Golf blog: Starr’s Mill boys, North Oconee girls win GSGA High School Invitationals

The Starr's Mill boys won the 2022 GSGA High School Invitational. Team members were: Thomas Reininger, Kyle Bachkosky, Will Sutton, Luke Wiley, Austin Cummings, Ian Humphrey.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Starr's Mill boys won the 2022 GSGA High School Invitational. Team members were: Thomas Reininger, Kyle Bachkosky, Will Sutton, Luke Wiley, Austin Cummings, Ian Humphrey.

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Starr’s Mill boys and North Oconee girls won the GSGA High School Invitationals.

Starr’s Mill prevailed at Canongate Golf Club in Sharpsburg.

The Panthers shot 12-over 308 to beat Lovett by three shots and West Forsyth by six. Starr’s Mill was led by Thomas Reininger, who was co-medalist with a 71. Other counting scores belonged to Will Sutton (73), Kyle Bachkosky (74) and Ian Humphrey (82).

West Forsyth was led by Jimmy Coleman, a co-medalist at 71. Saketh Amble shot 77 and Blake Fields and Pride Dyer both had 79s.

Andrew Korytoski of Harris County was the other co-medalist.

North Oconee’s girls took a two-shot win over St. Pius at Mirror Lake Golf Club in Villa Rica. The Titans’ two-day total was 522.

North Oconee’s Camryn Wright was medalist with an 81-80, which put her two shots ahead of Kyra Dube of Westminster and three better than Neve Thanner of St. Pius.

North Oconee’s Leah Anderson finished seventh and Eleanor Potter tied for 10th. Elizabeth Sullivan was fourth, Annabella Sheridan was 16th and Emmy Jansa was 17th.

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

