Golf blog: Lovett boys prevail at Billy Peek Invitational

Led by junior Zidan Ajani the Lovett boys won the Georgia PGA’s Billy Peek High School Invitational at Brookstone Country Club in Acworth. The 36-hole even featured 15 of Georgia’s elite high school teams.
Ajani shot 71-74 to tie for third at 1-over 145 and the Lions finished at 31-over 607. Lovett had rounds of 302-305. Lovett also counted Jack Shafer (T-15, 9 over), Brady Rackley IV (T-15, 10 over) and Park Howell (T-38, 17 over).
Gainesville was led by medalist Ryan Davidson, a senior who shot 75 the first day and followed with a 67, the low round of the tournament. The Red Elephants shot rounds of 309-301 for a 34-over 610. Gainesville also counted Henry Kopydlowski (T-15, 9 over), Brigham Ralston (T-17, 10 over), Walker Millholland (T-46) and Nick Greene (T-56). Gainesville charged hard on the final day with a 301, moving up two places to finish as the runner-up. Harrison and West Forsyth tied for third at 45-over 621.
Shaun Cook of St. Pius closed with a 69 and moved up six spots to finish second among individuals at even par. Joining Ajani in the third-place tie were Matthew Render of Harrison and Rob Ferris of Roswell.
Brooks Hollingsworth of Creekview finished sixth at 2-over 146, first-round leader Jackson Stone of Allatoona and Ben Shelton of Pace Academy tied for seventh at 5-over 149, Bryan Vail of South Paulding was ninth and 6-over 150 and Grover Amick of Woodward Academy, Andrew Lutjens of Cartersville and Josh Ledford of Creekview tied for 10th at 7-over 151.
Harrison and West Forsyth tied for third at 621, Roswell was fifth at 622, Woodward Academy and Cartersville tied for sixth at 623, Creekview finished eighth at 624, Walton was ninth at 631 and Pace Academy finished 10th at 633.
