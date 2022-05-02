Golf blog: Lovett boys prevail at Billy Peek Invitational

Ajani shot 71-74 to tie for third at 1-over 145 and the Lions finished at 31-over 607. Lovett had rounds of 302-305. Lovett also counted Jack Shafer (T-15, 9 over), Brady Rackley IV (T-15, 10 over) and Park Howell (T-38, 17 over).

Gainesville was led by medalist Ryan Davidson, a senior who shot 75 the first day and followed with a 67, the low round of the tournament. The Red Elephants shot rounds of 309-301 for a 34-over 610. Gainesville also counted Henry Kopydlowski (T-15, 9 over), Brigham Ralston (T-17, 10 over), Walker Millholland (T-46) and Nick Greene (T-56). Gainesville charged hard on the final day with a 301, moving up two places to finish as the runner-up. Harrison and West Forsyth tied for third at 45-over 621.