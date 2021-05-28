Golf: Georgia Golf Coaches select all-state teams

Rahul Rajendran (Milton)

Ryan Davidson (Gainesville)

Noah Bauer (Etowah)

Connor MacMillan (Woodstock)

Jimmy Coleman (West Forsyth)

Cooper Tendick (North Cobb)

Will Raineri (Brookwood) - HM

Billy Abdow (Peachtree Ridge) - HM

GIRLS

Sara Im (Lambert) - Player of the Year

Sharon Mun (Lambert)

Averi Cline (Lambert)

Iris Cao (Lambert)

Ebby Somers (Lowndes County)

Yedam Lee (Peachtree Ridge)

Bridget Hoang (Peachtree Ridge)

Tatum Thompson (Walton)

Crace Chung (Mill Creek) - HM

Katherine Chang (Lambert) - HM

AAAAAA

BOYS

Deven Patel (Johns Creek) - Player of the Year

Brantley Baker (Lee County)

Hogan Ingram (Rome)

Jackson Buchanan (Buford)

Caleb Wall (Carrollton)

Jake Peacock (Cambridge)

Luke Pezold (Carrollton)

Bruce Murphy (Johns Creek)

Tyler Latimer (Creekview) - HM

Taiki Miyagi (Johns Creek) - HM

GIRLS

LoraLie Cowart (Carrollton) - Player of the Year

Makena Dubois (Creekview)

Kate Song (Johns Creek)

Katherine Parviainen (Lakeside, Evans)

Abbie Cheney (South Effingham)

Macy Fulton (Alexander)

Morgan Gray (Carrollton)

Sara Tilton (Allatoona)

Lindsay Wayland (Creekview) - HM

Maria Barr (Glynn Academy) - HM

AAAAA

BOYS

Buck Brumlow (Cartersville) - Player of the Year

Glover Amick (Woodward Academy)

Kyle Bachkosky (Starr’s Mill)

Finley Burke (Wayne County)

Shaun Cook (St. Pius X)

Will Hermann (St. Pius X)

Carter Loflin (St. Pius X)

Wyatt Seilkop (Woodward Academy)

Will Coffman (Northgate) - HM

Nick Thompson (Coffee County) - HM

GIRLS

Morgan Ellison (Woodward Aca.) - Player of the Year

Chanley Box (Locust Grove)

Rachel Camp (Starr’s Mill)

Aly Francis (Woodward Academy)

Allie Kantor (Blessed Trinity)

Ella Manley (Calhoun)

Erica Scutt (Northview)

Neve Thanner (St. Pius X)

Carlin Paulk (Ware County) - HM

Kylee Thornton (Calhoun) - HM

AAAA

BOYS

Luke Koenig (North Oconee) - Player of the Year

Luke Jarvis (North Oconee)

Brodie Mann (Columbus)

Shaun Price (Columbus)

Andrew Reyes (Perry)

Eli Rogers (North Oconee)

Aaron Stocks (Perry)

Rush Williams (Marist)

Hughes Threlkeld (Benedictine) - HM

Micah Webb (Jefferson) - HM

GIRLS

Sara Burger (NW Whitfield) - POY

Paris Adams (Marist)

Kate Belote (West Laurens)

Madi Chappell (North Oconee)

Audrey Grace Holder (NW Whitfield)

Sydney Ormsby (LaGrange)

Jenny Pyon (Rutland)

Camryn Wright (North Oconee)

Emily Bergdoll (Flowery Branch) - HM

Maggie Heitmueller (Columbus) – HM

AAA

BOYS

William Love (Westminster) – Player of the Year

Harris Barth (Westminster)

P.A. Kilburn (Monroe Area)

Trey Kelly (Upson-Lee)

Christopher Saul (Richmond Academy)

Price Miller (Westminster)

Andrew Hughes (Dawson County)

Grant Langford (LaFayette)

Ballou Phillips (Richmond Aca.) - HM

Barrett Trotter (Richmond Aca.) - HM

GIRLS

Katie Craig (White County) - POY

Kyra Dube (Westminster)

Motoko Shimoji (GAC)

Reagan Folk (Morgan County)

Erin Dorsey (White County)

Rylee Adams (White County)

Lauren Weaver (Hart County)

Madelyn Taylor (Appling County)

Lilly Varnes (Pierce County) - HM

Mary Elizabeth Jackson (Hart Co.) - HM

AA

BOYS

Brycen Jones (Thomasville) - Player of the Year

Hendricks Anthony (Lovett)

Ty Cranford (Bleckley County)

Ty Darsey (Washington County)

Luke Ferarra (Lovett)

Connor Horton (Rabun County)

Garrett Horton (Rabun County)

Brady Rackley (Lovett)

Lee Page (Banks County) - HM

Ben Shelton (Pace Academy) - HM

GIRLS

Lainey Panter (Fannin County) - Player of the Year

Alicia Kim (Lovett)

Blair Maner (Lovett)

Zoie Marchant (Jeff Davis County)

Shelby Moore (Jeff Davis County)

Shelby Oldham (Heard County)

Lucy Wiegert (Bleckley County)

Christian Williams (Bremen)

Abby Bryant (Elbert County) - HM

Jocelyn Watson (Thomasville) - HM

A (Private)

BOYS

Bo Blanchard (Brookstone) - Player of the Year

Reed Lotter (Savannah Country Day)

Will Baker (Prince Avenue)

Colin Edwards (Holy Innocents’)

Trey Mixon (FPD)

Parker Houck (Prince Avenue)

Jack Schoenberger (King’s Ridge)

Ethan Smith (Mt. Paran)

Jack Stafford (Christian Heritage) - HM

Peter Garud (Stratford) - HM

GIRLS

Reagan Southerland (H.I.) - Player of the Year

Haven Ward (Holy Innocents’)

Maggie Jackson (Tallulah Falls)

Meredith Bennett (Athens Academy)

Mary Miller (Savannah Christian)

Ally Buchanan (Athens Academy)

Brinson Hall (Tallulah Falls)

Jada Richardson (Wesleyan)

Ella Stoll (Walker) - HM

Anna Klass (Walker) - HM

A (Public)

BOYS

Rylan Black (Lake Oconee Aca.) - Player of the Year

Cameron Bruce (Social Circle)

Stephen Bishop (Social Circle)

Henry Sharpton (Commerce)

Colby Bennett (Lake Oconee Academy)

Ian Glanton (Metter)

Lawson Salter (Metter

J.D. Judd (ACE Charter)

Marcus Leonard (Drew Charter) - HM

Ayden Cordell (Gordon Lee) - HM

GIRLS

Katie Scheck (Lake Oconee Aca.) - Player of the Year

Kelli Scheck (Lake Oconee Academy)

Cameron Ford (Commerce)

Kristin Tash (Commerce)

Shelby Clark (Portal)

Laura Kate Kessler (Metter)

Hailey Fisher (Drew Charter)

Shelby Ross (Drew Charter)

Cora Mount (Gordon Lee) - HM

Georgia Bosart (Lake Oconee Aca.) - HM

About the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association (GHSGCA): Founded in January of 1995, the GHSGCA is committed to work within the framework of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association to support and promote high school golf throughout Georgia. The organization operates as a non-profit and sponsors coaching education as well as an annual North-South All-Star event each June.