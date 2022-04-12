Golf blog: Two high schoolers reach Drive, Chip and Putt final

Miller said she had more appreciation for reaching the national championship. “I made a lot more memories. The last time I was just a little kid, so there’s a big difference in the way I look at things this time.”

Carter, a freshman at Ware County, finished second in the Boys 14-15 division. He finished first in chipping. Carter plays out of Okefenokee Country Club and carries a plus-2.6 handicap. He was introduced the game by his late grandfather. It was his fourth time to participate in DCP and his first time to make the final round.

“It’s really great to play at Augusta National,” Carter said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Paulk’s 73 leads Ware County to title

Carlin Paulk shot a 73 to lead Ware County to the Lady Blue Devil Invitational at Spring Hill Country Clulb in Moultrie. The Gators shot 242 and beat Lowndes by four shots. Lowndes got a 77 from Emily Somers. Colquitt County got an 84 from Sadie Norman and finished third.

Pierce girls capture Lady Packer Invitational

Pierce County used an 83 from Mackenzie Connell and won the Lady Packer Invitational. Ware County was second with an 80 from Carlin Paulk. The medalist was Savannah Christian’s Mary Miller, who shot 74.