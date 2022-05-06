Golf blog: Sectional qualifiers set field for state tournament

The field for the state golf tournaments has been completed now that the sectional tournaments for Class 5-7A have been conducted.
The top four teams at each sectional earned a place in the state championships on May 16-17 at sites held throughout the state.
Class 5A
At Cartersville Country Club
Boys: Woodward Academy had all six competitors break 80 and posted a 292 team score, six shots better than runner-up Starr’s Mill. Woodward counted a 71 from Wyatt Seilkof, a 72 from Glover Amick, a 74 from Aneesh Kulkami and a 75 from Anay Kulkarni. Starr’s Mill was led by Kyle Bachkosky with 72 and Will Sutton with a 73. Calhoun finished third thanks to Ethan Lunsford, who was medalist with a 70. Qualifying boys team: Woodward Academy, Starr’s Mill, Calhoun and Blessed Trinity.
Girls: Medalist Aly Francis shot 71 to lead Woodward Academy, which shot 277 and edged Northside Columbus by two shots. Northside’s Sydney Himes shot 82 and was second overall. Qualifying girls team: Woodward Academy, Northside Columbus, Ola and Chamblee.
Individuals: Boys – Sam Harper, Eastside; Alex Hays, Veterans. Girls – Anna Wicklum, Greenbrier; Cayla Jo Martin, Wayne County.
Class 6A
At Oak Mountain Golf Club, Carrollton
Boys: Chattahoochee and Creekview wound up tied for first place at 306. Chattahoochee was led by medalist Owen Baginski, who shot a 73, and got a 76 from Jack Garcia and a 77 from Andrew Kim. Creekview had five players score in the 70s, led by Josh Ledford (75), Drew Vajda (76) and Zane May (77). Qualifying boys team: Chattahoochee, Creekview, Allatoona, Lakeside-Evans.
Girls: Effingham County got a 94 from Logan McCrae and a 95 from Natalie Altman to shoot 288 and beat runner-up Cambridge by eight strokes. The Bears were led by Elle Roberts with an 89 and Kaylin Simmons with a 98. Kendall Lawson paced North Atlanta with an 85. The medalist was Macy Fulton, whose 75 helped Alexander climb into the top four. Qualifying girls team: Effingham County, Cambridge, North Atlanta, Alexander.
Individuals: Boys – Landon Lyons, Lee County; Ross Tetrault, Lee County. Girls – Kinsley Skiffen, Dalton; Kris Telenta, Buford.
Class 7A
At Kinderlou Forest, Valdosta
Boys: Briggs Chmielewski was co-medalist with a 69 and led Lowndes to a first-place finish. The Vikings shot a 290 to hold off West Forsyth’s 298. Lowndes also got a pair of 73s from Jacob Speece and Jackson Arnold and a 75 from Landon Bassford. West Forsyth counted a 73 from Jacob Short and 75s from Jimmy Coleman, Blake Fields and Saketh Amble. North Forsyth’s Cole Isbell carded a 69 and shared the medalist spot. Qualifying boys team: Lowndes, West Forsyth, North Paulding, North Forsyth.
Girls: Alpharetta rode the 74 posted by medalist Mahima Vurupatur to shoot 269 and beat Peachtree Ridge, which finished second at 278. Lindsey Pak led Peachtree Ridge with an 82. Hillgrove’s Emma Cates Richardson shot 87 to help Hillgrove qualify. Qualifying girls team: Alpharetta, Peachtree Ridge, Hillgrove, North Paulding.
Individuals: Blake Henriques, Cherokee; Luke Iverson, Cherokee. Girls – Maggie Harrelson, Tift County; Brianna Domagala, Tift County.
