Golf blog: Westminster boy complete record-setting season

The starting lineup includes seniors William Love, Harris Barth and Price Miller and junior Matthew Young. Daniel Wood and Jacob Wood are the other starters.

Love, who will play for Duke, had a 69.2 scoring average this season and won three tournaments. He shot 69-73 at the state tournament and tied for fourth. He had eight wins in his career.

Barth, who will play at Furman, had a 70.7 scoring average and won one event. Barth, the reigning Georgia Amateur champion, shot 69-67 at state and finished second. Barth won four tournaments during his career.

Miller, who will play at Davidson, had a 72.1 average and won one tournament. He shot 69-68 at state and finished third. Young averaged 74.6 and tied for fourth at state with rounds of 72-70.

The Wildcats played a difficult schedule, too. They won the Larry Nelson Invitational against a championship field at the Atlanta Athletic Club and took the High School Invitational at the Atlanta Athletic Club a few days later. They won at the University of Georgia and prevailed in the Georgia-South Carolina Challenge, which may have set the tone for the rest of the season.

That’s where the Wildcats had a one-shot lead going into the final day over South Carolina power A.C. Flora of Columbia, and were able to win by two shots when Love and Miller eagled the closing par-5.

“That was a great victory and I really do think that was the turning point of the season,” Dunn said. “We just turned it on from that point moving forward. It was impressive to watch and impressive to be a part of.”

The team also worked through a difficult personal situation when Dunn’s mother died in the middle of the season. The boy wore yellow ribbons in their caps to honor her and show their respect.

“That was really special for me,” Dunn said. “Just goes to show what a great group of young men all the golfers are.”