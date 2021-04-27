Golf blog: Westminster captures Trojan Invitational

Westminster also counted Luke Pezold, who tied for 13th at 147, and Price Miller, who tied for 14th at 150. Daniel Wood shot 161 and Robert Herzfeld shot 167.

St. Pius also counted a 143 from Carter Loflin, who finished eighth.

The All-Tournament Team for the 2021 Trojan Invitational was (L to R) Jackson Buchanan, Andrew Reyes, William Love, Harris Barth, Trey Mixon, Bo Blanchard. Not pictured is Shaun Cook.

Woodward Academy boys, girls win area tournaments

The Woodward Academy boys and girls took the Area 2-5A championships to earn their spot in the state tournament, May 17-18.

The boys shot a 5-over 293 at Planterra Ridge, with Glover Amick the medalist at 2-under 70. Other team members are Wyatt Seilkop, Parker Middleton, Aren Patel, Andy Olson and Aneesh Kulkarni.

The girls won their area or region tournament for the 20th time in 23 years. Morgan Ellison was medalist at 2 under and Ally Francis finished second at 72 at Braelinn Golf Club. Julia White had a career-best 88. Sophia Morettini is the other starter.