, Etowah 324, Harrison 327, Walton 327, Carrollton 330.
A pair of $2,500 scholarships were awarded to Ben Harrison of Rivers Academy and Chael Sullivan of Carrollton. They were handed out by World Golf Hall of Famer Larry Nelson, who lives on the course and serves as the tournament’s host.
Pope wins Cobb County Invitational
Carter Nelson shot a 71 to lead Pope to victory in the Cobb County Invitational at the City Club of Marietta. The Greyhounds finished with a two-day 18-hole total of 304 and won by four shots over Walker. Mount Paran Christian was third at 313, followed by Marietta and Walton at 317.
Kieran Greenway shot 77 and Andrew Heaton and Carter Davie each had 78s for Pope.
Kell’s Jack Gallagher was medalist with a 69, his first high school win. Tied for second at 71 were Grant Phillips of Marietta, Jaden Saunders of Allatoona and Matthew Geisler of Walton. North Cobb’s Cooper Tendick was next at 72.
Miscellaneous: The Lambert girls won the Heart of Georgia Invitational at the Uchee Trail Golf Course in Cochran. Lambert had 79 points in the Stableford scoring system, with Colquitt County second with 56. … The Columbus girls won the Granger Invitational at Highland Country Club. Sydney Himes of Northside-Columbus was medalist with a 79, three shots better than Sydney Ormsby of LaGrange.
Send your high school golf news, results and photos to sawtrey56@yahoo.com
About the Author