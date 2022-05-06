Golf blog: Sectional qualifiers set field for state tournament

Girls: Medalist Aly Francis shot 71 to lead Woodward Academy, which shot 277 and edged Northside Columbus by two shots. Northside’s Sydney Himes shot 82 and was second overall. Qualifying girls team: Woodward Academy, Northside Columbus, Ola and Chamblee.

Individuals: Boys – Sam Harper, Eastside; Alex Hays, Veterans. Girls – Anna Wicklum, Greenbrier; Cayla Jo Martin, Wayne County.

Class 6A

At Oak Mountain Golf Club, Carrollton

Boys: Chattahoochee and Creekview wound up tied for first place at 306. Chattahoochee was led by medalist Owen Baginski, who shot a 73, and got a 76 from Jack Garcia and a 77 from Andrew Kim. Creekview had five players score in the 70s, led by Josh Ledford (75), Drew Vajda (76) and Zane May (77). Qualifying boys team: Chattahoochee, Creekview, Allatoona, Lakeside-Evans.

Girls: Effingham County got a 94 from Logan McCrae and a 95 from Natalie Altman to shoot 288 and beat runner-up Cambridge by eight strokes. The Bears were led by Elle Roberts with an 89 and Kaylin Simmons with a 98. Kendall Lawson paced North Atlanta with an 85. The medalist was Macy Fulton, whose 75 helped Alexander climb into the top four. Qualifying girls team: Effingham County, Cambridge, North Atlanta, Alexander.

Individuals: Boys – Landon Lyons, Lee County; Ross Tetrault, Lee County. Girls – Kinsley Skiffen, Dalton; Kris Telenta, Buford.

Class 7A

At Kinderlou Forest, Valdosta

Boys: Briggs Chmielewski was co-medalist with a 69 and led Lowndes to a first-place finish. The Vikings shot a 290 to hold off West Forsyth’s 298. Lowndes also got a pair of 73s from Jacob Speece and Jackson Arnold and a 75 from Landon Bassford. West Forsyth counted a 73 from Jacob Short and 75s from Jimmy Coleman, Blake Fields and Saketh Amble. North Forsyth’s Cole Isbell carded a 69 and shared the medalist spot. Qualifying boys team: Lowndes, West Forsyth, North Paulding, North Forsyth.

Girls: Alpharetta rode the 74 posted by medalist Mahima Vurupatur to shoot 269 and beat Peachtree Ridge, which finished second at 278. Lindsey Pak led Peachtree Ridge with an 82. Hillgrove’s Emma Cates Richardson shot 87 to help Hillgrove qualify. Qualifying girls team: Alpharetta, Peachtree Ridge, Hillgrove, North Paulding.

Individuals: Blake Henriques, Cherokee; Luke Iverson, Cherokee. Girls – Maggie Harrelson, Tift County; Brianna Domagala, Tift County.