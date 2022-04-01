Golf blog: Westminster, Milton impress with tournament titles

Westminster won the Larry Nelson Invitational at the Atlanta Country Club. The Wildcats shot an even-par 288 to defeat GISA power Rivers Academy by two shots.
Westminster was led by William Love with a 69, followed by Harris Barth with a 70, Matthew Young with a 73 and Price Miller with a 76.
Luke Koenig of North Oconee and Rahul Rajendran shared medalist honors with 68s. Koenig prevailed in a scorecard playoff after chipping in for an eagle on teh iconic 18th hole.
Others who finished under par were Carter Loflin of St. Pius at 70, Mason Fundingsland of Milton at 71, Aidan Cohl of Rivers Avcademy at 70 and Kai Marko of Rivers at 71.
Larry Nelson, a three-time major winner and member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, was on hand to present two scholarships bearing his name. The recipients were Eli Robers of North Oconee and Caleb Wall of Carrollton.
The win was Westminster’s third of the season. The Wildcats also won the Brookstone Invitational at Green Island Country Club in Columbus and the Athens Class at the University of Georgia Course.
Credit: Special Photo
Credit: Special Photo
Milton grand in the gales at Wolverine Classic
Milton won the Wolverine Classic, hosted by Prince Avenue Christian, at the Currahee Golf Club in Toccoa.
The Eagles battled fierce winds to prevail by 15 shots over Prince Avenue Christian. Milton finished at 53-over 629, with Prince Avenue at plus-68.
Lovett finished third, followed by Lake Oconee Academy, Woodward Academy, North Atlanta, Richmond Academy and Brookstone.
Prince Avenue’s Will Baker, a junior who has committed to Clemson, turned in a 2-under 142 to run away with individual honors ahead of North Atlanta’s Russell Makepeace by nine shots.
Rahun Rajendran of Milton was third, Zidan Ajani of Lovett was fourth and Colby Bennett of Lake Oconee and Shaun Cook of St. Pius tied for fifth.
“Will Baker played the best two rounds of high school golf I have ever seen on a challenging course and under ridiculous conditions,” Prince Avenue coach Jimmy Phillips.
The winds at Currahee were 20 mph on Friday and up to 40 mph on Saturday.
About the Author