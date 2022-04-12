Golf blog: Two high schoolers reach Drive, Chip and Putt final

Two high school students from Georgia -- Mary Miller from Savannah Christian and Trace Carter from Ware County -- reached the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club.
Miller, a sophomore at Savannah Christian, tied for sixth in the girls 14-15 division. Her strongest event was driving, where she placed seventh.
“I still feel like my best event in chipping, even though the results didn’t show it today,” she said.
Miller plays out of The Landings Club in Savannah, carries a plus-2.3 handicap and has been playing since she was 3. He also reached the DPC nationals in 2016 when she was 9 and was determined to return this spring.
“It was the biggest goal I had this year,” Miller said. “We built my whole schedule around Drive, Chip and Putt because I wanted to get back.”
Miller said she had more appreciation for reaching the national championship. “I made a lot more memories. The last time I was just a little kid, so there’s a big difference in the way I look at things this time.”
Carter, a freshman at Ware County, finished second in the Boys 14-15 division. He finished first in chipping. Carter plays out of Okefenokee Country Club and carries a plus-2.6 handicap. He was introduced the game by his late grandfather. It was his fourth time to participate in DCP and his first time to make the final round.
“It’s really great to play at Augusta National,” Carter said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
Paulk’s 73 leads Ware County to title
Carlin Paulk shot a 73 to lead Ware County to the Lady Blue Devil Invitational at Spring Hill Country Clulb in Moultrie. The Gators shot 242 and beat Lowndes by four shots. Lowndes got a 77 from Emily Somers. Colquitt County got an 84 from Sadie Norman and finished third.
Pierce girls capture Lady Packer Invitational
Pierce County used an 83 from Mackenzie Connell and won the Lady Packer Invitational. Ware County was second with an 80 from Carlin Paulk. The medalist was Savannah Christian’s Mary Miller, who shot 74.
