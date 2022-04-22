Golf blog: Starr’s Mill boys, North Oconee girls win GSGA High School Invitationals

North Oconee’s girls took a two-shot win over St. Pius at Mirror Lake Golf Club in Villa Rica. The Titans’ two-day total was 522.

North Oconee’s Camryn Wright was medalist with an 81-80, which put her two shots ahead of Kyra Dube of Westminster and three better than Neve Thanner of St. Pius.

North Oconee’s Leah Anderson finished seventh and Eleanor Potter tied for 10th. Elizabeth Sullivan was fourth, Annabella Sheridan was 16th and Emmy Jansa was 17th.