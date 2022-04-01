Golf blog: Westminster, Milton impress with tournament titles

The win was Westminster’s third of the season. The Wildcats also won the Brookstone Invitational at Green Island Country Club in Columbus and the Athens Class at the University of Georgia Course.

Milton grand in the gales at Wolverine Classic

Milton won the Wolverine Classic, hosted by Prince Avenue Christian, at the Currahee Golf Club in Toccoa.

The Eagles battled fierce winds to prevail by 15 shots over Prince Avenue Christian. Milton finished at 53-over 629, with Prince Avenue at plus-68.

Lovett finished third, followed by Lake Oconee Academy, Woodward Academy, North Atlanta, Richmond Academy and Brookstone.

Prince Avenue’s Will Baker, a junior who has committed to Clemson, turned in a 2-under 142 to run away with individual honors ahead of North Atlanta’s Russell Makepeace by nine shots.

Rahun Rajendran of Milton was third, Zidan Ajani of Lovett was fourth and Colby Bennett of Lake Oconee and Shaun Cook of St. Pius tied for fifth.

“Will Baker played the best two rounds of high school golf I have ever seen on a challenging course and under ridiculous conditions,” Prince Avenue coach Jimmy Phillips.

The winds at Currahee were 20 mph on Friday and up to 40 mph on Saturday.