Golf blog: Westminster captures Trojan Invitational

Westminster finished at 17 over par after 36 holes to best a stellar field and win the Trojan Invitational last weekend at Sunset Hills in Carrollton.
The Wildcats shot 292-293 for a 585 total and a seven-shot win over St. Pius. Brookstone was third at 59, followed by Buford (599), Carrollton (604), Dalton (604), Perry (607), Darlington (613), Gainesville (614), Starr’s Mill (636), Columbus (664), First Presbyterian (668) and Riverwood (689).
There was a three-way tie for first between Jackson Buchanan of Buford, Andrew Reyes of Perry and William Love of Westminster, who all tied a 5-under 137. Buchanan won the playoff to claim medalist honors.
Those three were joined on the all-tournament team by Harris Barth of Westminster (139), Bo Blanchard of Brookstone (140), Shaun Cook of St. Pius (140) and Trey Mixon of First Presbyterian (142).
Buchanan and Love each posted a 64 during the tournament. Buchanan won a closest to the pin with a shot at the 13th hole in and Love won longest drive with a blast on No. 14.
Westminster also counted Luke Pezold, who tied for 13th at 147, and Price Miller, who tied for 14th at 150. Daniel Wood shot 161 and Robert Herzfeld shot 167.
St. Pius also counted a 143 from Carter Loflin, who finished eighth.
Woodward Academy boys, girls win area tournaments
The Woodward Academy boys and girls took the Area 2-5A championships to earn their spot in the state tournament, May 17-18.
The boys shot a 5-over 293 at Planterra Ridge, with Glover Amick the medalist at 2-under 70. Other team members are Wyatt Seilkop, Parker Middleton, Aren Patel, Andy Olson and Aneesh Kulkarni.
The girls won their area or region tournament for the 20th time in 23 years. Morgan Ellison was medalist at 2 under and Ally Francis finished second at 72 at Braelinn Golf Club. Julia White had a career-best 88. Sophia Morettini is the other starter.
About the Author